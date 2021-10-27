David Feinberg of PURE Juicer: “Move your body”

Juice in the AM to break your fast and flood your body with rich plant (phyto) nutrients. Move your body. Breath consciously. Remember your fiber…juicing is not the only answer here. Love your people and find gratitude every day.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing David Feinberg.

David Feinberg is the Founder & CEO of PURE Juicer, a two-stage juicing system, designed to the highest standards to make juicing an easy and integral part of optimal health. PURE Juicer is driven by passion, compassion, and transformation with a mission to connect with people seeking healthier lifestyles.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you so much for having me. As a child, I was very active, athletic and a bit on the wild side. Although I was smart, I was challenging to manage, I have always danced to the beat of my own drum.

My childhood starts in apartment 4A in Queensview-West Co Op in Long Island City in New York. I grew up during the ’60s, in the age of cigarettes and dairy products. I grew up like many of us in a world that was less aware of how diet and environment shaped our health… My parents didn’t know any better. So many of us have this story — we eat what we think is fine, until we feel unhealthy, or develop a chronic illness (for me, it was asthma), not even knowing there is a world that exists where fruits, vegetables and little or no dairy is the answer.

My parents smoked high-tar cigarettes (Chesterfield Kings), multiple packs a day. This was back in the day of smoking indoors and, as much as you wanted. Back then they were not proven to be unhealthy. I grew up being a fussy eater, I ate very few vegetables but a lot of milk and ice cream. It is no surprise that as a child I developed asthma. As I write this now, I reflect on how preventable my asthma was, especially looking at what we know today about dairy and sugar.

After high school, my first business partner introduced me to Tai Chi and carrot juice, the two things, along with rock climbing, that changed my life. Tai Chi taught me balance and power, and carrot juice is the nectar of the gods that healed my lungs. This didn’t cure everything, but the concept stuck with me for the rest of my life.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My first business love was outdoor equipment, tents, backpacks, and rainwear. This industry was a tiny niche at that time. The North Face, Sierra Designs, and JanSport were not household names. My grandmother was a seamstress; we inherited her commercial Singer sewing machine. I taught myself to sew, and my first project was a stuff sack followed by a pair of down-filled mittens. After that, I started sewing 60/40 parkas, the rage at the time. I copied every pattern and soon improved them and made my own gear and sold it to shops in New York City. Later on, I designed for the companies I had idolized, Sierra Designs, The North Face, Spyder, K2, Dynastar, etc. I also had my own clothing brands, Fear City Mountaineering, Hemigear, and Wild-Seed. As I said, sewing and patterns were my first love, I couldn’t get enough, and I pursued it as my career for over 30 years.

In my mid 50’s I left one of the few jobs I’ve ever had, a 14-year run at Classic Accessories as a senior designer and design manager at Classic we made cover products. When I left Classic, I was a different man than when I arrived. I arrived single and left married with children. I had changed, but sometimes we need an outward change of circumstance before the inner change is revealed. They say when one door closes, another opens. We have all heard the story of, “I wasn’t looking for…, I just fell into it.” That is precisely what happened to me. I started buying, rebuilding, and selling two-stage, cold press juicers, and I became a contributing member of this great community. So, there I was, this guy with a lifetime career in design, skilled in manufacturing and handy at rebuilding these machines while dreaming about improving them.

At that time, only one company made a two-stage machine and the design had not changed in over 60 years! What a perfect opportunity to do good and to apply all my skills. At the time, I thought I was just making a better juicing machine. Now, I realize I was supporting the work of other visionary healers who went ahead of me, Norman Walker, Max Gerson, Charlotte Gerson, Mimi Kirk, to name a few.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My life has been a path from one mentor to another. In high school, my first mentor, Gerry Ellner recognized my skill as a designer and hired me to design polar guard jackets and sleeping bags at his shop in Corona, Queens. Sewing was (and still is) considered as a job for immigrants. Because often they don’t speak English, they are limited in the jobs they can get; so, there I was, some hippie pony-tailed white teenager who loved factories and sewing. I remember asking for a scissor and given a 12″ stack cutter to cut out a layer of material. Of course, this was a test, but at the time, I didn’t know that; I just did it. After that, everyone there helped me. The head mechanic taught me how to time a sewing machine and the seamstresses’ taught me how to do the “flying back-tack,” which is reverse on a machine without reverse. I love factories and the people in them.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from God.’’ — Kurt Vonnegut, Cat’s Cradle.

Life’s lessons and gifts are unexpected. I used to hitchhike back and forth across the country, coast to coast. A ranger once picked me up and took me to the base of the Grand Canyon; someone else brought me to their teepee on the backside of the Sierras. Back then, everyone had the same books on their shelf, Stuart Brand’s Whole Earth Catalog, Herman Hesse’s Siddartha, and everyone had Dr. Bronner’s castile soap in their bathroom. We would not be the people we are today if we were not open to the unexpected.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

PURE’s current project is to make our juicer available to everyone all over the world. Currently all PURE Juicers ship from Seattle Washington. We are working on a new design that is compliant to all international standards and can be stocked and sold anywhere.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I’m not sure I am an authority in the field of fitness and wellness. I’m a person who set out to make a best-in-class juicer, which we did, but what I found is that the community that uses this best-in-class technology is doing so because they are on a transformative journey for optimal health or to cure disease.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

A healthy weight is one where you have the energy and stamina to do the things you want to do. It is a weight you are comfortable with and does not add stress or disease to your system. For full disclosure, I am over what I consider to be my ideal weight. I still have work to do in this area. That said, I think it’s important to recognize what we have achieved and to use that as the basis of feeling good about ourselves. Part of my story has been lifelong asthma, recovering from a massive spinal injury, the ensuing nerve damage, and recovery from drugs. These things do not prevent me from losing weight, but they are life factors. I don’t promote a certain weight as much as a lifestyle.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

These are great questions. I have been thinking a lot about weight loss and this concept as we position PURE Juicer. For PURE Juicer, our focus is to eat more fruits and vegetables. This means we are not in the world of processed and refined foods… which in turn takes us out of the struggle to find foods that don’t spike insulin and add too many calories. We are about plant-based nutrients our bodies have known for centuries and that are proven to help our bodies thrive.

Personally, I feel on the spot with my weight. Fortunately, I have some perspective. At PURE we are not focused on weight but on recovery. We teach to “eat the rainbow” and eat seasonally and well; learning to bring your body into balance affects health and wellness. When you do these things, you are the right body weight.

We have watched thousands of customers transform their lives by using juice to flood their bodies with nutrients so their bodies can do what we are built to do….regenerate and heal. We have seen people find life after years of chronic illness and have simple joy. Cravings change. Lives change. We have stories from our very first PURE Juicer customers like this.

We have an influencer who was on the biggest loser, @fitrichinfaith. He was over 400 pounds and has devoted his life to getting people to embrace real food and real exercise. His wife, @therichjuice, has a small business where she sells cold press juice. Also, Fran Batzer lost weight using Gerson Therapy and has a weight loss group where she includes a Monday juice fast. She is a long-time PURE Juicer user and supporter.

We are not medical experts; that is why we often collaborate with them to teach what they are experts in, and we can make a machine to deliver the best nutrients. We are also aware that one juice recipe does not cure all.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Stress and disease!

I am a beekeeper; I keep up on the literature. As many of you know, the bees are under a lot of stress right now.

There is a parallel between bees and people. We have turned the bees into industrialized workers. The job we have given them is to pollinate our crops. Approximately 9/10 foods at the fruit stand are bee pollinated.

Without bees, we would not have the variety at our local fruit stands. Imagine grains only and a few seasonal fruits. In the old days, every small family farm kept a few beehives, and these did the work of pollination. Today, we truck our bees from crop to crop starting in February and ending around September.

Often, they live on (are fed) HFCS (high fructose corn syrup) as there is not enough nectar and pollen for them as they are trucked all over the country. Our bees are out of balance, and many are sick. What we are asking our bees to do is not natural. This, in turn, puts a lot of stress on them. The more pressure, the weaker their immune system and their resistance to disease and predators. Beeswax is also soluble, so all the pesticides and herbicides they encounter are concentrated in the beehive on the wax they live on, their food is stored on the wax and their young are born in and raised on the honeycomb.

Is it any wonder the bees are sick? They are forced to work long hours, are fed junk food, and moved from place to place throughout the year. There is a predatory mite that literally sucks their blood and sickens and weakens them and they are subjected to environmental toxins in their home.

Does this sound familiar? We are not bees, but I think the analogy is a fair one.

To me, obsessing over our weight adds a lot of stress to our daily lives. We need to find ways to relieve stress. To be kinder and gentler to ourselves. Yes, exercise is relaxing. It helps us sleep better and is good for us. This is true for both under and overweight people. I would encourage everyone to look more at the whole system than at our weight.

And I agree with Michael Pollan when he says that Americans have an eating disorder. When we eat what our bodies need to function, our bodies can do a lot. We, of course, need medical professionals to help us understand illness, but it comes down to healthy habits. Let’s focus more on our lifestyles and habits. When we do this, we will find our ideal weight and teach ourselves a sustainable system that lowers stress and feels good.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

A healthy system is a balanced system. Balance is achieved from healthy eating and weight is a byproduct of a healthy lifestyle. When one has balance:

We sleep better

Have more stamina

Our bodies are more regular

Have greater resilience to stress

We do not crave things that are unhealthy

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. Juice in the AM to break your fast and flood your body with rich plant (phyto) nutrients.

2. Move your body

3. Breath consciously

4. Remember your fiber…juicing is not the only answer here

5. Love your people and find gratitude every day

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Flood your body with what it knows (what it knows how to digest) and craves…fruits and vegetables. It is amazing how this has helped me. Also, find a program (or juicer) that works for you and stick with it. Don’t be afraid of accountability, and don’t give up. And when it no longer works, find something else…. We are on a journey here.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old, unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Be disciplined, be kind to yourself and don’t be too extreme. Find ways to live a healthy life versus a quick fix.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

We need to take our lives back. Until we do this, we cannot be successful. Life is hard and busy. No one I know, other than those who are very sick and cannot work, have the time to cook and juice the way our bodies need on a daily basis. We get this. So, we do the best we can by finding ways to add things into our lives that give us the energy to feel good and add more.

We have several people who have started freezing their juice, so they have a one-month supply. Others simply add lemon juice (in the form of an ice cube) into their water in the morning. They sign up for weekly juice deliveries. They go to the farmer’s market once a month. So many small steps that get us to feeling good.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Start by taking care of yourself. Take one step at a time. Finding gratitude in all that we have gives me the strength to show up every day. And looking at service to others starts with service to myself. I can’t do this without taking care of myself. It’s a beautiful and accountable cycle.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

There are two areas that would do the most good, and that is to improve bee habitat and reclaim the soil for regenerative farming.

Mow your lawn to 3.5–5.0″. Americans love their grassy lawns, but this removes all bee habitat. MacArthur Fellow, Dr. Marla Spivak, 15:57Marla Spivak: Why bees are disappearing | TED TalkTED · Marla Spivak · Sep 17, 2013, teaches that most ground flowering plants, like clover and dandelion, bloom at this height. If we all mowed higher, we would all be creating bee habitats everywhere. If people were raising ground flowers and not lawns, homeowners would be leading the way to use far fewer pesticides and herbicides.

I was taught that change starts locally. For my part, I’ve collaborated with Ilene Ruhoy, MD, Ph.D., to create the Periodic Table of Juicing. We created a system to empower people to design their own recipes. We started with the Periodic Table of the Elements and repurposed it for juicing. Each section is a food group with specific health benefits. Now anybody can mix and match their own juice recipes to address their specific health needs.

On a global level, we all need to think about the land we walk on, the soil. Literally, it feeds us. The pendulum is swinging away from factory farming and back to regenerative organic farming. We cannot industrialize everything and expect to sustain this world. This generation will be remembered for the world we leave our children. Global climate change is real, is man-made and is the issue of our time.

The organic movement is critical to the planet. We cannot continue releasing greenhouse gases; we need to put systems in place for carbon capture. One important movement is Regenerative Farming. This is a movement to reclaim our land and reclaim our dignity because the food we consume is the sum total of the land and the people who grow it. It’s better because it means we are honoring the people who grow the food we eat and the land they grow it on. By doing this, we are prioritizing the soil that feeds us. Thank you to James Cameron, Kiss The Ground, Chef Charity Morgan, Patagonia and many others who support this movement.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

This is a tough question. I don’t know who I’m supposed to meet next. I have always met the people I need to, usually when it is most fortuitous. But who am I kidding? Who would I like to meet? I’d like to meet James Cameron and his wife, Suzy Cameron. Their work to empower us all to consider plant-based diets through One Meal a Day and Game Changers has had a huge impact on me. I would love to meet other influencers in climate and food change too like Michael Pollan or the creators of Kiss The Ground, Ryland Engelhart and Finian Makepeace. The list grows every day and I am so excited that it does.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Come to purejuicer.com where we have new stories, recipes, and my Periodic Table of Juicing. Especially the Periodic Table because we believe this is the foundation and has the building blocks of health.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.