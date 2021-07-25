David Perez: “Failure leads to learning”

Failure leads to learning. Fail, learn, apply, and move forward. Don’t let society or others define what success means to you. I’ve defined my success as leaving behind a legacy of cultural transformation at work. My success is not defined by title, rank, or compensation. I define my success by how I contribute to creating an environment where all feel included and valued, and can pursue and achieve their own definition of success.

As a part of our “Unstoppable” series, I had the pleasure of interviewing David Perez, SVP, Wells Fargo Diverse Segments, Representation & Inclusion.

David Perez is a financial services professional who serves as Engagement and Change Management leader for the Diverse Segments, Representation & Inclusion group at Wells Fargo. David is a Latino immigrant, gay, and has a disability. His lived experiences bring a variety of perspectives to corporate America.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! It is really an honor. Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I would characterize my backstory as one of extremes. I was born in Guatemala, and my early childhood was very privileged. My dad worked for the diplomatic corps and my mom was a doctor who was a stay-at-home mom. Civil unrest gripped our country in the late 1970s, and my family was a target of death threats by both sides of the unrest. We received threats from government officials because my dad was a liberal and my mom fought for civil rights; and from “rebels” who were kidnapping children of influential families to fund their campaign against a corrupt government. We received a tip that either my sister or I were on a target list for kidnapping, and that’s when my parents made the tough decision to send my sister to study in France, and my mom and I left Guatemala a year later, through a U.S. refugee program. Our lives turned upside down in a matter of weeks when we arrived in Houston, Texas. My dad and mom officially separated for a variety of reasons (distance, bigamy, finances, stress). Although I am so grateful that my beloved U.S. opened its doors to grant us safety and keep us alive, we experienced heartbreak, poverty, despair, and ultimately, loss. Mom’s medical credentials did not transfer over, so she quickly found a job as a housekeeper to keep us afloat. I was enrolled in public school and spent my first six months in English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, despite speaking the language. I also was assigned to special education classes because I had a physical disability. At the time, the practice wasn’t to have children with disabilities mainstreamed into a regular classroom.

Today, the Americans with Disabilities Act, a civil rights law, prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in all areas of public life.

Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you became disabled or became ill? What mental shift did you make to not let that “stop you?”

When I was four years old, there was a heavy strain of poliomyelitis (“polio”) in our country, and for some odd reason, despite being vaccinated, I was struck by it and lost the use of my legs and it affected my arms. What made it more complicated is that because I had been vaccinated, doctors misdiagnosed me with all sorts of rarer diseases. It took my mom to intervene and set me on a course to prevent further damage to my body. Because I was so young, I simply grew up seeing my disability as just a part of who I am, very much a part of my identity — like my gender, my height, and the color of my eyes. There was no mental shift for me then; however, there was a mental shift in how others saw me — and that’s much harder to influence and control and can have lasting effects on the psyche of the person with a disability. That’s why I chose the picture of me as a little kid in a wheelchair after my first communion. The faded picture shows a shy, fragile little kid caught in a wheelchair. It has taken me years to connect with that inner kid and recognize that he lives within me in every step of my life. In addition, when I become fearful of a new challenge, I must speak to that little kid inside me to tell him he is loved, he is powerful, and that he can achieve great things. The mental shift for me didn’t happen as a kid when I acquired the disability. The mental shift for me has happened over the years as I uncover the many layers of who I am and how disability is a core element of my identity — and how I must work through the good and the bad of it.

Can you tell our readers about the accomplishments you have been able to make despite your disability?

Ouch! You just hit a trigger phrase for me. I don’t see my accomplishments as something that I achieved despite my disability. I see my accomplishments as a result of embracing my disability and all of my other diversity dimensions — the intersectionality. I truly believe that my disability has taught me versatility, flexibility, perseverance, optimism, focus, discipline, emotional intelligence, and strong planning skills. All of those characteristics are key to both my personal and career accomplishments.

Growing up, I transitioned out of ESL and special education classes by advocating for myself with my principal and teachers. Within four years, I graduated salutatorian and class president from high school, and I did so by sheer determination, socialization across all school social groups, and being comfortable in my own skin. I got a full ride to the university of my choice — a large state school with over 40,000 students. I wanted to get lost in a big pond and find myself in it.

Six months into my first corporate job, my boss left, and I was given a project that took me to over 16 countries in a matter of a couple of years. The accomplishment there wasn’t the work; it was really having the courage to take myself and my crutches and wheelchair out of my comfort zone and into all sorts of cultural challenges and physically demanding schedules.

At home, my partner, my mom, and I were thrust into becoming a nontraditional family and support system to my 13-year-old niece who had lost both of her parents. I became a parent overnight, and like everything else, I adapted and became good at it.

What advice would you give to other people who have disabilities or limitations?

Reframe disability not as a limitation, but as an opportunity to see how else things can be done. Not just “done” as in a checklist, but also done in a way that maximizes every bit of the challenge and differentiates the outcomes in unique and extraordinary ways.

The other piece of advice: Failure leads to learning. Fail, learn, apply, and move forward. Don’t let society or others define what success means to you. I’ve defined my success as leaving behind a legacy of cultural transformation at work. My success is not defined by title, rank, or compensation. I define my success by how I contribute to creating an environment where all feel included and valued, and can pursue and achieve their own definition of success.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are?

I can’t narrow it down to just one person. There are a few. Mrs. Anderson and Mrs. Lauwee, both English teachers, who saw me for who I truly am. They didn’t just see a kid with a disability, an accent, nor a kid who needed help with grammar. They saw in front of them a polyglot with enormous potential. They saw what I could do even before I realized it myself.

Anita, a senior executive who taught me the difference between being a manager versus a leader. She opened the doors to my current career. My partner, who always sees the beauty within. My mother, for always seeing a limitless child. And my niece for giving our nontraditional family the opportunity to raise a wonderful woman and giving me a grandchild!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Success can put you in places and spaces where you can become a global influencer and have dramatic impact. I choose to use my success in a more limited, controlled manner. Being an introvert, I would rather use my influence and “success” to establish deeply personal and authentic connections, one individual at a time, and then have deep conversations about the beauty and potential power of their diversity dimensions — the intersectionality and possibilities that can come from those. I use my success to instill in others the realization that the world is their oyster.

Can you share “5 things I wish people understood or knew about people with physical limitations and why?”

1. We all have limitations, and we will all have disabilities. It’s all just a matter of time that you, too, will join our community.

2. See our disability or our “limitations” as a fact, not the full story.

3. People with disabilities encompass a wide array of backgrounds, experiences, and cultures. We are not a monolith.

4. Accessibility (digital, real estate, educational, career mobility, etc.) is fundamental to equity for people with disabilities. We, people with disabilities, need accessibility to create a level playing field.

5. Our community is empowered and capable, but we need all the allies we can get. Join us in our cause for greater accessibility.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”

Shirley Chisholm, U.S. congresswoman and presidential candidate: “You don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines, whimpering, and complaining. You make progress by implementing ideas.”

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the U.S. whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this 🙂

Simone Biles, because I equate being a sports athlete to being a corporate athlete. We must hone our craft, we practice, we fail, we lift ourselves up, we win, and we push ourselves beyond our limits. Moreover, she is super cool! Who would not want to sit across the table from that amazing smile?

Thank you for these great insights and for the time you spent with this interview. We wish you only continued success!