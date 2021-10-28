David Melendez Of Soflo Chefs: “Invest in the best equipment piece by piece”

Invest in the best equipment piece by piece. Some Chefs will go through a million knives and tools in their career. Others build their collection with high-quality items a bit at a time and what they have acquired is solid and will last a lifetime. Spend the money on that high-end knives set that will last you a long time and you also enjoy using. You will appreciate it more!

As part of our series about the lessons from influential ‘TasteMakers’, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Chef David Melendez.

Chef David Melendez is the Chef/Owner of Soflo Chefs LLC. The Nicaraguan creative entrepreneur lives in Miami where he blends cuisine influences from Central America and the Caribbean. David has worked as an Executive Chef at various restaurants before starting Soflo Chefs in 2013 after honorably discharging from the United States Navy. He has earned both his Associates in Culinary Arts and Bachelor’s in Food Service Management from the Culinary Institute of Virginia in Norfolk, Virginia with honors.

Instagram: @SofloChefs. His website is: www.soflochefs.com

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restauranteur or chef?

For many chefs, their first inspiration is Mom or Grandma cooking the most delicious foods and my mother took the time to teach me, which sparked the interest in cooking. But it wasn’t until I joined the US Navy and traveled to over 26 countries that I started to view food differently and developed a passion for all the different flavors and techniques from around the globe.

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to cooking that type of food? Can you share a story about that with us?

Most recently, I started focusing on cuisines from my home country of Nicaragua. I am from a small island called Pearl Lagoon. There you have a mixture of indigenous, Latin and Caribbean heritage. We naturally have more of a fusion of flavors from typical Latin countries and Caribbean islands. Most people I’ve come across assume that Nicaragua is a Spanish-speaking only country. But our ancestors were colonized by both the Spanish in the north and the British in the south and coastal regions. I want to bring to light some of the lost food from my country.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a chef or restauranteur? What was the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

One of my most memorable and embarrassing moments was when I was on the naval shipU.S.S. Lasalle and I was tasked with making the macaroni and cheese for the crew. We worked with huge kettles and one we called “Big Bertha,” could literally fit two to three adults. So, I cook off the macaroni noodles and set those aside. After making the cheese sauce in “Big Bertha,” I now have to put all of that macaroni into the cheese sauce. I asked one of my fellow sailors to assist me in lifting the pan to pour the macaroni into the cheese sauce. Because the pasta cooled, it is now clumped together and rolls into the cheese sauce to make a huge splash. We, along with four innocent bystanders and the stovetop backsplash, ended up covered in cheese sauce due to the sheer velocity and force of the sauce.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

I can honestly say that I didn’t have a hard time in the industry, like some of my fellow back-of-the-house warriors. Don’t get me wrong: there have been a lot of long days on my feet, many double shifts, crappy jobs, and crappier pay when starting out, but I have always had good mentors that treated us with respect and dignity. They worked us hard but taught us a whole lot. My first true mentor and possibly the best teacher in my life so far has been Senior Chief John Liggins, who I met as a young sailor in the U.S. Navy. Anyone who knows him will tell you he was as tough as they come, but he always walked the walk and had the best interest of his sailors.

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

It must be well-balanced and consistent. You have the use the best in-season ingredients, have the creativity and skills needed to elevate it, and, of course, it must be pleasing to the eye.

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

You can find me in a momentary bliss when I’m enjoying a nice meal of Braised Oxtails, Rice and Beans, and Fried Plantains.

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

I like to read cookbooks and magazines by the top chefs. It’s so amazing how creative and out of box some of these chefs are. They truly inspire me to push the limits!

What advice would you give to other chefs or restauranteurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

I would say that if you’ve come to the point of burnout then that usually means that you must take a break or pivot. That’s how I started my personal chef business. Soflo Chefs, LLC. I was tired and uninterested in my corporate kitchen job that I found myself dreading going to work even though it paid extremely well and had great benefits. I decided to plan my exit strategy and thank God it has worked out in my favor.

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restauranteur or Chef” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Not everyone is going to share your enthusiasm or ambition. When starting at my first real kitchen job fresh out of culinary school, I envisioned going in there and telling the executive chef all my great ideas and using all my newly acquired skills. Much to my dismay, he not interested in what I had to say and instead made me do all the prep work for the other chefs. I understand now that everyone must earn their way in the kitchen; everyone who has been there has already done their share of the grinding. Keep your head up, learn as much and use every experience as a stepping stone to move on to your next.

2. You must learn the business side of the operation early on. You can be the ambitious type who wants to be greatest thing since sliced bread, or you can be a career sous chef. Both are respectable and needed in a kitchen. But always keep in mind that no matter how good of a cook you are, there is always going to be a better version of you. You must absolutely learn the management side of the business if you want to have any sort of say-so in the future.

3. Invest in the best equipment piece by piece. Some Chefs will go through a million knives and tools in their career. Others build their collection with high-quality items a bit at a time and what they have acquired is solid and will last a lifetime. Spend the money on that high-end knives set that will last you a long time and you also enjoy using. You will appreciate it more!

4. Culinary school is good, but you will learn the most by working in the industry. You will learn the basics, the history, and many valuable lessons in culinary school. But the real lessons begin once you step into a professional kitchen and start to learn from seasoned chefs who teach different techniques and new skillsets. The way food is prepared is always changing, so you should be learning modern techniques as they come. You learn to appreciate and respect the ingredients and all that goes into creating a dish for each customer.

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

People absolutely rave about our Fried Red Snapper served with Rice and Beans and Fried Plantains. It has a lot of bold Caribbean and Latin flavors. It’s always a huge hit for the locals, but even more so for the out-of-towners.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’ve always had an affinity for people who are down on their luck and would benefit a great deal from a nice hot meal. Imagine if everyone would buy groceries that could feed a family of four and gift it to someone in need! I believe that would bring so much more joy to people in general. We all feast and enjoy the holidays with our families, but sometimes we overlook our struggling neighbors. We all could benefit from a little lifeline occasionally. We at Soflo Chefs, LLC are dedicated to gifting back to our community starting with the holidays, but year-round.

Thank you so much for these insights. This was very inspirational!