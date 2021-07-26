David Hernandez of lotus823: “Setting a goal is the first step”

Setting a goal is the first step. What are you trying to accomplish with this event? Setting clear and defined goals will help determine your strategy moving forward. I’ve seen instances where brands go into events with certain expectations that aren’t necessarily aligned with the purpose of the event, and it’s important to remember that each event serves a distinct purpose. Additionally, a virtual event may render different (sometimes even better, as described above!) results — make sure to set expectations keeping that in mind.

With over 20 years of leadership experience in both retail and marketing, David Hernandez is co-founder and managing partner of lotus823, an award-winning integrated communications and marketing agency specializing in home and housewares, smart home, consumer tech and lifestyle, David’s passion and creative energy underscore the collaborative culture of lotus823. He has previously been a TEDx speaker and is a professional musician who has worked and toured internationally. David is married and a father of three sons living in Monmouth County NJ.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I’m a first-generation, Cuban-born immigrant. My family and I came to the United States on the last Red Cross boat from Cuba in 1963, fleeing Fidel Castro’s regime. We settled in New York City as my father had two brothers living there. For most of my youth I grew up on the Lower West Side of Manhattan and we eventually moved to a home in Northern New Jersey that my parents worked and saved enough to purchase. Regardless of our initial economic challenges, my parents worked tirelessly and ensured my sisters and I went to private school, believing education would give us more options and a better life.

Despite our economic situation, I never wanted for anything or felt I was missing something. I do remember how close-knit we were and having lots of family gatherings with uncles, aunts, and cousins. Our home was regularly filled with relatives, laughter, food, dancing, and more laughter.

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

Starting at a very young age, I was taught to follow my passions and to work hard as I followed them. I wasn’t afraid to do what I loved and to be proud of who I was. For a long time, my biggest passion was music. I knew I wanted to work within the music industry to some capacity and created an environment for myself where I could thrive and find out what I truly wanted to do. I networked with other musicians, toured internationally, and eventually gained the titles “Co-writer, “Co-producer”, Music Director, Sales Manager, Vice President, and more. But, the more I learned about the music space, the more I was drawn to strategy and community-building. So many of the musicians I worked with had fan bases that they engaged with differently, creating a sense of community that made others truly interested in their work. I think that spending so much time behind-the-scenes brought this out of me.

Over the course of 20 years, I developed a new passion for connecting brands to different communities. I wanted others to feel like they were a part of a community the way that I always did in working with musicians and businesses in the music industry. So, I decided to create a space where marketing and public relations professionals could take brands and businesses that they’re passionate about and strategize ways to increase their brand visibility, generate their own “fan bases,” and foster a community in a way that drives results.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the funniest mistakes I can remember was in the early phases of lotus823. We were building out a trade show promotion for a client and I was ordering metal buckets that would be filled with the brand’s product and some promotional items. Unfortunately, I was so tired that I ordered miniature buckets, the size of a teacup! When our team received them, it was like a scene from This Is Spinal Tap! Everyone laughed at how tiny and unusable they were — I must’ve turned purple. Luckily, we had time to order the correct ones and the client was none the wiser. I think one of my main takeaways from this was that I’d been trying to do too many jobs at once. I was trying to wear all of the hats in the beginning, and there were times when I surely did. But, I learned that I can’t always do it all, and there are times where mistakes are made. Now, we’ve built an amazing team at lotus823 to make decisions, collaborate, and be autonomous where needed.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

James C. Collins’ book Good to Great. lotus823’s foundational elements were built on the idea of continuous improvement. My wife and I were really inspired by the book’s core question of “how do you continually optimize and evolve your company?” So, the idea is that good is the enemy of great. Another great book is Measure What Matters by John Doerr. We took inspiration from this book as well and set companywide OKRs, also known as Objectives and Key Results. By doing this, we’ve seen great effectiveness in creating, measuring, and executing business-wide goals.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

To quote James C. Collins, author of Good to Great, “when what you are deeply passionate about, what you can be best in the world at and what drives your economic engine come together, not only does your work move toward greatness, but so does your life.”

As I look back on the setbacks or roadblocks I’ve faced in the past, I know that I can reflect on them with clarity and hindsight. I see them as valuable lessons, meant to show me that what I’m doing is meaningful. When we face a difficult situation, it is sometimes hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. But, for me, this quote reminds me that my passion and that of my team continue to drive me through any challenge. There is beauty in all of the hard work and in knowing that you’re contributing to something great.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing events in general?

In the beginning, lotus823 was at its core a public relations agency. As such, we’ve attended and hosted countless events on behalf of our agency and our clients. Based on the specific client needs, we’ve organized everything from in-person trade shows to intimate and virtual Zoom events most recently with COVID-19. I personally have over 20 years of experience attending some of the largest trade shows and industry events, including the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and The Inspired Home Show (TIHS), formerly known as the International Home and Housewares Show (IHHS), hosted by the International Housewares Association (IHA). These shows are the perfect opportunity to get first-hand experience that we’ve used to guide our clients’ efforts and help guide them to success.

Can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing live virtual events? Can you share any interesting stories about them?

It’s no surprise that with the COVID-19 pandemic, our agency was tasked with helping many of our clients pivot under the unusual circumstances and to develop creative strategies to maintain press interest while keeping everyone safe. We started with brainstorming ways to bring the same feel of an in-person event to a virtual space and decided on using Zoom conference rooms, where reporters could join in a group or at appointment times, the same way they would interact with a brand at a trade show.

In fact, for one of our clients, we typically host an in-person media preview event before one of their largest trade shows of the year; however, due to the health concern and limitations on in-person gatherings, our team changed course and planned everything virtually: from electronic invites and Zoom conferences, to virtual product demos and more. It was a pleasant surprise to see that the press turnout and results with the virtual event surpassed previous years’ results; reporters didn’t have to request budgets for travel and boarding and could get the same key information from home — making it much more convenient. The client was so impressed that they’ve decided to continue with hosting virtual events over in-person events going forward.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job creating live virtual events? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

This past January, the Consumer Electronic Show (CES), hosted their first virtual event in an effort to keep exhibitors as well as visitors safe due to the pandemic. The show did a great job of capturing visitors’ attention with virtual presentations and digital activations to display products. These digital activations were a great example of an immersive, virtual experience. Visitors were able to fully immerse themselves into these activations and presentations with very few distractions.

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to run a live virtual event? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Effective communication is vital when running any event — virtual or in-person. With so many changes as of late, due to the global pandemic, the way events are organized and created has completely shifted. To continue to adapt with the current climate, it’s imperative to clearly communicate. When working toward creating a virtual event, communication must be clear and as transparent as possible to avoid errors or any misunderstandings.

Which virtual platform have you found to be most effective to be able to bring everyone together virtually?

Social media is one of the best tools to capture an audience. Its reach is limitless and provides opportunities for exhibitors to reach a wide demographic. Instagram specifically is an easy tool to utilize, especially with their Live feature, Reels, as well as IGTV. Utilizing all these features in a different capacity is a strategic and effective way to capture an audience. If you have a B2B business model, then LinkedIn InMail is a great solution for getting directly in the inboxes of decision makers and inviting them to attend and learn more. Zoom and Google Meet, of course, are also great tools for hosting virtual events and making it easy for anyone around the world to join in an instant.

Are there any essential tools or software that you think an event organizer needs to know about?

A great CRM system is key to staying organized throughout the entire event planning process. From keeping attendees’ information — names, titles, contact details — in one place, to tracking electronic invite and communication open rates, it makes it a lot easier to track every step of the way.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our discussion. An in-person event can have a certain electric energy. How do you create an engaging and memorable event when everyone is separated and in their own homes? What are the “Five Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Setting a goal is the first step. What are you trying to accomplish with this event? Setting clear and defined goals will help determine your strategy moving forward. I’ve seen instances where brands go into events with certain expectations that aren’t necessarily aligned with the purpose of the event, and it’s important to remember that each event serves a distinct purpose. Additionally, a virtual event may render different (sometimes even better, as described above!) results — make sure to set expectations keeping that in mind. Perform extensive research. Keeping your goal in mind, it’s imperative to define your audience, to ensure you are attracting not only the right exhibitors, but visitors as well. With so many distractions at home, it’s important to research what kinds of trends are out there that will not only grab but maintain people’s attention. When planning out different experiences, it’s important to keep in mind your audience and demographics — what might be great for Millennials may not resonate with Baby Boomers. In addition to research, understanding the different platforms and tools available is key. You may want to try surveying your attendees to see if they prefer Zoom to Google Meet, for instance. Believe it or not, that can make or break turnout. Additionally, if you have a CRM system in place, you can easily reach out to all attendees should there be any last-minute changes or if an important supplement, such as a PDF or video file, is needed ahead of time. Have a clear takeaway. In-person events allow for handouts, business card exchanges, and even samples on-the-spot. Creating a Dropbox folder with any important resources, additional reading information, and contact information makes anything attendees need easily accessible, even after they’ve signed off from the Zoom call. Learn as you go. It’s rare to think of every possible thing ahead of time, so start planning now and learn as you go. You’ll see that once you host one virtual event, you’ll quickly learn the ins-and-outs of the process and identify areas that could be improved. If you have some really great attendees, you might also want to survey them using SurveyMonkey or another free tool afterwards to get feedback to improve future events.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a live virtual event that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

If you’ve hosted a similar event in-person, start by writing out the process for organizing that type of event. Then, go line-by-line to see what will need to be adjusted to host it virtually.

If you’re starting from scratch, use stream-of-consciousness writing to describe how you would picture the end result. This will help you visualize what you want from the event so that you can work backwards to make it happen.

From there, start to sign up for some of the software I mentioned above so that you can get that out of the way. Then, the fun part (in my opinion) is starting to think about your guest list and creating an electronic invite that will match the event’s branding and draw them in.

Super. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I were to start a movement, it would be to help normalize mental health and encourage others to take care of their minds and bodies. It has always been a part of my mission with lotus823 to encourage a healthy work-life balance and encourage overall wellness. I think that there is such a stigma around mental health and to put work above all else. But, I truly believe that if we encourage everyone to incorporate more wellness practices into their day, like meditation or exercise, that we could help so many. People all over the world collectively experienced so much stress this past year, it is more important now than ever to prioritize mental health.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Bruce Springsteen. As a songwriter and musician, he has influenced and impacted my view of relationships, my sense of social responsibility, and my view of my own identity as it relates to my loved ones and community.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.