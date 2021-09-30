David Johnson of getbent: “Never give up”

Never give up. Energy is constant. If you keep putting it into the universe, I guarantee you it will give it back to you

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing David Johnson of getbent.

getbent is a post-emo rock group based out of Casper, Wyoming, USA. Formed in 2017 by David Johnson and former member Kase Clark, getbent. consist of heavy-driven rhythms, melodic leads, an influence of heavy alternative music. As of 2021, getbent. consist of David Johnson (vocals), Brennan Sykes (guitar), Chris Henderson (guitar), Kegan Wass (drums), and Justice Greer (bass). getbent. independently released their debut EP. ‘Hang In There, Friend’ in 2019′ which has been featured on major music sites such as Loudwire’s Weekly Wire Playlist, Young and Aspiring Union and Ghost Killer Entertainment.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up traveling around America with my family. Constantly on the move, I’ve lived in most of the United States. I’d say from everything west of Wisconsin, USA I’ve probably lived or traveled through. Never made it to the far east coast though.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started pursuing music at the age of 14. I realized how much it had helped me control, understand, and release my emotions. I wanted to become the same kind of gateway for others that mentally struggled and now here we are.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

A lot of interesting things happen on tour and in music life so it’s a hard choice to pick which one is the “most” interesting. I’d have to say that watching Bill Stevenson of The Descendants walk in on our guitarist, B-Money, butchering one of their songs at The Blasting Room as he warms up to start tracking has to be in the top 5.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Cupping the mic. Definitely the funniest, and most amateur mistake I’ve made. Cupping the microphone is when you wrap your hand around the top of it while you sing or talk. IT creates terrible feedback. If you REALLY don’t like the sound guy at your show, just cup the mic.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’d have to say it is getbent.’s upcoming album. We plan on hitting the studio to start tracking it in late 2021 and early 2022. We’ve been writing this upcoming album since later 2020 and we’re finally nearing its completion. It’s been a long time coming for us and everyone who supports us.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Being a person of color in an alternative band, I 100% agree that diversity is an absolute necessity. A lot of stereotypes and bad images are formed towards certain cultures due to a lack of knowledge. If you start shedding some light on those cultures and diversities while including them within whatever media it is, it helps educate those that normally wouldn’t find out about those things on their own. Thus:

Eliminating stereotypes, fear, and or whatever stigma some may have against certain cultures, such as hard rock or emo music.

Educates those that may have been previously misinformed.

Gives insight to said cultures, which helps open a door to include those into a new world of diversities that they wouldn’t have been able to experience beforehand.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

My 5 things I wish I would’ve known before I started playing live music are:

Be humble in all that you do, not everyone wants to hear of your accomplishments for the whole of the conversation.

Give back to the community that gives to you.

Branding is key.

Go to events, concerts, shows, whatever have you. Meet with people, talk to new faces, be kind and friendly. It really goes a long way.

Never give up. Energy is constant. If you keep putting it into the universe, I guarantee you it will give it back to you.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You’ve got to give yourself a day off, a mental break, a lunch, whatever it is you NEED to know that you’re only human and your body can only do so much. If you keep driving a car without getting gas, you’ll eventually break down. Sometimes a mental rest is needed (this is also a good time to analyze what you’ve accomplished so far).

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 😊

Mental illness awareness. I consistently speak on the toxicity of the mind within my songs and how damaging the effects can have on a person. I myself suffer from severe depression and anxiety but knowing that you are not mentally ok is the first step to winning the battle. There is always someone to speak to and always a way to seek help. You are never alone.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve met some really great people in my life who have helped me along get to where I am today. None of which rank over one another but if I were to mention one here it would be Jake Burnell of The History of Hope. He taught me quite a bit about musician life. Touring, recording, leading a band to do awesome things. I’ve learned a lot of what I do now from working with him.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The universe will put out exactly whatever you put in. This applies in all aspects of life. I don’t believe I would be answering these interview questions today if I didn’t consistently give getbent. my all day in and day out.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 😊

Probably the Asking Alexandria dudes. In all honesty, their first album is the reason why I got so into the alternative scene, just like so many others. It really was a game changer for my life. If you dudes see this, bring back the fucking circus! (They’ll know what that means).

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find everything about us at getbentband.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!