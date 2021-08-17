David Berlyne of Lester Bleckner & Shaw: “Learn from your mistakes and embrace your failures as opportunities”

I don’t have one thing I wish someone had told me. I’ve always very much enjoyed figuring things out myself and I hate people whining about their regrets. There is no mis-step I have taken that I would do differently. Everything I have done, good, bad or indifferent, got me to where I am now. And now I am a very happy partner working with talented terrific people at an ascendent firm, Lester Bleckner & Shaw LLP, in the greatest city in the world. So maybe that’s one thing I actually do wish someone told me — learn from your mistakes and embrace your failures as opportunities.

As a part of my series about “5 things I wish someone told me when I first became an attorney” I had the pleasure of interviewing David Berlyne.

David Berlyne is a partner at the full-service real estate law firm, Lester Bleckner & Shaw LLP. In his 25 years in the legal profession, David Berlyne has advised American and overseas-based companies, financial institutions, investment funds, governmental agencies and high net worth individuals in commercial real estate transactions throughout the U.S. and worldwide, including sales & acquisitions, sale-leasebacks, joint ventures, developments, financings and leasing deals. Mr. Berlyne was previously a partner for 13 years at DLA Piper in New York and before that was an associate at the New York office of Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Mr. Berlyne has written numerous articles for legal and real estate industry publications and was acclaimed at age 25 by Legal Business magazine as one of the 30 top lawyers in the U.K. under 30 years of age. He was also a Lecturer in Law at King’s College, London. He holds a Master of Laws degree in Commercial and Corporate Law from the London School of Economics and is an honors graduate of Manchester University. David has served on the Real Property Law Committee of the New York City Bar Association. In addition to being a member of the New York Bar, David is also admitted as a solicitor in England & Wales (non-practicing), and his legal experience includes four years of practice in the City of London at the law firm now known as Bryan Cave Paisner.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law?

At the tender age of 19, I had a particularly distressing summer associate stint at the Crown Prosecution Service in my hometown of Manchester, England. Crime scene photos were stacked high on the floors, the staff were eager to clock off at 6 on the dot no matter how grave the case was that they were dealing with, and the hundreds of crimes we prosecuted were quite simply awful, the very worst of human depravity. My best friend at law school had a brother who he idolized at a big commercial law firm in the City of London. He told me of the work his brother was doing in real estate and it sounded more like tackling a complex brain teaser than what I understood legal work to be at that time. Much more my speed.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your law career?

One of the greatest things about working in real estate is the number of “personalities” you encounter. This was as much the case when I was practicing in London as it is now in New York. I adore these strange people. In London, one such gentleman insisted we meet in his very own old-fashioned London taxi cab, which he proudly told me he had traded in his limousine for. It even had the orange light on the top and a fully liveried driver in the front, of course.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

After many years at international mega-firms, I am now at a unique real estate boutique. My firm, Lester, Bleckner & Shaw LLP, is a “one-stop-shop” that is fully-equipped to represent clients for all their real estate related needs from dirt to sky and beyond. So we do many types of transactions, and just about every single one right now is exciting. I say that not only because we are clearly in an unprecedented transitional moment, but also because, for the first time in a long time, I am helping up-and-coming players in the real estate, restaurant and leisure industries after many years representing primarily well-established companies. These younger deal-makers are full of energy, enthusiasm and some truly ground-breaking ideas. And for the first time in my career I am at a firm with a reasonable rate structure enabling me to represent the newer players in the industry as well as the more established names.

What are some of the most interesting cases you have been involved in? Without sharing anything confidential can you share any stories?

I’ve been privileged to represent the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey for 15 years in their redevelopment of the World Trade Center. I suppose that’s the most objectively interesting. But the truth is, for me, I’m still just a guy from rainy Manchester, England who feels like he is in the middle of a grand American adventure, so even the small transactions are interesting to me. Cool young client opening a burger store in New York? Can’t wait to make that happen (and eat there). Another young client kicking ass in luxury developments in Brooklyn? I want to be in on that too. This is the most interesting time of my career; as part of a boutique, full-service law firm, I enjoy having the opportunity to represent a variety of clients and projects and to play a small part in shaping the future of the city.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

I really don’t get inspired by famous people, historical or current. They tend to disappoint when you discover all the horrid things they were doing as human beings when ostensibly trying to make the world a better place. The greatest people on this planet are the ones nobody has ever heard of. Ditto many of the greatest lawyers I have ever worked with, by the way.

What advice would you give to a young person considering a career in law?

Make it a vehicle for achieving your passion, whatever that is. When I was 8 years old, I had the best vacation of my life in America. I became obsessed and memorized a book about the Presidents from Washington to the peanut farmer from Plains, Georgia. Law helped me achieve my dream. Law is the reason I’m sitting in my Manhattan apartment loving life. Make it the device for living your dream.

If you had the ability to make three reforms in our judicial/legal system, which three would you start with? Why?

No jury trials for civil matters. No class actions. Loser always pays the winner’s costs in court. Maybe that would make this society less litigious and more civil. And more like England. I have a feeling our medical expenses would go down too.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Have I achieved success? Have I brought goodness to the world? I don’t think truly good and successful people think about such things. I have not.

I know this is not an easy job. What drives you?

Good question. I may need to go to therapy to figure that one out. But I can tell you it helps tremendously with a difficult job when you are surrounded by expert colleagues who work as a team. Lester Bleckner & Shaw gives me the motivation I need every day to do what I do, largely because it is what we, all of us at our firm, do together. We work the transactions together, we joke together, we plan together.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

I don’t have one thing I wish someone had told me. I’ve always very much enjoyed figuring things out myself and I hate people whining about their regrets. There is no mis-step I have taken that I would do differently. Everything I have done, good, bad or indifferent, got me to where I am now. And now I am a very happy partner working with talented terrific people at an ascendent firm, Lester Bleckner & Shaw LLP, in the greatest city in the world. So maybe that’s one thing I actually do wish someone told me — learn from your mistakes and embrace your failures as opportunities.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I have a lot of questions for Gareth Southgate about why he chose teenagers with no on-field time to kick England’s penalties in the Euro 2020 Final. And for Donald Trump about what exactly it would take to make him just go away. Peace.

