David Singletary of DJS DIGITAL: “Alignment with the company’s mission”

David Singletary boasts over 25 years in the technology industry. His specialties include automating and enhancing business efficiencies by implementing various technology solutions. David is a firm believer in equality and fairness for individuals and believes all businesses should access the latest technology.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I graduated with a degree in accounting and thought that would be the path I would take. I stumbled on a job posting that was looking for someone who knew accounting and computers. At the time, I really didn’t know much about computers. But I figured I should invest in one and teach myself. I did, and I got the job. It was a small software company, which actually allowed me to learn a lot on the job. From there, I went on to work for several different companies. I worked with small companies to some of the largest in the world. I made significant changes in the businesses I worked with by implementing software solutions into their businesses and eliminating paper and manual processes. It was gratifying to see the fruit of your labor.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I would have spent more time branding and coming up with a different company name. I had a small business years ago called DJS Enterprises. When I started this business, I kept those initials. This was before Google searches. Now I will show up if people are looking for DJs too. Branding and marketing are so important, and it is something that takes time, and you have to spend time on it. The world is fast-paced, and people are inundated with ads and people trying to sell you things. You have to really try to stand out. Luckily it hasn’t had any adverse effects.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I have a great support network, so there are many people I can thank. But my dad stands out as a motivator Can you share a story? ? I know my dad has always wanted to own his own business and has always talked about me having my own business. I think that connection has motivated me to start my own business in the back of my mind. I know that my dad would be proud and would be there for me.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you?

I wouldn’t say any had a significant impact, but I do follow Harvard Business Review and their Ideacast series.

Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

They cover a wide array of business topics and bring in experts to talk about the latest trends in business and technology. As a business owner, you look for best practices and guidance whenever you can.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

The purpose is that technology is here to stay. It’s not just sci-fi movies. It’s all around us now. This means everyone needs access to it and needs to take advantage of it. Some people are afraid of technology or think it’s too expensive. I help them see the benefits and help find affordable options. They can focus on their business knowing that I will help solve their technology needs.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now?

We continue to expand the number of partners we work with. This enables us to learn about the various options and new innovations that are out in the market. How do you think that might help people? This allows us to provide best in class solutions to our customers. We do the hard work of learning new technologies and solutions, so our customers don’t have to.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means?

In its simplest form, data transformation is about incorporating digital technologies into all aspects of your business. Thereby changing the way you do business and delivering value to your customer. On a practical level, what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation? It’s a cultural shift that comes from the top. The prominent players in the organization need to be on board for it to occur. The company must agree that this is how they will deliver value to our employees and customers.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Obviously, I think all companies can benefit from it. Still, those who have resisted change and have done things the same way for years are the ones that can reap the most benefits and have the most to lose if they don’t. I am talking about the manufacturer, who handwrites orders and handles multiple pieces of paper along its product lifecycle. An accounting firm that prints reams of paper to do their billing each month and has multiple resources to onboard a new client. A retailer, where their customer is expecting instant updates to the status of their order.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

I helped a relatively new company with their onboarding and support of new customers. Their process was manual or using multiple systems. I put in a new integrated solution, which allowed them to automate their lead to cash cycle. The sales team did not forget their leads, and it automated their follow-up. This process freed up the sales team to sell. The entire proposal and signing of the final contract are now driven by automation, including digital signatures. Their customers now have a portal to pay bills, communicate, and raise issues if needed. All the relevant transactions are fed into their accounting system to close the loop.

I worked with a manufacturer that owned an outdated system, so they didn’t use it. Their employees utilized manual forms and Excel documents to manage their jobs. This process caused delays and extra steps to their job functions. We implemented an inventory management system that helped them automate all of these functions. Orders were entered and maintained in the system now. People have access to the information they need whenever they need it. With all of this data in one system, they can now utilize this data to make intelligent decisions about their business. The system can alert them when they are low in stock and when to order. They can look at trends on how products are selling and where. They now track where items are in their warehouse with more accuracy. Their customers now have a portal to check their orders’ status instead of calling the office.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies?

Definitely, most people are afraid of change. Change management is a considerable component of this cultural shift. Like I mentioned before, it has to be a company focus, driven by upper management. What are the challenges? People are comfortable with their jobs, and learning new skills can make them nervous. Bringing in new technology may cause people to think they might be replaced. Another challenge is time. Implementing any change will cause interruptions and will require time and effort to implement. Being able to dedicate time to this change can be a challenge. And finally, adoption. It’s one thing to say you’ve put an application in place. It’s another that people are actually using it. How do you help resolve them? 1. Getting buy-in from the right players in the organization is key. They are needed to help drive the change. 2. Demonstrating value and how the company and its customer will benefit from this change. 3. Creating a project plan that everyone agrees to and managing the plan. 4. The team you put in place needs to keep the momentum going. They should make sure people are using the system correctly and providing additional training if required.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Alignment with the company’s mission — If your mission is same-day delivery, then your digital strategy should meet this goal. If your goal is to onboard your customers faster, then the solutions you implement need to be focused on this goal. Everyone in the organization should be aware of these goals and work towards making them happen.

Enhance your customer’s experience — This should be the primary driver of your strategy. What things can you put in place that will make their journey easy? For example, Netflix can suggest shows you might be interested in, based upon your history. It uses this data to present these options to you. A retailer can see what products a potential customer is interested in based on their website activity. The retailer will be able to send online coupons or additional advertising about those products. This functionality is available to small businesses. It’s not just for the big companies anymore.

Invest in training — To be successful, you need to make sure your employees are equipped with the right tools and training to get the job done. As technology changes, your employees’ skills need to change with it. Employees are most satisfied when they are comfortable with what they need to do. Use this transformation as a catalyst for this ongoing process.

Automate where you can — Automate as much as you can, where you can. Making your employees’ and customers’ lives easier can be accomplished by eliminating tedious work and unnecessary steps.

Use the data — Data is being collected from everything you do. Use it to your advantage. Use data to get insights into your customer behavior or employee performance. There are data analytics tools that can help you visualize and interpret this information to make better decisions.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

As I mentioned previously, it all starts at the top. Management must be behind this shift. I recommend making an innovation team; this team will be responsible for constant review and innovation initiatives. If possible, bring in a third party that specializes in these types of projects.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It is what it is- Things happen in life, good and bad. When things go wrong in life, there isn’t always a undo option. You have to learn from it and accept the consequences and move on. You can’t dwell on it and let it deter you from your goals if you screwed something up at a client. You take ownership, and you do what you can to rectify the situation. Don’t beat yourself up about it because you can’t change the past. You can only affect the future.

