David Black: “You are treating a person, not a number”

I spent 20 years as a novelist and journalist and 20+ years as a screenwriter and producer working on such shows as Hill Street Blues, Law & Order, Sidney Lumet’s series 100 Centre Street, and the Richard Dreyfuss series The Education of Max Bickford.

Over the years I’ve made many friends and connections. One of those friends — actor and director Mike Haggerty — put me in touch with Carol Stern, whose husband Gary suffered one of the most tragic experiences in the annals of American Health Care — he spent four years with his internal organs on the outside of his body.

I turned down the project twice because it was a grim subject and, once the verdict is announced in a court case, there is not much more one can say about the subject of malpractice in narrative form. The third time I spoke with Carol — who has never let a ‘no’ stop her — I realized more than a medical and legal story this was a love story.

That’s when I realized this was a book that could help others suffering from similar situations.

Of all the interviews I have done for articles, books, and scripts, Carol was the most compelling, smartest, kindest, charismatic, and open interview I have ever done.

She is now a lifelong friend.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I was an investigative journalist, I was put under house arrest in Haiti by Baby Doc’s Secret Police and had to be extracted by American government officials. A magazine sent me to Haiti to do an article on the most densely populated place in the Western Hemisphere — the slums of Haiti. When I arrived I was hustled into a black Mercedes by the Secret Police and driven up to a big house on a hill, where a government official tried to bribe me to write a positive touristy article on how wonderful Haiti was to visit. Did I want money, drugs, girls, boys? I explained I was going to do the article I had been assigned on Port-au-Prince’s slums where I spent a few weeks.

When I got back to an apartment where I had been staying for a night before I headed back to the States, I looked out the window and saw a few black cars parking outside the building. Police had popped open the trunk and took out guns. I contacted a relative who had CIA contacts and who arranged for someone from the US government to get me onto the first plane out of the country. Just like a James Bond extraction.

This was a time when I did several risky assignments because no one else wanted to do them and because they were fun. Including a trip to China just after it opened to the West and during which I was locked in an attic every night.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In my first year working in Hollywood, Martin Sheen asked if I would be interested in collaborating on a TV series. I didn’t realize TV pitches are developed on spec, and I was “broke” so I turned down the opportunity. Well, not so funny.

Funnier?

When I was a kid actor at an Equity summer stock group, Marguerita Cansino, who was visiting a relative who was our ingenue, asked me to marry her. I was 12. She was drunk. I didn’t realize until later that Marguerita Cansino was Rita Hayworth.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Whereof one cannot speak, thereof one must be silent.” Wittgenstein

Very sane — and very hard to do. I find it difficult to remain silent when I should. I became a writer so I could be the most temperamental person in the room. After a year or two in Hollywood, I realized I had to be the most grown-up person in the room as all the businessmen and businesswomen were nuts.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

Universal health care as (for example) in France and Canada. It is criminal neglect to allow anyone in our country, the greatest nation that ever existed, maybe except for Rome, to suffer neglect. We are only as healthy a country as the most ignored, sick, and destitute among us.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a better healthcare leader? Can you explain why you like them?

Thomas Mann’s The Magic Mountain (about a young man who spends years in a tuberculosis sanatorium) is the best novel about healthcare, and everything else. It follows the visit of a young man who travels to the sanitarium to visit his cousin and ends up spending seven years there. It is a thorough description of a society in which everyone is sick, either physically or spiritually. An astonishing and compelling read, demonstrating that in life we are in death.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am finishing a new novel. Stories are important. The stories we tell ourselves about the world affect how we understand the world and can change our actions. The stories we tell about other people — family, friends, colleagues, and others affect how we behave with them. And (most importantly) the stories we tell ourselves about ourselves, affect who we think we are.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. According to this study cited by Newsweek, the US healthcare system is ranked as the worst among high income nations. This seems shocking. Can you share with us 3–5 reasons why you think the US is ranked so poorly?

Money. Money. Money.

Hospitals by their nature are schizophrenic: they are committed to healing but they are also businesses that must turn a profit. People are shuffled in and out to free up beds for the next paying customer, not necessarily the most rational way to distribute health care. The profit motive is hard to square with the Hippocratic Oath.

If you had the power to make a change, can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

When I was writing Ripped Apart: Living Misdiagnosed (Gary and Carol Stern’s story) Carol shared these five changes that could have helped Gary and ultimately save his life. We hope that their story will help save others from living their nightmare and create change within the healthcare system.

System-wide equality regardless of insurance (or lack thereof). A patient without insurance automatically receives the bare minimum due to hospitals being more concerned with how the bill will be paid. Simple diagnoses (as in Gary’s case) are frequently missed because of this very reason.

Regulating insurance companies so that any, and all testing is available to anyone. Insurance companies have too much power and are quick to decline testing or medications when they are deemed necessary. Medications are also often refused by insurance companies due to costs which can later lead to more severe medical issues.

A national database is needed to connect all patient records no matter where they are (hospitals, primary care providers, etc.). Maybe access via social security numbers instead of having hospital systems that aren’t connected. In addition, emergency room doctors should always consult primary care physicians (PCP) in the event their patient is in for an emergency visit as the PCP knows the patient’s medical history.

Regulating hospitals and medical practices so that costs are standardized. Charges for tests, operations, medications, and so on would be the same no matter where you are in the country.

Teach all medical providers to lose the term patient and replace it with a name. You are treating a person, not a number.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

Work to create legislation that caps what is paid to hospital boards. Some hospitals pay their board members so much they impoverish doctors, nurses, and health care works. Some hospitals have been closed because the cost of administrations has drained the hospital’s funds.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system, leaving some hospital systems at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with us examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these issues moving forward?

The country needs a 9–11 type commission addressing failures in action and transparency during the COVID crisis. One that objectively investigates what the government did and did not do, and what should have been done or not.

How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

Encourage medical students to set up independent practices that involve old-fashioned home visits, because health should be seen in a family context. That should be the first line of defense. It should also encourage community involvement.

Limit the number of unnecessary tests, surgeries, and other types of procedures.

The fewer doctors, nurses, and technicians working on tests that the patient may not need (but that brings in big bucks), the more will be available for the necessary work of helping patients get better.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

That’s a really good question. I believe having independent neighborhood family physicians would make doctors community role models for future generations of doctors. It is a race and economics issue — neighborhood doctors would become role models for poor kids who might otherwise never think they could achieve similar success.

I’m interested in the interplay between the general healthcare system and the mental health system. Right now, we have two parallel tracks, mental/behavioral health and general health. What are your thoughts about this status quo? What would you suggest to improve this?

Years ago, I wrote an award-winning article (that ended up part of a book) on the relationship between medicine and the mind. More needs to be explored having to do with this issue.

The human being is an interconnected system of physical and emotional manifestations. Despite what Descartes (and Western Culture following Descartes) would have us believe, a person is not a spirit inhabiting a body — not a ghost in the machine — but an interconnected mind-body organism. We tend to treat the body as if it were a car we bring in to get a tune-up or to replace tires or camshafts.

A potentially tragic misunderstanding of the human condition.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m not sure how much influence I have, but I believe Carol Stern’s experience can be the basis for patient advocacy groups so everyone can have as fierce and intelligent, and compassionate support as she gave to Gary. Some advocates look out for the best interest of hospitals but not always for patients, and that needs to be changed.

