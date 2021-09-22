David Powell of Prodoscore: “Responsibility along with radical innovation”

Responsibility along with radical innovation. There is an expectation now that companies “do the right thing” beyond just the profit motive. Customers want to know that companies are responsible for their impact on the environment, their treatment of their employees, and many other issues. The creative destruction that is embedded in so many business plans will have to be done responsibly and with a plan to mitigate negative consequences, both intended and unintended.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview David Powell.

David Powell, a 25-year veteran of the IT industry, has had an incredibly successful career in the SaaS space. He was named a CRN Channel Chief in 2017 and 2021 and listed in the Birmingham Business Journal’s Top 40 Under 40 in 2011. Powell also made the “Top 250 People in Managed Services” list by MSPmentor a total of five times.

Prior to joining Prodoscore, David was Senior Vice President of Growth at Connectwise, where he was responsible for account management and cybersecurity partner programs. He was also instrumental in the growth of various businesses in the SaaS space, including LogicMonitor (sold to Vista Equity Partners) and Perch Security (acquired by ConnectWise).

David has extensive experience in high-growth companies and has been involved in three successful exits and seven private equity-backed acquisitions.

As president at Prodoscore, Powell will be leading the company through the next phase of rapid growth, driving substantial revenue and supporting the company’s evolution.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I like to think I had a unique path to get me to where I am now. I was a Speech Communication major in college, and my Masters is in Public Relations and Advertising. I’ve worked in tech my entire career despite never taking a tech class in school! But, I feel like my career has been defined as being a “translator.” I speak fluent “nerd” and “businessman” and can effectively translate between the two groups. For the past five years, I’ve been a remote worker at five different companies! Working for private equity-backed companies, we have grown them, sold them, and then I’ve gone on to the next adventure. With the pandemic, everyone is remote, and a lot of people are changing jobs, so I feel like I have a unique perspective on the current times.

As far as life experiences that have shaped me, I’d say that relationships and service have played the biggest role in who I am today.

I live in the same community that I grew up in, so I have friendships that literally span my lifetime. I see people regularly that I’ve known since elementary school. While I have that local sense of community, I’ve also developed and nurtured relationships with colleagues and business associates all across the country. I love having a strong network of smart people that I can bounce ideas off of and gain insights from.

I also feel strongly that service is important to keep you grounded and to provide much-needed perspective. I’ve been involved in many local groups and boards working with inner-city education, special needs adults, foster care, and public education. I’ve also been involved with a group that works with orphans in Ukraine. That service has taken me to Ukraine more than 12 times to work on our various initiatives. We have brought a holistic approach to orphan care where we built transition homes for orphans to live in when they age out of the orphanage system. We have built businesses around farming and other initiatives to create economic opportunities for the orphans to have meaningful work. Both locally and internationally, my service opportunities have been instrumental in my growth and maturity as a business person. Perspective beyond the profitable growth of a business is hard to maintain, and these service opportunities have helped me focus on things outside of myself and keep things in proper perspective.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years?

I think employee loyalty is dead. The question then is, “who killed it?” My generation is the one that saw dads lose their jobs in the first round of corporate layoffs in the 1980s. That created a deep distrust of large corporations. The younger generations don’t seem to show much interest in working in the same job for 20+ years. You have that dynamic at work, and then you couple that with the way that companies have been luring employees to their offices. Ping pong tables, video games, well-stocked break rooms, and nap pods may have swayed potential employees before C19, but what value do those things offer the employees in a remote or hybrid environment?

I think that companies need to prepare to deal with a mercenary approach to work. Employees seem to have the upper hand in negotiating now, where that balance of power was clearly skewed to the employer prior to C19. Before C19, if you lived in a medium-sized city, you had limited choices in large corporations. Now, you can literally work for any company in any city from the comfort of your home. The geographic constraints for work have been removed.

Similarly, companies in very large cities had a stranglehold on the talent. “Where else are they going to go??” was the approach taken by many large companies. Now, those employees can seek employment from any company, anywhere. So, employees can be much more mercenary and make decisions exclusively on “who is going to pay me the most and let me work from where I want to live?” Many other considerations simply aren’t important anymore.

Companies are used to competing in the marketplace. But are they used to competing for talent when everyone is a free agent? And, the tools at their disposal, the aforementioned ping pong table as an example, have changed and are no longer attractive to the workforce, so what do you do? Companies are going to have to adapt…quickly…to this new approach to talent acquisition and retention. The good news for companies is that they can now recruit talent from all over the country. The bad news is that companies in other parts of the country can also recruit your best talent.

How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

During the pandemic, work has been reduced to its most raw form. Gone are the superfluous trappings of work. The nice business attire, the corner office, the reserved parking space, the Keurig on your credenza…all of those things are gone. Now, it is just about the work. Are you working, and are you producing? Office politics play a smaller role. Showing up early and leaving late no longer add points to your employee review, whether it was performative theater or not. Companies are going to need to reorient around two key measures- activities and accomplishments. John Wooden, the famous UCLA basketball coach, said, “never confuse activities with accomplishments.” Businesses need both. They need to know the right activities are occurring that lead to the accomplishments they want to see. All the rest is noise. Employers will need to adapt to focus on these two key areas.

And, I think employers will need to prepare themselves to help their employees wrestle with some existential questions around human experience. Do you have employees that found their human experience in the office? Is that where they made friends, had relationships and felt a part of something bigger than themselves? Or, did they simply do their job and find their human experience outside of work in community and family? The answer to these questions points to who wants to be in the office and who wants to be remote, just doing their job. But, how many companies are really ready to engage their employees in this way?

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

I actually have a lot of unique perspectives to offer in regards to this question. In the summer of 2020, I rotated off the Board of Education of our local school system. I was the President of the Board during the 2018–2019 and 2019–2020 school years. We have a very high-performing school district, and our community has a lot of high-income professionals. One thing that became apparent to me on the Board of Education is that our education system is still structured to prepare students for the way things were, not the way they are or will be. Specifically, we used to teach students how to acquire information, where to find it, and how to memorize it for recitation on a test.

Now, however, information is ubiquitous and easily accessible to all. You may have had to learn that the Battle of Hastings was in 1066. Now, anyone can Google that, and the important thing is to have context around that information. How do we teach students to think critically, to be able to vet quality sources, to learn new things quickly, to collaborate with others, and to adapt to changing circumstances? Those are some of the keys to the modern workforce. How many schools are teaching those things?

The problem in a high-performing school district is that the things you suggest are very much true…the path to success is no longer exclusively through university education. The cost-benefit analysis is no longer clear. Examples are readily available of people who have “made it” without what seemed to be a requirement, a college degree, just a decade or so ago. But, what hasn’t changed, yet, is the stigma. Parents will say, “not all kids need to go to college.” But, if you ask them about their child, they will say, “but, ours is going.” The tacit implication is that your child may not need to go to college, but their child most certainly will go. We were able to overcome this by offering certification programs in things that were not stigmatized, like Java programming. Now, I could go on and on about the wrongness of the stigmas attached to certain professions, but I found that it was easier, from a Board of Education standpoint, to give alternatives instead of trying to change the deep-seated stigma.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

It is pretty well known that the days of going to work at one job, staying there 30 years, getting the gold watch, and retiring are done. People will have multiple jobs and multiple careers in their lifetimes. It will be important for job seekers to emphasize their portable skills as opposed to job-specific skills. Job seekers will need to emphasize things like their ability to learn new things quickly, ability to form relationships across functional groups, the ability to adapt to ever-changing work environments and job responsibilities. All of those things will be crucial and never go out of demand, even if a specific job function may be less desirable in the future.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

While this is true, I find it humorous. This has been a concern since the Luddite movement of the early 1800s. After that, you can find humorous articles, looking back on how people were concerned about elevator operators no longer being needed. For a period of time, every elevator had an operator. When they installed buttons that you could press yourself, people were concerned about the safety of the elevator and the displacement of the operators. Similar articles were written with the advent of the ATM about bank tellers. The idea of “creative destruction,” popularized by Joseph Schumpeter in the 1940s, means that new methods and approaches will always destroy old methods. The good news is that people adapt to the new way and new, unforeseen, jobs are created. The bank teller was replaced by someone that programmed the software that runs the ATM and other jobs. Hedging your bets against automation and robots will really be a process of continual learning and adaptation. You cannot sit idly by. You must learn new things, embrace change, and adapt to new circumstances.

(The movie Hidden Figures has a great story of this where a group of “computers,” actual ladies that did calculations, learn how to program a beast of IBM with punch cards to ensure their job security.)

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Newton’s first law of motion states that an object at rest tends to stay at rest. Once something is a certain way, it is very hard to change it to a different way. Working in the office was very entrenched. Now, we are going on almost two years of working remotely. People’s work rhythms and personal rhythms have been reoriented around this new way of working. I simply cannot see companies flipping a switch and going back to pre-pandemic work structures. This has broad implications beyond just the work environment. The common joke was “that meeting could have been an email.” Now, “that business trip could have been a Zoom.”

Companies have discovered they don’t need everyone in the office or their sales team constantly on the road to get work done. However, everything also moves in cycles. Before C19, I had just barely begun to pick up on some changes in work attire in the tech space. Tech had always been casual. It was a way for us to stand out compared to the suit and cufflinks guys on Wall Street. But then, everyone went casual. I was beginning to see some tech guys revolt against that casualness by replacing pants and a shirt with a suit, no tie type of aesthetic.

Similarly, I think we will be largely remote for a few years, but then, I think it could easily swing back as people pine for human interaction. Going onsite and seeing someone will seem “new” and “fresh” and differentiated from being on Zoom like everyone else. So, yes, I see this trend continuing, but as with everything else, I see it adapting to find an equilibrium between remote and in-person that makes sense.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

One of the real problems of the past 20 years or so is the breakdown of civic organizations. Memberships in clubs and social organizations had reached all-time lows. I think that was largely due to the fact that people found their social networks and human experiences at work or in work-related activities. If you aren’t going to the office, people still need to feel that sense of belonging and community. Where will they find it? I know that for me, personally, my wife and I started walking in our neighborhood at the start of C19. Through that, we met a ton of our neighbors. Wonderful people that we had been too “busy” to meet previously. I hear that from a lot of people that I talk to around the country. While it has been accidental in the past 18 months, there will be a hole in the human experience that needs to be filled. It might have been filled before with “work friends,” but what will it be filled with now?

I have friends in the homebuilding industry. There is already a huge uptick in remodels to add dedicated workspace, and new construction is now including one or two dedicated offices in the home as people adapt to remote work. I’ve read articles where planned communities are looking to add co-working space or are looking to convert their clubhouse into co-working space. If the commute goes away, residents in the community might stay remote but enjoy the human interaction with other community residents as they share a remote workspace. The ramifications of this new era of work are far-reaching, impacting many different segments of the economy.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept?

I don’t think many companies are ready for a fully remote workforce, or mostly remote workforce, long term. Everyone has made it work during the pandemic, but that is different than whatever the new normal for companies looks like. Companies didn’t have effective measurement and management of their teams prior to C19, with everyone in the office, and their systems are certainly not equipped to deal with a remote or hybrid workforce. There were a lot of companies that depended on “butts in seats” for their office culture and environment to work. They are going to need to rethink all of that. And, unlike other employee-related issues, there is no playbook for returning to work after a global pandemic. No one has done this before, so every company must figure it out on their own.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

I think the hardest thing for employees to accept will be higher levels of accountability and deeper levels of inspection. As I mentioned earlier, what time an employee showed up for work and what time they left each day was a poor proxy for understanding productivity. Now, when you don’t even have that rudimentary measurement, how do you know what your remote workforce is doing? Companies are going to require new levels of accountability and inspection of the activities around work. In the office, employees typically enjoyed a decent level of autonomy, but all under the watchful eye of management. As a remote employee, not everyone has the necessary self-discipline, absent oversight, to be diligent in their work. The company is going to want to know that their employees are doing the things they need to do and want to ensure that the workforce is active and productive. For quality employees, this level of accountability and inspection is welcome and expected. Those employees understand that is the trade-off that comes with remote work. For other employees, that level of active accountability and inspection is going to be a big adjustment. Some employees may feel like it is a bit “Big Brother” but, it is reasonable for companies to expect accountability from their employees, and remote work only heightens that requirement and those expectations.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed?

I’m a big fan of Thomas Friedman, the author of The World is Flat. He puts forth this idea that I think is the right answer. Here is the “David Powell Paraphrase:” We are, too often, left with a false choice in America. We can choose between radical innovation or large safety nets. You can have all this automation of factories, self-driving vehicles, cashless payments and completely change the way the world works. Or, you can slow innovation down, levy massive taxes, and prop up those disproportionately impacted by change. It is presented as a false choice — -pick one. He advocates for both. You need radical innovation to create enough economic growth to fund the big safety nets. If you don’t have growth and innovation, you eventually run out of funds to tax. So, create incentives for entrepreneurs to automate a factory, but require them (instead of tax them) to train the displaced workers to be programmers or some other relevant skill. We absolutely need large social safety nets, but we need that alongside radical innovation instead of at the expense of radical innovation.

In your opinion how should this be addressed?

As with most things, we are falsely given a this or that type of choice when the real answer is and/both. To that end, we need radical innovation AND larger safety nets. We need both. We need to continue to innovate to create enough economic opportunity to support the costs of the larger safety nets.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

I am unrelentingly optimistic in all things. I love seeing how we, as a society, solve complex problems. At the turn of the 19th century, the average life expectancy in America was 47. Now, it is over 77. That is nothing short of amazing. In the 1800s, a demographer named Thomas Malthus said that if we didn’t control population growth that we didn’t have enough arable land to feed everyone. His writings resurfaced in the 1960s and were used to forecast massive starvation due to population growth. Now, we have more than twice the number of people on the planet as we did in 1960, and we feed them using 10% of the farmland that was required in the 1960s. Our track record, as a society, is fantastic at solving big problems.

A more recent example are the C19 vaccines, once thought to take three years or more to develop, were developed and widely available in six to nine months. Simply amazing. Similarly, the future of work is going to be very, very different than we have experienced. The pandemic compressed several years of business innovation into just a few short months. I look forward to seeing how we adapt to this change as we have successfully adapted to so many other changes.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

We need job skill training outside of the university setting. In earlier times, people would have to go back to college to learn a new skill to apply in the workforce. We need to democratize education to a point where it is not only widely available but widely distributed. Admittance to college and the assumption of that enormous cost can not be the way we retrain our workforce. Already we see certification programs from groups like Code.org and others, but far too many entry-level jobs still have “College Degree Required” on the job posting. That needs to change. So, we need to have more opportunities to train and retrain people, but also need to open up the job market to non-traditional routes to employment.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Flexibility for their employees. Employees are going to retain the flexibility they have had in their work schedules and workspaces during the pandemic. They are going to want to continue to work from anywhere, at any time. Companies are going to need to create structures to allow this.

Accountability for the business. Seemingly at odds with the above is the fact that companies are going to demand accountability. They can’t simply cast their payroll dollars into the void and hope their employees are actually working. When someone showed up and when someone left the office were poor proxies for this before the pandemic. Absent that low level of accountability, companies will need to have visibility into their workforce to ensure that everyone is accountable to their work.

Intentionality with company culture. I continue to hear from prospects and clients the question, “how do we build company culture when everyone is remote?” That’s a valid question. For so many companies, culture was somewhat accidental. They hired great people, and those great people built connections. Company culture oftentimes was nothing more than a senior executive putting their company credit card behind the bar at a happy hour. It wasn’t prescriptive or intentional. Companies will need to build culture through intentionality. Planned offsite retreats, planned get-togethers, non-task-oriented conversations with peers and subordinates. All these things are going to be essential to building a culture that is no longer going to “just happen” from everyone being together in the office.

Adaptability for companies and institutions. Individuals embrace change very quickly. Look at the iPhone, it didn’t even exist in 2006. It didn’t take long before your iPhone was the last thing you looked at before you went to bed and the first thing you looked at when you woke up. Institutions, however, embrace change slowly. In many companies, if they want to rearrange the furniture in the lobby, they need to convene a committee to discuss it. That style of decision-making will be woefully inadequate for the pace of change in this new era of work. Companies will need to adapt quickly to changing conditions.

Responsibility along with radical innovation. There is an expectation now that companies “do the right thing” beyond just the profit motive. Customers want to know that companies are responsible for their impact on the environment, their treatment of their employees, and many other issues. The creative destruction that is embedded in so many business plans will have to be done responsibly and with a plan to mitigate negative consequences, both intended and unintended.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

My favorite quote is from the transcendentalist poet, Ralph Waldo Emerson. He said, “it is easy in the world to live after the world’s opinions, it is easy in solitude to live after our own, but the great man is he, who in the midst of the crowd, keeps with perfect sweetness the independence of solitude.” What does that mean? It means that anyone can be themselves, by themselves. Anyone can go along with the crowd. But the great man is the one that can be himself in the middle of the crowd.

Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

I don’t fancy myself a contrarian, but I do think that the quote above has helped me have a constant reminder to really form my own conclusions. It is so easy to simply go along with the crowd or to be stubbornly obstinate and refuse the whims of the crowd. Critical thinking allows you to have your own opinions and thoughts while still in the crowd. I have disciplined myself to read, frequently, things written by people that do not share my worldview. I think this challenges you to consider why you believe what you believe. I, personally, do not feel people get to have an opinion. You get to have an INFORMED opinion. So, I try not to opine on things that I haven’t thoughtfully considered or researched.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

There are two people that I have read extensively this past year that have caused me to think. I have read everything they have written and every podcast they have appeared on. I think…if I missed one, let me know, and I’ll check it out. The first is @balajis. His view of the future is so challenging and thought-provoking to me. He did a nearly 4-hour podcast with Tim Ferris, and I’ve listened to it multiple times and re-read parts of the transcript multiple times. Such a great thinker and has a tremendous ability to take extremely esoteric topics and make them understandable to the layman.

The other is AGM, Antonio Garcia Martinez. Not one to shy away from controversy, he is someone that I don’t always agree with, but I really appreciate his perspective on modern technology and culture.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects’ careers. How can they further follow your work online?

