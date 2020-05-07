Contributor Log In/Sign Up
David Delrahim- Bliss Car Wash CEO: Nurse’s Day – When Thank You Does Not Seem Enough.

By

The annual celebration of the nurses is more important than ever as they battle to save lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With a sister as a nurse, I know that these frontline workers are superheroes of the health care profession.

Nurses Day provides us a time we honor a group of people who provide a valuable societal service. In 1982, President Reagan designated May 6 as National Recognition Day for Nurses and Congress chose the whole week to honor them. I doubt anyone would disagree that this year’s Nurses Day has a profound meaning to everyone on the planet.

The celebration of nurses is so important to me that I put my money where my mouth is. I enlisted Tuscany restaurant in Agoura Hills to create a beautifully catered lunch for the health care workers at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

I think they were happy to know we are thinking about them. It’s a small gesture of appreciation when no words or actions will do.

Read the full David Delrahim Blog Post here.

David Delrahim CEO and President of Platinum Energy.

David Delrahim, CEO and President of Platinum Energy & its subsidiaries

