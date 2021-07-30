David Chislett: “Forgive yourself ”

Forgive yourself — You’re going to write some rubbish. Accept it. Move along. Don’t waste time trying to polish bad work. Be glad it is out of your head, making room for more, better stuff that is still to come. If you don’t forgive yourself, you work will become one dimensional and backwards looking… there is nothing new to discover in the past, let it be, move on. Enter the net competition, write a new collection, speak to a different publisher.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing David Chislett.

David Chislett was born in Britain, raised in South Africa, and is now resident in The Netherlands. Nowhere and everywhere are home. He is a published author, poet, musician and artist and has been an entrepreneur for over 25 years. The link that joins everything in his life together is creativity,

By sharing what he knows about this human capacity he aims to improve the world, one presentation at a time. As actor, poet, speaker and MC, he has been on stage since 1980. So far, he has self-published two collections of poetry, the most recent, With All Of You was released in May 2021.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what first drew you to poetry?

When I was ten, my class teacher introduced the idea of rhyme schemes to us as a way in to explaining the greater world of poetry. As homework, we had to choose a rhyme scheme and write 1 poem. I returned the next day with ten poems!

At that stage, it was just something I suddenly realised I could do. At that age, I had a reading age of 16 and read voraciously. Suddenly, I had an outlet for all those words and ideas that had been pooling up in my brain, and I dived in enthusiastically. Even back then, it provided an outlet and a means of exploring how I felt and thought about things that remains of huge value to me.

Can you tell us a bit about the interesting or exciting projects you are working on or wish to create? What are your goals for these projects?

The thing I am most excited about is my new collection, With All Of You. Not only have I done it all myself (including extensive digital distribution) but there is a series of ongoing collaborations coming out with artist from other disciplines such as music, illustration, design, journalism and more.

I am exploring ways of using technology to give poetry a broader, more easily accessible platform, using audio, video, social media and more to transmit my work to a larger audience than traditional poetry readers.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition so that all of us are on the same page. What is your definition of poetry? Can you please share with us what poetry means to you?

For me, poetry is the art of saying as much as possible with as few words as possible.

When you take the time to parse what you think and feel through the lenses of the words we use to express these things, you become rapidly aware of how deficient language really is… poetry is a way of re-contextualising these things that short-circuits the normal functions of language to directly transmit emotions and thoughts.

Poetry is my muse, my therapist, my sandpit and playground. I don’t really write because I feel like I have to, I write because ai cannot NOT write.

What can writing poetry teach us about ourselves?

The process of putting our thoughts and emotions into words forces a re-examination of those things. Words are often poor simulacrums for emotions, so it becomes really important to be clear about WHAT you feel so that you can choose the right words to express it.

In this way, we can learn to get access to our deeper, truer feelings and be less misled by the surface ripples that we witness in ourselves. In short, it is a means to dive deep into the murk of what is really going on, for those who choose to do so.

Who are your favorite poets? Is it their style, the content or something else that resonates with you?

My favourite poets are without doubt ee cummings and T.S. Elliot.

For cummings, I love the brevity, the line-breaks, the constant upsetting of the readers expectation to deliver meaning… When I discovered his free and broken verse as a teenager, it was a massive liberation for me!

However, T.S. Elliot is far more of a classical poet in a way, which I also admire… his constant reference to literary and mythological canon imbues his work with a kind of meta-layer of meaning that, while not necessary to understand the poem in and of itself, provides more for those who care to seek.

These two poets are the flip sides of what I am busy with in poetry… I doubt anyone will ever mention my name in the same breath as theirs, but they have both inspired and motivated me hugely.

If you could ask your favourite poet a question, what would it be?

I don’t know… I have found that meeting your heroes can be a tricky, double edged sword. But perhaps this, both poets were long-lived creatively. I would ask what kept them going? How did they keep filling the tank as it were!

Poetry can be transformational. Is there a particular poem that spoke to you and changed your life or altered a perspective you held in some way? Can you share the story?

It was definitely Cumming’s My Sweet Old Etcetera.

It simply let off a bomb in my head… the line-breaks, the familiar themes and material. It was like a whole world of possibilities suddenly opened up before me… I didn’t have to follow the rules, I could do whatever I wanted… heady stuff for a teenager!

And this just didn’t apply to poetry, to my life! I was also busy discovering punk rock (a bit late, but still!) and realised that there was a new way to do many things, and that it was better to be guided by my own lights than to stumble along confused by those of others.

Today’s world needs so much healing. Can you help articulate how poetry can help us heal?

I think poetry can help people heal in many ways… in the act of writing it can better acquaint us with our true emotions and in expressing them, learn to gradually release the pain and trauma of them.

But in the reading, we can discover our common humanity and that, while we remain irredeemably alone, there is a shared experience out there, and almost nothing that we have experienced is unique. Someone else has been through it too and written about it and shared their insights or reactions… it encourages a sense of family and shared experience in a world that otherwise seems hell-bent on disavowing this.

We’d like to learn more about your poetry and writing. How would you describe yourself as a poet? Can you please share a specific passage that you think exemplifies your style or main message?

I have no idea what sort of genre label to give myself. I would say that I am a modern, standard poet. I write free verse and I follow my own lights. My concerns are largely existential: who am I, what does that mean? How do I experience meaning, where is this all going? But it’s not all sturm und drang… there is also wonder, joy and revelation.

Perhaps this reflection on my inevitable death (the last poem in With All Of You) gives a sense of this the best:

Fade To Grey

By now

The blush of summer

Is gone

Green inexorably fades to gold

But

My fingers

Are not ready to release that grass

I know

One day

Winter will descend upon me

Stilling me

Finally

Putting me beneath the ground

So many Indian summers

Have prevented those cold fingers

From settling on me

And while I may still appear

Quite green

Within I am all gold

How do I connect these two

Without losing the essence of either?

I have always wanted it all

I have to trust

That winter

Is so far away

For me

That autumn is in fact not begun

That somehow

the ground

will be denied me

for a record time

unlikely

but motivating

What do you hope to achieve with your poetry?

I hope to achieve enough to keep going, to build a body of work and be able to continue to write and publish until I die. I am not too worried about awards and publishing deals… I just want my poetry to be read and for it to have an impact on the lives of the readers.

In your opinion and from your experience, what are 3 things everyone can learn from poetry?

You can learn to know yourself better. Empathy for the world out there because we share so many experiences. Perspective… so many stories and so much emotion… it seems hard to become obsessed with one’s own small corner of the world.

Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things a poet needs to know to create beautiful and evocative poetry?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

You’ve got to know your voice.

To know your voice requires you to write a lot, to draft and re-draft, rewrite, tear up and begin over.

If you were to encourage others to write poetry, what would you tell them? One doesn’t just emerge, blinking into the world as an accomplished poet. You have to hoe your skills with words until the meaning gets distilled into them with almost no conscious volition… and that require s a lot of repetition to get to the relatively few times that this will happen.

As I get older and the history or my writing stretches further and further behind me, I can see this happening… the improvement, the clarity.

2. Distill Your message

You’ve got to learn how to use as few words as possible when writing poems. Each and every word comes stacked with alternate meanings, interpretations and connotations. The more you use, the more alternate meaning you leave room for.

It is stronger and more easily understood to say:

It is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.

Than:

It is better to have found your one true love and had your heart broken than to have never experienced what it feels like to fall in love.

3. Forgive yourself

You’re going to write some rubbish. Accept it. Move along. Don’t waste time trying to polish bad work. Be glad it is out of your head, making room for more, better stuff that is still to come. If you don’t forgive yourself, you work will become one dimensional and backwards looking… there is nothing new to discover in the past, let it be, move on. Enter the net competition, write a new collection, speak to a different publisher.

4. Keep everything

Yes, even the bad stuff. There is no such thing as a totally bad idea or poem… within its mess, there are nuggets. Reflection on old work with often reveal themes and ideas long dormant and inspire new, better work. Keep all the stuff. It’ll keep you humble; it reminds you of where you came from. IN many ways, The Dubliners, The Portrait Of The Artist As a Young Man, Ulysses and Finnegan’s Wake are all the same book… if Joyce can do that, so can you!

5. Read, experience and live

Don’t fall for this ‘Artist’s Turret’ and ‘splendid isolation’ rubbish, Isolation is the death of art. Read widely, enjoy, experience, reflect, make notes, write drafts, put yourself about and around. Don’t treat yourself, your life or your writing like they are precious shiny objects to be revered… you’ll write far better poetry if you just get on out there and get dirty!

How would you finish these three sentences:

Poetry teaches focus and control.

Poetry heals by haring experience.

To be a poet, you need to writer way more than you might think.

I want to change the world by activating the inherent creativity of all human beings… and this means breaking down these perceptions of creativity that insist it is special reserved for the few and unusual. Who can help me do that? Probably politicians I guess… but hey won’t want to, because what I propose would threaten their livelihood! Know any billionaire entrepreneurs in the educational space? These are people I would like to talk to!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can sign up for my newsletter from my website here:

eBook and audiobook version of my latest collection, With All Of You are available here:

https://mailchi.mp/f0221805c072/with-all-of-you

And the ever-growing catalogue of multimedia collaborations are to be found here:

https://mailchi.mp/3c0d5d67368a/with-all-of-you-collaborations

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success.