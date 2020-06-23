David Reagan, Atlanta-Based Personal Trainer, Reveals 5 Snacks You Should Be Eating After Your Night Run

One of the keys to a healthy lifestyle is to maintain a balanced diet along with a routine exercise regimen. Each individual as well as an exercise routine is different, and therefore requires adjusting your diet to fit your needs specifically. While some are early risers and able to hit the gym or trails first thing in the morning, many people find the time and energy in the evenings before bed to get a run in.

Most professionals would recommend consuming a low-calorie post-workout snack after your evening run that is a combination of protein and the right carbohydrates. David Reagan, Atlanta, Georgia native and personal trainer, shares five ideas for healthy snacks to eat after your nightly run to ensure you help your body recover along with restoring essential nutrients.

Salmon and vegetable salad

You can make a quick healthy salad by keeping cans of wild salmon stocked in your kitchen. Simply mix a couple of ounces of the canned wild salmon with a handful of spinach and some olives or olive tapenade. From there, you can eat the combination by itself or place it over a bed of lettuce and add additional vegetables to your liking.

Hummus and vegetables

Keeping a container of fresh hummus is always a quick snack after that run. Rather than reaching for the pita bread or assorted chips and pieces of bread to dip, chop up some fresh veggies to eat with the hummus. Bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots, or tomatoes are popular vegetables that are sturdy and easy to dip. The chickpeas in the hummus provide a good source of protein, while you can also substitute other types of hummus that are made from black beans, lentils, or white beans.

Egg salad

Hard-boiled eggs are a great protein to keep in your fridge at any time. They can be cooked ahead of time and when you are ready, you can quickly chop them or eat them on their own. Consider chopping up some zucchini or kale and mix a healthy dressing such as pesto or tahini. It’s a light and refreshing snack to give you just what you need before bed.

Shrimp with fresh guacamole

Before your run, thaw out a handful of ready-to-eat shrimp. Once you are done with your workout, you can dip them into fresh guacamole, as long as it doesn’t contain too much spice. The shrimp will provide a good amount of protein, while the guacamole contains healthy fats to fill you up.

Nuts or seeds

One of the easiest snacks that require little to no preparation is a serving of nuts or seeds. Healthy options include almonds, walnuts, pistachios, sunflower seeds, or pumpkin seeds. Nuts contain healthy fats which will help restore nutrients and not leave you feeling hungry before bed. A normal serving is usually about a quarter cup if they have no shells and a half cup if they are still shelled. You can also substitute by spreading a tablespoon of nut butter onto celery or carrots.