David Fradin of Spice Catalyst: “Repeatable Process”

The aspiring startup should take three to six months researching and writing their strategy or plan. It should include an in-depth understanding of their customer as described below, value proposition that has been tested, market research, customer research, target customer personas, product positioning, product features, benefits, advantages, distribution, and pricing strategy plus success metrics.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing David Fradin.

David Fradin was classically trained as an HP Product Manager and was then recruited by Apple to bring the first hard disk drive on a PC to market and later became the Apple Business Unit Manager at the same level as Steve Jobs. He is the author of “Building Insanely Great Products,” “Organizing and Managing Insanely Great Products,” and the Wiley published “Successful Product Design and Management” all available now on Amazon.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

After I started the University of Michigan Flyers, I was asked by the former Dean of Aerospace engineering to start a nationwide student organization in support of an American SST. It was called Fly America’s SST or FASST for short. As its leader and before I finished my sophomore year, I had testified before Congress, gone to meetings at the White House and was quoted in Time Magazine. This taught me that politics is important since politics is how one gets things in our society.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Back in 2009 I started work as a product management consultant through another company. One of my clients was Cisco. Later at this company they asked me to start doing business development and help write a series of courses on product management. I sold about $800,000 in training and consulting in just 11 months. If someone had told me earlier there was such a market, I would have disagreed. The founder promised me he would do profit sharing and that was the motivation for the sales. Later he changed his mind. Clearly there was a difference between his values and mine. I quit and started “Spice Catalyst” my own company.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

When I was promoting the research and development of the American SST, I became good friends with William S.Magruder the head of the Department of Transportation’s SST development. Bill was a former test pilot with over 130 aircraft under his development. Later he became a Special Consultant to the President for Technology and spearheaded the “New Technology Opportunities Program” which explored starting new programs throughout the Executive branch to apply technology to make a better life for Americans. Such projects as distributing emergency medical services throughout the city instead of concentrating them at the city core was started. Probably tens of thousands of lives were saved because of the shorter amount of time it would take to respond to emergencies where time is of essence…like a heart attack. Cold patch asphalt, improve fire fighter helmets and oxygen, more environmental sound logging, advance short haul aircraft, faster home building methods, improved agriculture, education, alternative energy, standardized nuclear power plants, and more were part of the program.

Bill was often called the “Father of the Astronauts” because he was older that the original seven astronauts and would have been one if he was a bit younger. He was my mentor.

Bill set up meetings for me with Congress, arranged for me to testify before Congress on the SST, Student Attitudes Towards Science and Technology, the Space Shuttle and Alternative Energy. He also arranged meetings with the Secretary of the Air Force, Department of Commerce, and others. He had me sent to the Airforce Air War College and nominated me for a White House Fellowship. Out of 2300 applicants, I was in the final 28. The youngest finalist ever.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Spice Catalyst has trained over one-third of Cisco’s product managers worldwide. And tens of thousands worldwide including executive University education programs.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

About 35% of all new products fail each year representing the waste of between $500 Billion to One Trillion dollars worldwide. If I can help increase product success and reduce that waste, then more resources would be available to help people and the environment.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Empathy. Caring about others. If a person chooses to work for me, I always ask, what do they want to do when the grow up. I then try to help them achieve that goal. If I do, they will be happier and will do an even better job for me.

Caring about others. If a person chooses to work for me, I always ask, what do they want to do when the grow up. I then try to help them achieve that goal. If I do, they will be happier and will do an even better job for me. Think Different. We are taught to Think Different at Apple. Shortly after taking over as the Apple /// Group Product Manager, the Executive Committee, at the urging of Steve Jobs, shut down the product line causing a potential multimillion dollar inventory exposure. The president of Apple at the time, John Sculley, asked me what we should do about it. I said give me the authority equal to the responsibility, give me an independent business unit. Apple did and my team made enough money to fund Steve’s Mac project and employ over 1,000 people.

We are taught to Think Different at Apple. Shortly after taking over as the Apple /// Group Product Manager, the Executive Committee, at the urging of Steve Jobs, shut down the product line causing a potential multimillion dollar inventory exposure. The president of Apple at the time, John Sculley, asked me what we should do about it. I said give me the authority equal to the responsibility, give me an independent business unit. Apple did and my team made enough money to fund Steve’s Mac project and employ over 1,000 people. Leadership. A leader requires having people be willing to follow. A leader leads by example. By demonstrating support for the Apple ///, the organization, distributors, rep firms and dealers got behind the product and sold it making it the third most popular computer in the world at that time.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

In 2003 I was credited by RCN Magazine for having shipped the first cell phone advertisement and was advised to go out and raise venture or angel capital to fund the company even though I was successful in gaining advertisers and game development contracts.

I spent over a year pitching to potential investors and could not find a single person that understood, cell phones, media, and advertising. Having expended all my resources in the fund-raising effort, I went out of business. The market was really small then.

Today the cell phone advertising business is now over $200 Billion up from zero when I started. If I had kept my power dry and didn’t end up wasting it chasing investors, I probably would have been part of that market today. Plus, I could have waited until there was more smart phones and a demand for advertising on the small screen.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The primary problem was the lack of sales. That takes time and requires putting one foot in front of the other. What one does today, results in outcomes say six months later. But if one does not do the lead generation today and qualifying those leads tomorrow then the proposals and purchase orders will not follow. I know a lot of people that go out on their own, claim then must make $400,000 a year to survive and not have plan on how to accomplish that feat. They usually fail.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

I had confidence in my strategy and ability to implement. Spice Catalyst is my seventh startup, and all of my startups had some level of success. I started with a complete plan or strategy and then implemented.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Don’t worry, be happy! When the going gets rough, the rough get going. Don’t wallow in failure, strive for successes.Network. Help others and don’t ask, they may help you.

Early in the last decade, the country of Singapore asked me to come them and teach them about product management.

The government had done a study and found they would not be able to compete in the future with contracting “services” because of the rise of lower cost programmers in China and India. The country had to learn products.

I did a master class on the subject to nearly 100 CEOs, taught a three-day product management course and mentored a half dozen startups.

One of the attendees was a VP of Infosys the largest IT contractor in the world. His name is RN Prasad and he later asked me to lecture at Infosys on Building Insanely Great Products, got me into ProLearn University as a Distinguished Professor and help get me a contract with the publisher Wiley for my book “Successful Product Design and Management Toolkit.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I strongly recommend bootstrapping. For some strange reason, for which I do not know why, if you raise capital the lender wants their money back with lots of interest. If you don’t pay them back, you are going to be looking for another opportunity. They will fire you.

With bootstrapping you maintain control.

I am not sure what the numbers are today, but back in the early 2000s, and I was active as a program chair for the Silicon Valley Angel Investors, they wanted their money back at 100 times the investment or they were not interested. Venture Capital would not invest unless a market had been proven and their cash would be used only to accelerate the business plus, they wanted to do like Series D investments at Angel, Series A or B valuations. Most investors only care about the money, not the people at the company, not the customers, not society…just the money.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

The five keys to a successful startup are: SPICE: Strategy or Plan, repeatable Process, Information, Customer and Employees or Consultants.

Strategy or Plan

The aspiring startup should take three to six months researching and writing their strategy or plan. It should include an in-depth understanding of their customer as described below, value proposition that has been tested, market research, customer research, target customer personas, product positioning, product features, benefits, advantages, distribution, and pricing strategy plus success metrics.

Some investors advocate “Ready, Fire, Aim” which I suggest almost always results in “Ready, Fire, Go out of Business”. It is far better to have do the strategy so when you pull the trigger, at least you know you are shooting in the general area of success. Then you can do rapid prototyping or as some call it “Fail Fast”.

2. Repeatable Process

I once asked a senior executive of a company I was consulting with if they had a process they repeated with each product after five product failures. He said “no” and that resulted in a “culture of blame” whereby everybody blamed others for the products failures. The company improved success when the adapted and followed a process for product recognition and development.

3. Information

I was once consulting with the Services group of a $4 Billion per year in sales division of a large international corporation. I contacted the company’s market research group for reports on services. They contracted with over 80 market research organization but had not yet purchased any of there “services” add-ons. But they said they could get them with budget approval about 6 months after my consulting gig ended.

I had the same problem 30 years earlier when I was a product manager at Hewlett-Packard. The market research department was supplying information on mature markets. Not new ones like the one I was in. I had to make guesses of what to do.

Later, when at Apple, they had about 40 people doing primary market research which was available to me as the Group Product Manager and later the Business Unit Manager of the Apple /// product line. I had the information I needed to get the job done.

The bottom line is to provide or get the information you need now to make an informed decision.

4. Customers

Understand what the customer wants to do, the job to be done, the outcome desired clearly and in-depth before development by observing, interviewing, surveying, and analyzing big data if available.

You could follow the design thinking methodology if you want.

If you don’t you won’t be able to come up with a value proposition that resonates with target customer personas.

Then you can apply innovation to do the solution for the customer faster, better, with higher quality or with style for ultimate success.

5. Employees or Consultants

In my Wiley book “Successful Product Design and Management Toolkit”, I have identified about 130 skill sets or competencies an organization, no matter how big or small, must have for success. Assess yourself and the rest of the team and then reach out for others or get the training to be competent.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

They think they know it all and rush to failure. Arrogance is the enemy of success.

They start product development before they complete their product market strategy. This results in building the wrong product or frequent stops, change direction and then rush to market.

They go to market before the product works or does what the product marketing says is should do.

They hire incompetent people or don’t have the necessary skill sets

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Set boundaries. No need to work after say 5 or 6 PM and before say 9 AM. Or weekends. Turn off the phone and the computer. Do something else. Explore. Walk. Travel. Do a regular vacation. Or you will burn yourself out. Quality work time is the key to success. Not quantity. Never do anything you can get someone else to do tomorrow.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Do a worldwide study of what people “Do” creating a “WikiDo” from which Product and Service developers could use as a database of the problems, needs, and wants of the world from which to develop solutions. This effort would eliminate the one half to one Trillion dollars wasted in new product development and produce Trillions of new and/or improved products and services to improve the human condition and the environment.

It could be an open source effort whereby those contributing clearly written “do”s get compensated from royalties if a product or service is developed and sold.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Presidents or Founders of companies that want to increase their company’s product success.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.spicecatalyst.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!