David Nash of 280 Group: “Maintain an outward focus”

Maintain an outward focus: Companies are often trapped in their own echo chamber, sourcing all ideas internally from their own experts. The solution? Look outside, not inside! Encourage your employees to learn from customers and partners to develop new ideas and solutions. Focus on solving customer problems first and foremost rather than finding use cases for your already-built thing.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing David Nash.

David Nash is Vice President of Products and Services at 280 Group and is a recognized expert in Product Management, Product Marketing, Entrepreneurship, and Team Development. He has delivered generations of successful technology products and services, and is expert in B2B SaaS, Pricing, User Experience, and In-App User Engagement. David is also a recognized Community Builder, Coach, and is the Founder of ProductCamp Portland and ProductCamp Cascadia.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I knew I wanted to be an engineer from the time I was a kid. After college, I started my dream career as a design engineer and did a lot of design work in those early years, for companies that ran the gamut from telecom equipment to optical scanners. I loved the work, but I was getting a bit bored and wanted more. From there, my career has been punctuated by several left-hand turns — and leaps.

I fell in love with microprocessors in college, so I felt like I won the lottery in 1990 when I joined Intel as an Applications Engineer — a role focused on solving problems for customers. This was just a few years into the meteoric ascent of the company — and the PC. Intel moved our family across the country, and I stayed with the company for the next 16 years. During that time, I was fortunate enough to reinvent myself several times. It was at Intel that I first discovered the science, art and craft of Product Management — and I knew this was what I wanted to do ‘when I grew up.’

Also at Intel, I was plucked out of relative obscurity and placed in a career accelerator program. I’m convinced this action completely changed the trajectory of my career. I became chief of staff for one of our senior-most executives who was the head of Intel Capital — Intel’s venture investing arm. While at “ICap,” I co-led our internal new business incubator. I learned a lot — sometimes through failure — about tech startups and innovation in a large enterprise. Before leaving the company in 2006, I had completed several follow-on leadership assignments that helped me grow and learn from some of the smartest, boldest and most driven people in tech.

For 14 years after leaving Intel, I held Product Management executive roles at two companies, both leaders in B2B SaaS: ADP Dealer Services (now CDK Global) and NAVEX Global, a leader in Governance, Risk & Compliance. Over the years, I found that one of the most fulfilling parts of my job was helping my team members develop their skills and grow professionally. It became a true passion of mine, which led me to co-found ProductCamp Portland in 2012 and ProductCamp Cascadia in 2020. My passion also led me to my current role at 280 Group where I lead the Product & Services teams responsible for helping our customers create Products that Matter!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take-aways’ you learned from that?

Only one mistake? How much space do we have? Other than occasionally blowing up circuits (known in tech speak as Rapid Unplanned Disassembly, or RUD), I don’t recall committing too many costly design mistakes. I did learn to read the correct polarity of components!

One mistake I made that’s funny now but wasn’t at the time occurred when I was using video from my home in the mid 1990’s, while I was the Product Manager for this video conferencing product. I was in a video meeting with a large corporate customer when they all started chuckling, apparently at me. I didn’t know that my then-toddler son was standing behind me, buck-naked. That experience has helped me empathize with people during today’s Zoom meetings, especially during the pandemic! Oh, and that little kid is now a software engineer for a large tech company you’ve likely heard of.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Ain’t that the truth! I’d have to start at home with my Dad, who set high expectations for achievement, and my older brother Paul, who got me hooked on electronics. If you’re of a certain vintage, you may remember Heathkits (Google it!). I built a couple with my brother, including a color TV. I didn’t have a clue — just followed the directions. Amazingly, other than a “cold-solder” joint here or there, it worked!

In the workplace, two Sr. leaders at Intel had a profound effect on my career. The first, Craig Kinney, who was running Intel’s Lab organization, chose me for one of the very limited seats in the career accelerator program. The second, John Miner, Co-President of Intel Capitol at the time, picked me to be his chief of staff. I can say with confidence that I wasn’t the smartest guy in the room, but both of them saw something in me worth the investment. I’ve tried to pay that forward ever since.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Sci-fi is my jam and I read a lot of it as a kid, but nothing affected me more than Arthur C. Clarke’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. (And, no, the Kubrick film, while certainly iconic, was not as good.) This wasn’t mere techno-fantasy; it was grounded in realism. It helped instill in me a love of tech and engineering. And the story is, of course, nothing if not optimistic. More recently, I loved Andy Weir’s book, The Martian (the movie was good too) — engineering problem-solving at its most inspiring. In my role helping Product Managers, I’ve found myself sometimes channeling astronaut Mark Watney (played by Matt Damon) and asking our team to “science the crap out of” whatever problem we’re facing.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

I agree! As Simon Sinek famously says: ‘What’s your Why?’ The Vision of every company I‘ve worked with had to be compelling or I was uninterested. I’ll add 280 Group, because at this point in my career, mission and vision are reallythe most important things that call to me. 280 Group has been around for more than 20 years, and I’m happy to say while we have refined our mission and vision over time, we haven’t drifted from our roots. Our mission is simply this: We empower Product Professionals with the knowledge and tools to create products that matter. It says who we are, who we serve and why our work matters. It’s backed up by our Company Values that aren’t just words, but really reflect how we behave as individuals and as a company: Service First, Teamwork, Excellence with Integrity — all leading to Transformational Change.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Yes! For more than 20 years, 280 Group has been at the forefront of advancing the craft of Product Management. When I joined 18 months ago, it was to lead the next chapter of this story, developing an all-new curriculum on Digital Product Management. 280 Group asked me to apply my executive experience at developing emergent skills and commercial practices that were fast becoming essential in this world of digital transformation. We created this brand-new curriculum in the first half of 2020, delivered it mid-year — in the middle of the worst global pandemic in 100 years — and it is quickly ramping to become a new growth engine for us.

Why is it working? Because the need I saw at my last company for these new digital practices is a pervasive, unmet global need, not just for individual Product Managers, but for leaders and executives, as well. Product Management is changing faster now than at any time since the role was established by Proctor & Gamble decades ago, so we’re working on even more exciting advanced topics to keep Product Managers continuously growing, learning and sharpening their craft.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation? Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Funny you ask! The word itself — transformation — implies an obvious, unambiguous, not incremental change. Accordingly, the companies who can benefit the most are the ones that have the most to gain — or lose — by not transforming. Typically, these aren’t the so-called Digital Natives — those companies that were born and matured in the last 20 years. Think of Salesforce or any of the FAANG companies like Facebook or Google. They’re not in need of transformation. That leaves every other established, otherwise successful enterprise company in the world! These are some of the leading Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrial, Manufacturing companies. What got them where they are now isn’t sufficient to take them into the future. Their businesses, while well-established, are facing unprecedented risk from new entrants that are able to read and respond to changing market needs far faster and more accurately. We work with many such companies who recognize they need help, and that help often starts with external perspective.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

I regret I can’t name names here, but here are some quick bits I’m excited to share:

One of the clients we’re currently working with is a global leader in power management, a company with well-established, successful product lines in several business sectors, and a market cap of $50B. They know they need to augment their existing products to deliver additional value to their customers via data, software and services, but they’re not quite sure just yet how to prioritize these digital investments. We’re helping this industrial giant better understand digital culture, SaaS economics, rapid problem discovery and value delivery — and how to best monetize that customer value continuously. As this transformation expands, it will deliver significant new value for their customers and partners, and unlock new growth for the company.

Another client is a leading water technology company solving the world’s water, wastewater and energy needs. They are investing in Internet of Everything (IOT) — technology, of course — but much more than that. They use wireless sensing across water and electrical networks to enable their customers to make better decisions around routing of resources, predicting flooding/sewage run-offs, identifying leaks, conducting preventive maintenance, routing repairs to the highest priority locations and so on. We’re helping them apply discovery techniques to ensure they’re solving the most valuable problems for their customers.

A third client is among the world’s largest integrated container logistics companies, which operates in 130 countries to enable global trade. We’re helping them converge ad-hoc and dated Product Management practices with current best practices, including Design Thinking, getting steeped in Problem Space before prematurely jumping into Solution Space, and creating hypotheses upon which they can rapidly validate and iterate.

Lastly, we work with IT organizations in companies of all sizes and phases of maturity, to help teams transform from a common legacy of being project-based and perceived as cost centers into organizations that deliver measurable and meaningful value to improve their organizations. One IT team at one of the world’s largest consumer packaged goods companies has completely transformed how they engage (and embed) with their internal customers, how they fund their work and how they measure their joint success. Gone is the perceived IT tax, and their IT team is now fully empowered to drive business results and delight their internal customers.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

To say “Yes” doesn’t do it justice. First, it’s almost never about the technology itself. The biggest barriers to transformation start and end with culture and leadership. This has been cited in study after study as the top two impediments to lasting transformation. In a sense this isn’t new — many companies who embarked on agile software development transformations a decade ago ran into the same barriers.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

I’m glad you asked! Here are five common dimensions of culture and leadership that profoundly affect the outcome of transformational efforts:

Maintain an outward focus: Companies are often trapped in their own echo chamber, sourcing all ideas internally from their own experts. The solution? Look outside, not inside! Encourage your employees to learn from customers and partners to develop new ideas and solutions. Focus on solving customer problems first and foremost rather than finding use cases for your already-built thing. Empower better decisions: Many executives demand full top-down control over their dominion. We joke that this is often the illusion of control. We coach clients to empower individuals and cross-functional leadership. Diffusing decision-making throughout the organization and pushing down decisions to only involve the people with the most knowledge creates more buy-in, accountability and collaboration among cross-organizational functions. Value collaboration: Many organizations celebrate the hero or rockstar culture, where a key player or two calls all the shots. This can work in startups and very small companies, but it doesn’t scale. Successful, fast-growing companies value collaboration within and across teams over individual effort. And, digital culture thrives on the transparency and interaction that comes with collaboration. Encourage learning and failure: We coach clients to encourage boldness over caution and learning over perfection. Encourage your people to take risks, fail fast and learn. What’s the real benefit to shipping the thing on time if the thing isn’t what customers really need and value? Your customers and competitors aren’t sitting still, waiting for you to conceive and execute your long-term vision. We coach customers to embrace change — it creates new opportunities for learning and problem solving. Move quickly: More action, less planning! Promote speed and continuous iteration. As Reid Hoffman once said, “If you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you’ve launched too late.” That doesn’t mean you should ship a subpar, clearly unfinished product; it means you should focus on doing one or two things really well. If you’re delivering real value, your customers will be grateful — and patient for the other things they want. Bonus Dimension — If you can’t measure it, you’re just guessing: If anything typifies today’s digital culture, it’s the imperative of using data to make better decisions. Netscape CEO Jim Barksdale famously said, “If we have data, let’s look at data; if all we have are opinions, let’s go with mine.” For example, we must break the well-worn habit of adding features to a product because we think they will make the product better. Always have a hypothesis for the outcome you’re after — the product features you deliver are one way to affect those outcomes. Eric Reis has it right in his Lean Startup Cycle: Build > Measure > Learn. Meaning, He recommends, build your hypothesis, then your product. Collect the data along the way to validate or refute your hypothesis. Rinse and repeat.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Two things come to mind: 1) Culture starts at the top, and 2) Culture isn’t what we say — it’s what we do. I’ll tackle them both here.

First, executives and senior leaders must challenge and empower their teams to experiment, gather data that supports or refutes their assumptions, and learn and adjust your product or service relentlessly. This is not about thrashing on big, lengthy projects, or knowing everything up front; it’s about executing small, continuous experiments. Where can you remove friction for your customers? How can you make their experience better in the multiple places where they interact with you and your product?

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I had to ask my wife about this one! She reminded me that I wake up every morning thankful and optimistic for the day ahead. It’s all about attitude. Let’s face it: Not all days are great days, and we can’t always control what happens to us. But with the right attitude, we can and must control how we deal with whatever the world throws at us.

My wife also reminded me of another favorite quote of mine. I recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Like so many special occasions before, I said, “This is the youngest I’m ever going to be.” That gives me energy, every time.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Please subscribe to our newsletter for more of my thoughts on digital transformation and follow me on twitter for tips to help Product professionals raise the bar for their products, practice and people.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!