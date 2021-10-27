David JC Cutler talks about different types of meditation for better mental health during the pandemic

There’s no denying that the pandemic outbreak has impacted our mental health to a considerable extent. The numerous deaths due to the virus infection and the sudden economic downswing have made humans feel vulnerable at the hands of an invisible virus. Even though people have received both doses of vaccination, there is still a chance of getting infected—all these results in perturbed mental health which needs to get resolved.

One of the best ways to attain improved mental health during a crisis is by practicing meditation. Over the years, many studies highlighted the advantages of mediation, including decreased stress, low blood pressure, enhanced concentration, and reduced depression and anxiety. Hence, David JC Cutler talks about a few types of meditation that you can practice during the pandemic phase for better mental health.

Mindfulness meditation

Mindfulness meditation has its origin in the Buddhist tradition and is one of the most popular meditation forms practiced in the United States today. Here you need to pay attention to all the thoughts that cross your mind. It’s important not to get involved with the thoughts or judge them. The objective is to observe the thoughts and notice the patterns. Hence, here you need to focus and stay aware. It might be helpful if you concentrate on an object. You can also breathe and notice thoughts, feelings, and bodily sensations. It is best for people who don’t have a guide.

Focused meditation

In this meditation, you need to focus on using any of your five senses. You can concentrate on anything internal, like the breath. You can also stare at a candle, listen to the sound of a gong and count mala beads. If you find that your mind is wandering, you need to get back your focus on the object. If you think the pandemic stress is making you lose your focus, this meditation can help you.

Spiritual meditation

According to David JC Cutler, this meditation gets used in Christian and Daoism faith. The practice is very similar to a prayer, where you need to reflect on the silence surrounding you. The idea is to search for a deeper connection with the Universe or whatever you understand as a god. You can use essential oils like sage, frankincense, sandalwood, or cedar to enhance the experience. You can do this at home, and it helps you get comfortable with the silence around you.

Mantra meditation

In this meditation form, you need to repeat a mantra for clearing your mind. It can be any sound, such as “Om.” You can chant the mantra quietly or loudly. And as you keep chanting the mantra, you will become more tuned and aware of the surrounding ambiance. Here you can witness deeper awareness levels. If you are someone who finds it easier to focus when you have a word or sound to concentrate on, this meditation type is for you. You can gradually increase the time of your meditation.

David JC Cutler says that meditation has recently helped many people bring down stress and tune in to the lifeforce, crucial in such a testing time. You can choose the meditation type that appeals to you and enhance your mental health.