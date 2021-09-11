David Enevoldsen: “It’s choosing carefully who you spend your time with”

…It’s choosing carefully who you spend your time with. The people around you can have a profound impact on how you feel. If your best friend is incredibly defeatist or cynical about the world, you’re going to absorb a lot of that mindset. Then you’ll become defeatist and cynical. If your best friend is ambitious and positive, you’re going to absorb that. During 2020, there were some friends I had to start limiting my exposure to because they got so wrapped up in politics and turned incredibly negative. At the same time, I was attending masterminds and talking to people who were focused on their successes throughout the year. And I felt great throughout 2020. Choose very carefully who you choose to hang out with. It matters.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing David Enevoldsen.

David is an attorney who owns a criminal defense firm in Arizona. He also founded Emotional Embuffination. There he’s an author and speaker helping people to become emotionally buff enough to overcome any challenges in life.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sure. My parents got divorced when I was young but they both treated me well. Neither had any money. I remember we were on food stamps for a long time. My mom did that to get herself through college and ultimately became a teacher. I remember my dad always reading. All that reinforced the importance of education to me. The major negative from my childhood was the development of some huge insecurities, which I didn’t figure out how to deal with until decades later.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Although I didn’t realize it at the time, honestly, it was those same insecurities. I think I felt so worthless for so long that I was subconsciously seeking something to make me feel important. All the focus on education led me to believe the world could be conquered through wisdom. So, I gravitated to being an attorney where I thought I could be a kind of intellectual warrior. Then other people would look up to me and I would feel powerful. Or so my subconscious believed. A long time ago I bought a statue I kept in my office of Athena, goddess of wisdom. The statue has her holding a spear like she’s engaged in combat. I loved the symbolism of intellect prevailing in battle. Ironically that path led me to so much stress and conflict both personally and through work that I was eventually forced to confront my insecurities.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

That’s tough because there are so many people. I feel like I’m leaving them out by picking just one. But I’ll go with my business partner at my law firm, Chris Rike. Many years ago, he lost his former business partner. He didn’t want to be in a courtroom and I did. He wanted to do the behind-the-scenes stuff. I didn’t. So, it seemed like a logical match. He approached me about partnering and shortly after we did so we discovered we were in similar places in life. We both had emotional issues we were working through and both wanted to improve. We did a lot of personal development and coaching and training programs together. He’s been very supportive and continued his journey right alongside me. Between his work on our business, his personal support, and his willingness to push me when I’ve been afraid to move forward, I can’t imagine I’d be where I am currently without his help.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Oh my, there have been so many mistakes. I think life hit a real low point for me when I was going through a divorce. This has nothing to do with my ex in any direct sense, but it just felt like the world was caving in on me. Everything felt intolerably painful. I got suicidal. One particular night really stands out in my memory. I ran to my office and just wanted to end my own life. I was terrified of doing that and didn’t have a gun with me or any convenient way of doing it. I called the National Suicide Hotline (the one and only time I’ve ever done so). A woman talked me through things and at the end, made me promise I would see a mental health professional. I did that and started doing a lot of self-work. The trajectory of my life changed that day. I came to a crossroads in which I was able to choose to change my life or continue wallowing in misery. I chose change. And my life has gotten continually better and better since then.

I know you asked about mistakes, but I kind of think that mode I was in was a huge mistake. I feel like the mindset I had led me to depression and personal disaster. But the mistake of going through that taught me there’s a better way. And it sent me on the path to living that better way.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My biggest project right now is the work I’m doing with Emotional Embuffination. It’s essentially the culmination of all those dark things I went through. My focus is on teaching people how to change their thinking and consequently the way they deal with their emotions. I put a lot of emphasis on using psychology to manage negative feelings. I also incorporate Law of Attraction principles as a device to shape where people are going. I’m hopeful that if people utilize some of the concepts I’m advocating they’ll start to experience positive direction in their lives and interface with drama and negativity in a very different way. The result will be people living happier and more significant existences. I really want people to understand that life doesn’t have to be reactive and that your happiness is not dependent on luck. Rather your luck intrinsically changes when you change how you deal with the struggles of life.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Desire is the first one. I think you have to have a desire to grow or to be something more than you are. If you don’t, there’s really nothing pushing you to become better in whatever you enjoy in life. I’ve long wanted to be happy and successful and so there was always a part of me pushing for that. Even in the bad times I described a minute ago, when I was suicidal and felt like my life was ending, there was a small part of me that wanted to be successful. I remember driving around with self-help audio cd’s at that time. It wasn’t quite enough then to get me where I wanted to be, but it was a reflection of the fact that there was a drive in me to become more than I was. Desire is the fuel that propels you forward. If you don’t have fuel, you can’t go anywhere.

The second is persistence. I’ve had a lot of times in my life where I tried to do something for a bit and just quit when it seemed like it wasn’t working. Over the last several years I’ve found myself identifying something important to me and just continually doing it, regardless of whether it seems like it’s working. If it’s not working, I tell myself it’s either about to work or I’m just missing some element I haven’t figured out yet. I think every great success story had someone that wasn’t successful right before they were. So, I now think that if nothing is happening, I’m almost there. The Emotional Embuffination project is an example of that. I started doing a few things related to it and it felt like no one was paying attention. I kept pushing and pushing and tweaking things and now people have started to notice. It was a similar journey with my law firm.

The third trait I’d point to is flexibility. Desire gets you going. Persistence keeps you at it. Flexibility is important because the journey throws a lot of curve balls at you as you go. And being able to change how you’re dealing with things helps you get through those curve balls or move beyond plateaus. I think 2020 was a great example of that. Everyone, including me, had to change what they were doing. If you didn’t change how you were doing business, it was easy to get swept away in the changes that took place in our marketplace.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

My undergraduate degree was in psychology. When I first started working as an attorney, I did family law, which meant I was working on divorces and child custody fights. I saw people in their absolute worst moments. I spent a lot of my time combining the concepts I learned in psychology and applying them to what I was seeing. Then, when my life fell apart, I made it my mission to get better and to be both happy and successful.

My project, Emotional Embuffination, and my book, is all centered on being happy. The focus is about how to maximize joyfulness no matter what is going on in life. That topic is my passion. It’s what I’ve studied. It’s what I’ve watched others do well or poorly. And it’s what I’ve been living.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

Wow, there are a lot of reasons. One of the biggest is that happiness is in significant part about mindset. If you have a fixed, insecure, limited, or in any way poorly adaptive mindset it doesn’t matter how much money, privilege, or advantages you have — you’re going to be miserable. In contrast, if you have a growth, secure, free, or adaptive mindset you can have all the trouble in the world heaped on you and you’ll still find a way to be happy.

Now with that said, most people are reactive to what’s going on around them. I don’t think the majority of people spend much time or energy thinking about the immense power they have over their emotions or the fate of their lives. Most are kind of vaguely aware of their power through generic quotes or pithy statements. For example, we might see a meme on social media that says, “You are the master of your fate,” or some such thing and we agree. Maybe we like it and share it. But when things get difficult we start pointing at all the external reasons as to why. We give our power away and we wallow in misery. We’re reactive to what’s happening around us.

Now, understanding reactiveness is the primary driver of emotional states in most people, there comes a question of what we’re being exposed to. In the United States what do we focus on that’s unique? One example is the news. The United States has a lot of money. We therefore have technology everywhere. That technology brings us the news in every conceivable way. If I turn on the television, I hear about the news. If I turn on the radio while I’m driving, I’ll hear about the news. If I turn on my laptop and open up a browser, news articles pop up automatically. If I log into social media, everyone is talking about the current events in the news. On top of all that, we have a lot of social pressure to make our votes count, to make informed voting choices, and to go out and represent the democracy we have bestowed on us. But there’s a lot of research showing how destructive immersion into the news is on emotional states. I’m not opposed to political activism or making informed voting choices or anything like that, but most people make voting choices fairly quickly and then spend a ton of time simply reinforcing the decisions they already made. Further, most people aren’t politically active. Rather they just go on the Internet and argue with random strangers which doesn’t do anything but make everyone upset. The consequence is people walking around upset for no real reason. During 2020 I talked to a ridiculous number of people I knew that were utterly miserable and felt they had the worst year of their lives. While I know a lot of horrible things happened in 2020, the interesting thing is that few of these people I talked to had anything actually happen to them or their families. They’d just spent every waking moment watching the news about Covid or whatever political figure they were upset about. In essence, they made themselves miserable because they over-informed themselves and wallowed in negativity.

Those same technological and wealth advantages create other similar problems. In the United States we all have cell phones and virtually live in them. We make it harder to sleep because we’re up late staring at our phones. Then we run on no sleep and deal with all the health and psychological implications of that. We make it harder to connect to people because we’re too busy anonymously trolling online while hiding in our homes. We spend all our time playing video games in a dark room instead of getting out and getting exercise.

Our money also gives us a lot more access to food. That leads to not only eating lots of garbage but eating more frequently. When we do that we become, amongst other things, insulin resistant. Insulin resistance has all sorts of horrible health ramifications. When we aren’t healthy, we aren’t happy.

There are honestly so many things that impact our level of happiness in the United States that I think you could make a compelling argument that it’s emotionally dangerous to live here. But that just means so much more that everyone must own their mental states and be diligent in managing their emotions. We absolutely can be happy. We just have to pay attention to where our mental focus goes.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Well, there are a lot of them but probably the biggest myth is that it’s based on what happens to you. There’s this belief that we can be happy only if the right outward circumstances occur. If I just get the right boyfriend or girlfriend, things will be different. I just make a little more money things will be different. If I’d had different parents or a different childhood I could have been happy.

If you can’t be happy now then no matter what’s going on you always end up being miserable. I knew a guy that was making over 500,000 dollars a year and he hated his life. His marriage was a disaster, his home life was downright depressing, he hated his job, and he constantly complained about anything and everything. If you can’t be happy with nothing or with crappy circumstances, you aren’t going to be happy when you have stuff.

So, this idea that what’s going on drives my happiness is a major failing. It’s why so many people were so miserable during 2020. Bad stuff happening is all they could see and they were reactive to the outside world. Their happiness was controlled by the situation. Things changed. Many situations were disastrous. People got sick. People lost their lives. Some lost their jobs or businesses. But most people allowed all of that fear and tragedy to drive how they felt.

It really doesn’t have to be like that. That’s the myth. Just because things are happening that I don’t like does not mean I have to feel horrible. With a little effort and some practice you can dramatically change how you react to the bad times.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

A huge mistake is when people try and positive away their negative feelings. There is this belief that you can just think positively and everything will be great and you’ll feel better. In Monty Python’s Life of Brian, at the end of the movie, the main character is literally being crucified on a cross and is left for dead. Another character nearby is also being crucified and begins singing that you always have to look on the bright side of life. The absurdity of it makes it comical, but it’s kind of what a lot of people do because we’ve trained ourselves to focus on positives when we’re upset. The problem is you start to say to yourself, “just be positive.” The bad feelings don’t magically go away. Then you feel even worse because you feel like you should be feeling better. So you feel upset about the underlying problem plus the fact that you don’t feel better when you think you should. You make yourself double upset. Instead, people need to accept their negative feelings for what they are — which, ironically deprives them of a lot of their power over you. Then they need to think positively with an understanding that it will change how you feel going forward. It’s a subtle, but important distinction.

Another huge one is the belief that we need to vent when we’re frustrated or upset. Culturally we’ve come to believe anger and frustration work like a steam valve. We see old Donald Duck cartoons where he turns red and steam comes out of his ears like a tea kettle. If he doesn’t let that anger out, he explodes. We tell our friends and family to find a way to vent their anger. Go hit a punching bag. Scream into a pillow. Break a television set in the desert. There are businesses dedicated to letting you go in and break stuff so you’ll feel better. But that’s just not how people work. There’s a growing body of research showing that venting actually perpetuates anger. We often experience a momentary sense of euphoria but giving the object of our anger additional attention reinforces the sense that we’re angry. In a similar sense to positivity, I think instead of venting people need to simply accept they’re angry but redirect focus onto something else. Venting, however, is not the answer.

There are so many others, but the last one I’ll leave you with is sleep. Our culture frequently glorifies sleep deprivation. We’re proud of how little sleep we get. Only 2–4 hours because we were working so hard towards our dreams is a badge of honor. I used to do this myself for many years. But the consequence is we feel like absolute garbage in operating that way. We’re also way less efficient during our waking hours. And we can start creating all sorts of adverse health effects, which in turn can by themselves make us feel miserable. I was depressed all the time for a long time and a huge part of that was the fact that I was simply not sleeping enough. We really need to change the cultural narrative about sleep deprivation. Get a decent amount of sleep. Guard sleep time zealously. It makes a massive difference.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

The first is to be vigilant with your energy. In other words, be super careful about what you focus on and what you’re spending your time absorbing. A lot of people watch things that make them feel terrible. I mentioned earlier the impact of watching a lot of news. But it doesn’t end there. What kind of shows are you watching on television? What messages do they subconsciously send you? What are you reading? What are the lyrics in the music you’re listening to? Are you playing video games? If so, what kind of messages are they sending? What are you spending your free time thinking about? I can watch a show with a really dark depressing theme and I’ll feel depressed. If I spend all my time dwelling on how angry I am about some political pundit, I’m not exactly going to walk around in a good mood. Not too long ago I started watching a television show that had a really depressing theme in it. I noticed I was talking to my wife and I told her I was feeling awful. I suddenly realized there was a direct causal relationship between the show and my mood. Start paying attention to what you dwell on. I promise you it matters. And then direct yourself to focus on good stuff. If you’re starting off in a better place, then, when the bad stuff does pop up in your life, you’re going to be in a much better mental place from which to handle things.

The second is similar. It’s choosing carefully who you spend your time with. The people around you can have a profound impact on how you feel. If your best friend is incredibly defeatist or cynical about the world, you’re going to absorb a lot of that mindset. Then you’ll become defeatist and cynical. If your best friend is ambitious and positive, you’re going to absorb that. During 2020, there were some friends I had to start limiting my exposure to because they got so wrapped up in politics and turned incredibly negative. At the same time, I was attending masterminds and talking to people who were focused on their successes throughout the year. And I felt great throughout 2020. Choose very carefully who you choose to hang out with. It matters.

The third is not limited to but is especially relevant when things really are going badly: Take action. Humans have this tendency to freeze up and to start perseverating on what upsets us. A lot of us just get stuck in that mode. If we think up a plan of action and start carrying it out it does two things. First it can potentially solve the problem or at least alleviate some of the effects of the problem. Second it just makes you feel better. The other day I had lunch with a friend. He told me during 2020 he lost his job. He just shut down. He got depressed and basically played video games all day. It turned into a downward spiral that left him feeling like a mess. Obviously, no one wants to lose their job. But if you’re in that place, you have to plan out a course of action. If he’d spent all his time trying to find some kind of work, he might have a job now. Perhaps as important, he would have been pouring energy into doing something instead of fixating on how depressed he is because things weren’t going well. Action really changes how you feel when stuff isn’t going how you want it to.

The fourth is similar: do what excites you. There’s something you love doing. It’s different for everyone and it can change over time. But whatever it is, go after it. A lot of us get stuck in a job we hate or have interests we never pursue. Go do them. Chase your dreams. Do the things you want to do. Not doing so can make you miserable. Doing what you love can make life amazing. I used to volunteer in hospice. I regularly met with a guy who was essentially on his deathbed. I once asked him about his biggest regret. He said he wished he’d been a writer. He believed doing that would have made him happier because of who he would have become and the experiences he could have had doing it. But he never did. He did other things that didn’t excite him. Whatever you love, go do it. Set yourself up so that life will make you happy.

My fifth thing is keep your body in optimal shape. That encompasses a lot, but it means things like eating well, exercising, getting enough sleep, fasting, meditating, or checking your hormone levels. If we’re in pain, it’s hard to feel good. Even if your body just isn’t functioning quite right, it’s hard to feel good. So set yourself up for success. If your body isn’t working right, you don’t even give yourself a fighting chance. Take care of yourself. And honestly, just doing that can in and of itself make you happy. Going on a hike is good for your health and exposes you to some potentially amazing and awe-inspiring nature scenes. Playing a sport can help you bond with friends. Meditation can bring some real peace and calmness. As just one simple example, I used to get regular migraines. It obviously impacted my mood. I got cranky. They recurred on and off for years. I started fasting on a regular basis and they just went away. Develop a routine that helps you start to incorporate all these health concepts into your day. You’re going to feel better. And that will make you happier.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Three things. First have compassion. Be there for your friend. Allow them to feel and express those feelings. Recognize it’s not your job to make them happy. Like with positivity above, it’s not imperative you change the way they’re feeling. They have the right to feel bad. Just be there.

Second, to the extent they want advice or direction, ask them questions about how they can change what’s going on. Don’t get sucked into just blaming someone else or fostering feelings of victimhood. Guide them to ways they can solve their problems. In other words, help them become empowered. Don’t just solve the problem for them. That doesn’t mean you can’t help, but don’t take away their power so you can feel like you’re the hero rescuing your friend.

Lastly, allow them to be where they want or need to be. Not everyone wants to or is willing to do what needs to be done to get out of depression. Sometimes people want to get out of it but just aren’t ready yet. Be okay with any of that. Let them be where they are without feeling the need to force them into feeling or doing what you want them to.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

That’s an easy one. I started something I call the ‘Tude Movement. Basically, it’s about spreading gratitude. Gratitude has some profound impacts on you and the people around you. It alone can make you feel better. I created these little cards I use to write down something I’m grateful for about someone. Then I leave them with people I know or meet. It makes me feel better. It changes how I think about things. And I’d like to think it makes others feel good. What I’d love to see is people joining the ‘Tude Movement. I want people to make it a point to go out and say what they’re grateful for with different people on a regular basis.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

There’s so many people I’d love to meet. For a lot of reasons, I really admire Will Smith. Not only do I enjoy all his movies, shows, etc., but love the focus he has on mindset and the things he says about how you approach life. I know he’s quite a celebrity, but if I could choose anyone, it’d probably be him.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can check out my website at www.embuffination.com.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!