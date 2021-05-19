Contributor Log In/Sign Up
David Maginley: Life, Death, and Spirituality

"Solitude and a sense of abandonment are fertile, frightening fields to cross, especially when we carry so much with us into the wilderness...How does one make this journey?”

Rev. David Maginley

Rev. David Maginley is an interfaith spiritual counselor at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and award-winning author of Beyond Surviving: Cancer and Your Spiritual Journey. He is featured in the documentaries Here Right Now, and When You Die.

David has also survived cancer four times, which resulted in a profound near-death experience and explorations in the connection of body, mind and spirit. He knows cancer from both sides of the hospital bed, and this life from both sides of the veil.

Near Death Experiences (NDEs) can be a life changing event. David admits it took a decade for him to integrate the experience, and he is not unique in that.

The Science of NDEs

Science can validate an NDE (Near Death Experience) yet it remains a “not to be mentioned” experience, particularly in western culture. Why is that? Why do we turn away from what many see as a merging of our understanding of science, quantum physics  and spirituality?

Would having a profound knowing of life after death change your life here and now? Would such knowledge be welcomed or more of a bump in the road? And would you tell people about it?

David’s story, and his book, is a personal and professional journey that merges physics, philosophy and consciousness research. The book is a profound act of love that will have you laughing, crying and wondering. Is there life after death? And if so, what does that mean?

Click here to read more and listen to the interview on Bump In The Road.

Also available on all major podcast platforms.

    Bump In The Road Podcaster

    Pat Wetzel, Podcaster, Author, Adventurer at Bump In The Road

    Pat Wetzel, an award-winning author, blogger, photographer, and speaker, elevates other people’s lives and stories from behind still and film cameras, as a seasoned interviewer, engaging writer, and entrepreneur.

    A Wharton School of Business graduate, she escaped the corporate world to soar her sailplane around the country, testing her limits and feeding her appetite for adventure.

    Then she hit a bump in the road. A diagnosis of supposedly incurable cancer led her to start Anti-Cancer Club, a cancer resources website. Realizing that travel could be transformative, she created Cancer Road Trip to connect cancer survivors with once-in-a-life time journeys.

    Then the world hit a bump. When the COVID-19 pandemic slammed the brakes on travel, Pat pivoted again. She now metaphorically tours the world conversing with inspirational individuals navigating their own transformative experiences with resilience and courage as the founder and voice of the internationally acclaimed Bump In The Road podcast (www.BumpInTheRoad.us).

    She’s based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Until the next bump.

