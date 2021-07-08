David Maldonado and Noah Reich of Classroom of Compassion: “Compassion”

The deeper we fall into exploring our senses, the less time and space we have to dwell on the thoughts that are causing anxiety. It’s all about taking the time to disrupt those thought patterns.

As a part of my series about the things we can do to develop serenity and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing David Maldonado and Noah Reich.

David Maldonado and Noah Reich are the co-founders of Classroom of Compassion, a Los Angeles-based floral and creative arts organization that works to create restorative and artistic spaces of compassion and love for people of all communities. David draws from his experiences as a set designer and floral stylist to create immersive environments and workshops that reinvigorate the shared human experience. Noah travels the country building spaces and conducting workshops for communities in need of compassion and healing.

Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

We started our practice with one intention: to try and provide as much care to the communities being affected by tragedy. There was a moment in time when all we would digest and intake was the 24 hour news cycle. As two individuals who are highly anxious, it started feeling incredibly overwhelming to see countless families being affected by violence and then forgotten about once the next big tragedy hit.



Our biggest hope was to create a space where we could help expand the story of who the people being lost were. For the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub attack, we created a mobile altar that paid tribute to the lives lost that night. We found that two years later, we were starting to forget the names and faces of those lost. We often hear about these tragic events on the news and the only information given to us is how they died. We have always pushed towards highlighting the stories, lives, loves, and passions of those lost.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?



I don’t know if interesting is the right word, but one of the things that’s a constant within our work that is always surprising to see, is the sheer amount of strength within our most vulnerable communities. We’re often within very close proximity to grief and loss and almost every time we’re met with inspiring amounts of compassion for one another. We’ve witnessed firsthand how communities truly care for each other during our most difficult times. There are entire support networks of activists, organizers and grassroots organizations whose sole missions are to care and protect families on their grief journeys and uphold their loved one’s story so it isn’t flattened and attributed to how they passed. Not only is that interesting, but it’s one of the most inspiring things we encounter through our work.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

Your work and what you do is separate from the healing that you need for yourself. It’s so important to incorporate self care into your routine. Even if self care looks like a walk around your neighborhood or time to open that book you’ve been meaning to get to. If we work to create space within ourselves first, it makes it a little easier to separate ourselves from the emotions we may pick up within and alongside our work. Your wellbeing and mental health should always be your top priority.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

The advice we would give to other leaders is to be present and listen. As an organization that provides a place for those experiencing loss or grief, you can do the most when you allow those around you a safe place to be heard or feel seen.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson. This book calls on us to be pro-humanity. To connect with one another and work to meet someone in their suffering from a larger place of understanding.

Many people have become anxious just from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Establish A Routine

Having a routine has a calming effect. A routine establishes a level of certainty and control over your day.

Get Enough Sleep

Sleep is crucial. Studies show that a sleepless night can increase anxiety 30%! When you get a full night’s sleep, it regulates the area in your brain that handles emotions and lowers the increase in stress and anxiety.

Control What You Take In

Be careful with what you consume. Spending countless hours scrolling through your phone or watching the news can become overwhelming and ultimately lead to your being anxious, fearful or uncertain. Staying on top of the news doesn’t require you to check it every hour. Know what triggers you and adjust. Keeping what you take in down to a healthy level will help immensely.

Keep A Clean Space

Cleaning your space helps with more than just having a tidy room. The clarity in your physical space can also provide a decline in stress. Psychologists have stated that cleaning can provide a sense of mastery and control over your environment, while a cluttered space can lead to frustration or a nagging feeling of an additional thing that needs to be handled.

Take Time To Disconnect

You have to give yourself time away from devices and screens. The amount of time we spend in front of screens can be exhausting and unplugging gives you that chance to decompress and refresh.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?



1. Compassion: When we encounter someone who is suffering, either externally or internally, compassion helps us not only understand why they may be feeling a certain way, but it ultimately leads us to the desire to provide aid in their suffering. The best way we remember this step is with the simple question of, “What space/actions/ compassionate words would I want someone to help me with if I was in this moment?”



2. Anxiety can often run wild if we sit and ruminate on the things that are causing us discomfort. A distraction or quick change of environment can often be the thing that provides relief.



3. Often when anxious, we’ve found that a simple chat with one another explaining the things that are providing anxiety can help subside those difficult feelings. We’ve found that sharing our anxieties with someone we trust often helps paint a clearer and larger picture, which provides that space for anxiety to loosen up into more digestible emotions.



4. Our senses can provide incredible amounts of relief during an anxious spell. Light a candle, an incense, dab some essential oils on your wrists and take some time to focus on that particular smell. What does it smell like? Are there any emotions or memories that come up for you? The deeper we fall into exploring our senses, the less time and space we have to dwell on the thoughts that are causing anxiety. It’s all about taking the time to disrupt those thought patterns.



5. Radical acceptance has been one of the tools in our kit to help with the more difficult emotions. Radical acceptance is NOT approval, but rather completely and totally accepting with our mind, body and spirit that we cannot currently change the present facts, even if we do not like them.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

Depending on your resources, a therapist can really help keep anxiety in check. We know a therapist isn’t accessible for everyone, so there are also a ton of free apps that can provide relief during anxiety spells. A lot of these apps are breath focused exercises that help you slow down, center yourself and prepare for the rest of your day. We aren’t saying these apps available can take the place of a therapist, but they help in alleviating some of those more difficult emotions that are often started and fueled by anxiety.



Another great resource that’s available to us all is nature. Get outside (safely) and spend some time noticing the collection of life just outside our doors. Watch the trees dance in the wind. Listen to the birds singing to one another. The goal should be to try and focus on something outside of our anxiety to loosen that mental lock that often happens when we focus too long on the things making us anxious.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?



“Try to be a rainbow in someone’s clouds”- Maya Angelou



The simplest and most impactful lessons we’ve come across, has been this quote by Maya Angelou. It not only validates the more difficult emotions we feel as individuals, but it’s also a beautiful call to action. Be the rainbow in your loved one’s lives. Create those ripples of compassion because we don’t know how far they have the potential to travel.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We honestly believe that creating an active and compassionate community would create radical change for so many. Empathy can only take us so far. Compassion takes what we may feel through empathy and also pushes us to help alleviate the suffering of others. Empathy refers more generally to our ability to take the perspective of and feel the emotions of another person, compassion is when those feelings and thoughts include the desire to help. That desire to help is often what prevents us from taking that next big step.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?



The best ways others can connect with us are through our website, www.classroomofcompassion.com and through social media @classroomofcompassion. We upload our work, activations and community engagement opportunities on Instagram and Facebook. Find us, message us, and let’s connect and create this compassionate community together!