David Roberts the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Every punch Roberts got from life; he gave it back harder with his grit, passion, and intense mental fortitude. David Roberts stands tall, withholding a professional record of 3-0 in his boxing matches and an outstanding 4-0 in MMA matches. He knocked out his competitors in only the first round. What’s inspiring to know about this fighter is he did not have it all since his childhood. Many struggles in his life many do not know about; he lived in a poverty-stricken family and saw his brothers’ life come to an end way too early. However, David Roberts rose above all these trying times and firmly determined what he wanted to do and achieve in life. Boxing always fascinated the youngster, and thus, he decided to dive deeper into the seem and created a professional career for himself.

Started his Career

David Roberts proved his talents and skills as a fighter in several amateur bouts. He then competed in the competitive Pro MMA Promotion known as the Celtic Gladiator, where he walked over all his competition. To keep up with these high expectations, he trains at a world-recognized gym called ‘Hayastan MMA Academy’ and trains directly with Gokor Chivichyan and along the great Bernie Hopalian as well.

David Roberts is now planning to enter the most recognized and respected professional MMA promotions called the Bellator. David Roberts has genuinely become an inspiration to the world and is on his way to becoming one of the best Armenian fighters of all time. Looking at the success this passionate fighter has already gained, we won’t be surprised if he reaches the top of the game very soon.