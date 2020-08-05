David M Sandoval Jr: “Just to believe in what your ability is and never take a “no” to heart”

Just to believe in what your ability is and never take a “no” to heart. In life, you’re told no 80% of the time. That “no” can trigger anger and resentment. But that “no” should trigger success because you were in front of that person and he/she listened to you. That’s powerful to get to that level. That’s a form of success.

I had the pleasure of interviewing David M Sandoval Jr.

David is an actor and producer, known for Dolemite Is My Name (2019), 13 Reasons Why (2017) and Big Little Lies (2017).

Special Skill: Military: Combat, weapons, Fighting, Police Officer, Detective, Vehicle Driving Sports: Baseball, Football, coaching, Training, weight lifting training

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Brooklyn then was brought to San Jose, California, where I went to school and grew up. Growing up with my family that was tied into the mafia was a crazy upbringing. Mom and Dad were tough on me but in good ways.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was never into acting. I was at a car show, showing my 1967 SS Impala and was approached about my car. They wanted to use it for a movie. The lady asked me to be in the picture, and next thing you know, I was being asked to speak in the film, which was cool because I was in 75% of the movie.

Tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career.

I was on the “Dolemite” film set and my son and I just finished a scene in the jail. We were sitting in the black chairs which nobody told us were for Eddie Murphy, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Keegan-Michael Key, and Wesley Snipes. They walked up and sat down and started talking with us as if we were friends, which was so cool. My son got pictures with them. My son Aldo Gabriel Sandoval is also an actor.

Can you share the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting out?

What lesson did you learn? — I was playing a cop for a Lifetime movie. I was told in the email to check in with Michael when I got to set. I get there and I am walking around in a tank top and sweats. This PA comes out and asks what I was doing. I said I was to report to Michael. I guess he was scared because he took me to the trailer where filming was going on. He said Michael is in there.

So I banged on the door and I hear, “Who is fucking banging in the door?! Cut! Cut!” The director comes out and looks at me and says, “You were knocking?” And I said “Yes, they told me Michael is in there.” Lol, he was like, “I am Michael.” And I reply, “I am David playing the cop.” He looks at the PA and says, “This is Michael, not me. I am the director.” Lol. Lesson learned was never to bang on doors when on set.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

“The Faction of a Hitman” is what I’m currently getting ready to start filming on June 22, 2020. It’s based on my life and family life when we were in the mafia. When we wrap, we will start filming “Blood, Money or Loyalty,” which is the TV series for the “Faction of a Hitman” in August.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television?

How can that potentially affect our culture? — Diversity is awesome — you get to meet new and interesting folks. — It really teaches folks to be patient with each other and their processes. — You get input from different angles that you may not have seen. — You also get to share stories and ideas with folks from diverse backgrounds. I was on set and we talked about family, life and food, which is great.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish I was told how things really run. — The process is crazy getting roles and auditions. The time involved. — I spend anywhere between 10–14 hours onset with hours of reading and writing. The changes. — There are many changes before and when onset. With scripts, movements and sometimes roles.

4. The travel involved. — I am always on the road, which is cool but travel is heavy for films.

5. The business aspect of acting. — Acting is just not acting — it is a business and that’s a hard thing for me and probably lots of folks. You’re a brand, so you have to sell yourself as a brand.

What tips do you have for colleagues in your industry to help them thrive and not “burnout”?

Just to believe in what your ability is and never take a “no” to heart. In life, you’re told no 80% of the time. That “no” can trigger anger and resentment. But that “no” should trigger success because you were in front of that person and he/she listened to you. That’s powerful to get to that level. That’s a form of success.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person you are grateful for who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Brett Edwards from “American Muscle,” which was my first film. We met on set and he was very welcoming and was supportive of me. He believed in me from day one. After we wrapped I remember asking him, “Do you think I should do acting?” He was like, you are a natural, you can make it. He would give me advice and for that I am very appreciative to him. He is a great actor and writer and a great person.

Can you please give us your favorite life lesson quote? Can you share how that was relevant in your life?

“Never trust what is promised, only trust what’s given.” My dad had told me that one night when we were in a bar fight and my dad had taken a dude out. It was over money owed to my dad on a drug deal.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. :-) — I would love to pick Robert De Niro just because of the career success he has had. I would like to discuss the non-success he has had. The path he has taken in picking movies has been a great run. The question would be what’s his process for picking scripts.

How can our readers follow you online?

I have an Instagram account @bigimpaladave67

