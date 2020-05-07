David Delrahim- Bliss Car Wash CEO: Nurse’s Day – When Thank You Does Not Seem Enough.

The annual celebration of the nurses is more important than ever as they battle to save lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With a sister as a nurse, I know that these frontline workers are superheroes of the health care profession.

Nurses Day provides us a time we honor a group of people who provide a valuable societal service. In 1982, President Reagan designated May 6 as National Recognition Day for Nurses and Congress chose the whole week to honor them. I doubt anyone would disagree that this year’s Nurses Day has a profound meaning to everyone on the planet.

The celebration of nurses is so important to me that I put my money where my mouth is. I enlisted Tuscany restaurant in Agoura Hills to create a beautifully catered lunch for the health care workers at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

I think they were happy to know we are thinking about them. It’s a small gesture of appreciation when no words or actions will do.

