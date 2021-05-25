David Hunt of Cosán Group: “What caregiver resources do they have within the home setting? ”

What caregiver resources do they have within the home setting? — It’s crucial to understand the support systems available to a patient in their own home. This can include another person providing social and physical support, or technological tools for remote patient monitoring. Over 16 million older adults live alone. Our care coordinators become guides weekly and help these individuals truly navigate what can be a complex healthcare system.

David Hunt is the Founder and Chief Marketing & Development Officer at Cosán Group, an industry-leading healthcare organization creating new pathways to modern aging with technology-driven preventative care services.

I started my career as a designer and realized early on that although I was fairly good at concept development, my real interest was getting out in front of clients and driving the business — something you can’t do from behind a computer, at least you couldn’t in the ’90s.

For the first 20 years of my career, I focused on cross-media campaigns to drive member acquisition. By chance, I ended up with a focus on marketing geared toward older adults — a unique avenue, but one where my respect for the lives and stories of the older generation kept me continually interested. It’s an especially challenging field as, in the ’90s, we were just beginning to incorporate digital tools for a generation of people who were far more comfortable reading the newspaper end to end or getting a product recommendation from a family member or close friend.

This experience integrating digital solutions into the lives of older adults, initially while managing member campaigns and later as CMO of a large therapy company, inspired a deeper interest in healthcare delivery. The evolution of technology has brought us to a point where we, as providers of healthcare technology, can offer a lens into the home environment for providers and help older adults navigate the process of aging.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My career has morphed more than a few times, and each stage brought plenty of stories. In college, I worked the prepress graphics during the early-stage development of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, then swung the pendulum in the opposite direction during my time as a nightclub owner, all within two to three years. It was all connected, all building upon itself, but, from an outside perspective, I’m sure it must have looked like I never took a day off.

During that same era, I was approached to design promotional materials for a well-known vodka brand and put them on a few t-shirts for a nightclub event. Months later, I was driving down the highway, happened to look up, and saw my design plastered on a billboard. It was one of my “aha” moments, for sure. Success takes a little bit of luck, and that being in the right place at the right time can lead to some great experiences if you focus on staying creative and being open-minded to change. Looking back on that billboard, I realized that sometimes it’s not about the credit, it’s the accomplishment that matters more.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Maintain, Maintain, Maintain”.

I was training for the Boston Marathon in 2005, which I had no business running, but my mouth got in the way and talked me right up to the sign-up sheet. Having set myself on the rails, I had to start laying the track in front of the train, and that meant several months of training. But, being a Boston native, the thing that you always conveniently forget when it’s warm is that New England is a whole different beast in the winter, and working up to 26 miles in freezing New England weather is a challenge in and of itself.

One day I was out for a run with a large group in South Boston, and about 15 miles in I was struggling in the back of the pack. An older runner with a T-shirt, shorts, and old running shoes came up next to me and said “Maintain, Maintain, Maintain” as he pulled ahead. I caught up with him at the end of the run, and he explained that, during most runs, you will have good miles and, every so often, some bad ones. Getting through the bad ones is just a question of maintaining your forward momentum, mentally and physically. If you can maintain that, your body will adjust and put you back on track.

That runner’s kindness has helped me weather some difficult professional and personal experiences and encouraged me to keep my eye on the objective and embrace the ups and downs. If you believe in what you are doing and put in the effort while encouraging others to do the same, the notion of not finishing is no longer an option.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been lucky to receive support from many, many people throughout my career, but the most consistent presence has always been my dad. Always listening, always saying the right thing at the right time, offering advice to guide, never dictate. Even today, I’ll still receive the frequent package in the mail with articles from various publications and notes attached to highlight sections of potential interest. I don’t have one specific story, it’s just the luxury of knowing the support, advice, guide was always there and that it was so natural for him to provide me those things.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides a great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges.

To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you? | On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

Not being a provider, I can only speak through the lens of the providers and patients we support. At the onset of the pandemic, I received feedback that telehealth was challenging for providers because their patients faced technology barriers. Experiences like conversation and evaluation are much more personal and tactile when it’s an older adult sitting in the exam room because they are more often than not looking for a level of clarity and person-to-person trust that their age group has previously struggled to cultivate through telehealth.

Because of their preferences, many providers were bracing for a long, uphill battle with telehealth and their patients. Yet, to our pleasant surprise, that uphill battle never came. The quick adoption of telehealth technology among the older adult population at the start of the pandemic was almost universal — a huge win considering the earlier adoption challenges. While many still preferred coming to the practice, plenty of others enthusiastically embraced telehealth options and actively engaged in virtual care support.

Further, as proactive preventative care models have become more common, patient engagement has improved. Providers have also expressed the value of being able to see into the home environment and gain a better understanding of the support, or lack thereof, in the patient’s own space. In the same vein, managing patient schedules has become easier, as telehealth has eliminated the time-consuming journey to and from practice. All of these pre-and post-exam elements have become streamlined, resulting in more positive feedback from all parties involved.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You? (Please share a story or example for each.)

It’s crucial to understand the support systems available to a patient in their own home. This can include another person providing social and physical support, or technological tools for remote patient monitoring. Over 16 million older adults live alone. Our care coordinators become guides weekly and help these individuals truly navigate what can be a complex healthcare system.

How capable are they with technology?

Virtual care requires engagement. When they cannot be physically in front of a caregiver, the patient must understand how to reach out and respond to their care team. The more a patient engages with the software, the more insight a physician has into their current conditions and medical needs regularly We use our live care team and remote devices to engage and we also use voice bots. Our average call time with the voice bot is 5 minutes per call however we have individuals speak a lot longer. The technology listens to the answers and redirects the next line of questions.

The feedback from the patient, including the detection of specific words that might indicate a concern, triggers a response from the care team immediately if required. We have patients who are prescribed new medications and they can indicate being lightheaded. Instantly our team is calling and if not for the more frequent cadence of the voice bot we would not have known unless they called. Preventative care coordination matters and it’s why the shift is happening.

Will they adopt the virtual care model and understand how it fits into the standard of care they are used to?

Absolutely. Our care teams have gone from a very behind-the-scenes care coordination model to a highly patient-focused model. That has happened because patients want to engage. Most of our care is now on the phone with patients.

For the high-risk patients, can devices be put in the home?

These systems monitor vitals in real-time so that the care team is consistently updated on the patient’s current health status. These tools are especially crucial for high-risk patients, as they can notify the care team when the patient is at risk or in danger and dispatch care as needed. We are putting tablets and devices directly in the home, or an app on a smartphone if available. We also have devices that go under the bed frame of patients to detect bed exits and sleep patterns.

Do they understand the resources available to help guide them before and after the exam?

Yes, it’s a constant engagement and as a patient works with our care team, they get more engaged over time. In addition, when on RPM we can push educational content and they have a mechanism for receiving additional material

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Many providers see telehealth as an extension of the practice, however, the lens into that home environment can be very important. It’s a more comfortable setting often for the older adult and in a way, it’s like the old school provider house call, we have come full circle. Cosan has providers in some very rural areas and getting to the practice frequently can be very difficult and depending on the time of year, dangerous. Telehealth has a way of reducing the distance and expanding the types of clinical services that can be delivered. In specific markets, specialists or mental health services can be hard to access. Telehealth also allows some clinical disciplines in short supply to be more available.

The more real-time, more frequent clinical engagement the better for the patient, their loved ones, and the providers. Telehealth and remote monitoring coupled with general virtual care provide comfort. We receive messages weekly from family members, friends, and spouses of the patient we support about the level of comfort and appreciation for the work our teams are doing. This spreads quickly to the providers. Doctors, nurses, and other clinical staff are truly dedicated and caring people. Information is vital and when you can provide it in a digestible fashion and as close to real-time, it can provide a clinical intervention that improves outcomes and enhances the quality of life for many older adults. Daily we are seeing this have an impact and it’s wonderful to be part of it.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Remote patient monitoring is the cornerstone of a comprehensive home care solution. Instead of gathering vital data during periodic office visits, wearable and home technologies can take vital data points such as heart rate, weight, blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and quality of rest on a consistent, analysis-friendly basis. This real-time data monitoring ensures that a patient’s care team is prepared to intervene proactively, providing adaptations and prescriptive care before the condition worsens.

This is a prime example of where digital tools not only replicate the benefits of in-person care but enhance them as well. Instead of a physician seeing a 20-minute snapshot of a patient’s health every few months, they can be constantly abreast of changes in vitals, lifestyle, and mood on an ongoing basis.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

I may be biased, but I think we already designed it. But assuming this is still an open question, I would like to see passive analytics taken even further — ideally, to augment other vitals and highlight specific activities in ways we haven’t experimented with yet. It’s an area of major focus for us and others, and one I hope we continue to improve upon.

Data is the most accurate when a patient doesn’t have to remember to engage with the devices. The closest example of that that we currently have are passive analytics that requires no patient input, like those compiled from bed sensors that monitor sleep quality, body weight, and even heart rate without the patient needing to turn anything on or off.

Digital engagement tools to support real-time interventions based on voice bots and patient engagement with these tools. Cosán is partnered with a company called MyndYou, which uses an AI voiceBOT to detect statistical anomalies in a patient’s voice patterns. When an anomaly is detected, the system will alert the care team if the patient is at risk of both immediate conditions (like a stroke), as well as more chronic conditions (such as dementia).

A fully integrated healthcare continuum so that the “telehealth Kiosk” in the home is available to the primary care provider and the specialist care provider for a more integrated level of care.

These fully integrated telehealth solutions track large amounts of qualitative and quantitative data, updating patient records in real-time. These further close clinical care gaps, ensuring the entire care team is aware of any updates or changes to the patient’s health. This is also a revenue-driving source for practices, as the platform streamlines coding and billable hours, encouraging an industry shift towards value-based care.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

Patient engagement is the key to an effective telehealth program. Having patients engage frequently (and eagerly) in these offerings can further improve care delivery for those with the highest needs.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

I am an aging technology enthusiast, so a lot of what I see coming down the pike excites me. The passive data collection tools I mentioned previously, like the bed sensors or voice pattern analytics are key, only improve with quality of life upgrades to our current care ecosystem, like medication delivery technology. While these are just a few examples of the swell of innovation that is revolutionizing care in this sector, far more are on the horizon as we help drive the industry-wide move towards the home as a site of clinical service.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

Virtual care will drive more frequent and beneficial clinical data in real-time. That said, more data requires more clinical bandwidth in an already constrained clinical model. With concerns around clinical burnout mounting among physicians in almost every specialty, digital solutions need to improve the overall workflow, not add more tasks to sift through.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

With the increasing population of older adults in tandem with the rise of technology solutions for the home environment, I’d like to see more of what we are seeing at Cosán: organizations looking to improve quality of life, social determinants of health, and general support through technology and services that address preventative care and general wellness. I’d also like to see younger professionals continue to show interest in this industry, who may, like myself, find a great deal of fulfillment and joy in providing support to a generation with such a wealth of knowledge and experience to share. Helping people, regardless if you do it at an industry level or by simply extending a kind hand or a friendly ear to an elderly neighbor, will always reverberate out from yourself in a positive ripple. Our older adult communities can only benefit when we work with their quality of life in mind. It’s never a question of obligation or burden, but rather one of honest — truly honest — care and respect for a group of such wonderful and varied individuals.

Now, Cosán is not the only path to doing so, but I’d like to think that our notion of a robust Virtual Assisted Living environment is the very best version of providing that level of care. I am hoping we can help continue to influence this direction because I’ve seen firsthand the positive changes our teams and technology have brought to the older adults we support. Older adults want to age in place, and we can make sure they have the support to do so both clinically and personally. These people are proud, independent, and resilient, and are often ready and willing to take an active role in maintaining their health. While I may have arrived at this juncture with them from a long and unusual road of my own, I am reminded daily that Cosán and our mission to change the lives of older adults are truly something I am privileged to be part of.

