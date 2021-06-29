David Azizi: “You have to know how to manage your law practice”

Law school does not prepare you for the practice of law. It only helps you learn the law and passing the bar exam. In the day-to-day practice of law — learning how to file motions, going to court and what to do in court — they don’t teach you that stuff in law school. You have to clerk or become an intern to figure out what happens day to day in a law firm to prepare you for having your own practice.

As a part of my series about “5 things I wish someone told me when I first became an attorney” I had the pleasure of interviewing David Azizi.

David Azizi is a highly successful personal injury attorney in Los Angeles. After graduating summa cum lade from UCLA and Southwestern University of Law, he started Azizi Law Firm in 1998 and he has had a 98% success rate through the years while landing several multi-million dollar settlements for his clients. The organization “Super Lawyers” has selected Azizi as one of LA’s top lawyers six times, while Avvo recently gave Azizi Law Firm a “superb” rating and expertise.com named Azizi to its “Top 25 Injury Lawyers in LA” list.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law?

My back story is kind of multi-fold. Being an immigrant from Iran, there are lawyers there, but it’s not like you have a lot of rights there. It’s not like here in the U.S. where you have freedom of speech and freedom of religion. Coming from that Iranian background to a country where you have all of these freedoms to express yourself, I got drawn to law in that aspect.

Another reason, and this is a silly reason, but I used to argue with my mom and question everything. She was like, ”When you grow up, you are going to drive your wife crazy and everyone else around you crazy with this arguing, so you might as well become a lawyer so that you can get some of this arguing out of your system at work.”

But people always ask me, “Do you think you have chosen the right profession?” For me, yes I did 100% and I don’t believe there would have been a better field for me to go into. It’s gratifying being a lawyer because I like what I do and I like being able to help people. I like being able to stand up for people — sometimes against big corporations. So, those are all the reasons that drove me to this profession.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your law career?

One of the craziest cases that I’ve ever had — and because of the nature of some of these cases, they’re kind of gruesome and bad sometimes — but this one was about a lady who had moved to Los Angeles because of an abusive husband. She was living in KoreaTown and the landlord of her apartment was very cheap. When people move out, you have to change the entire lock, but he would just change the tumbler in the lock and the locksmith warned him that the locks were worn out and any key would open the doors. But the landlord was like, “Well, who is ever going to know that?” So, he didn’t change out the locks.

Well, after the Lakers won the championship one year, this drunk guy went back to his apartment on the second floor, gets into a fight with his girlfriend and she kicks him out. He went down to the manager to get the key and the son at the desk wouldn’t give it to him because he didn’t know who the man was. His mother, who was the manager, knew him and let him have the keys to room 203.

Well, because the guy was so drunk, he ends up on the third floor and goes to apartment 303. He jiggles the key, goes in the house and doesn’t really realize he’s in the wrong apartment because he’s so drunk. He gets into bed, and it happens to be another Asian lady in the bed. It happens to be the lady who had fled her home in Korea for Los Angeles because of the abusive husband. The man starts digitally penetrating her, rubbing her and kissing her. The lady starts screaming and the guy thinks she is just playing hard to get. After the lady starts hitting him and screaming, the neighbors come over and he realizes she is not him girlfriend.

The police come and they see that the only thing left is the key. The son at the manager’s desk realizes it’s the key they gave to the guy who was supposed to go into 203.

It was a crazy, weird case. I represented the Korean lady who was assaulted, and the case was against the landlord for being cheap and not replacing the locks. We had to prove that an action was foreseeable, and the judge indicated that even if the jury awards money that he likely would have throw it out from a legal standpoint. It wasn’t foreseeable that if they didn’t change the lock that this would happen. But we eventually settled it for $2-to-$3 million.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have a chase now against Lime scooters. We’ve all started noticing these Lime scooters now, but when they first came out they had their brake lines were exposed on the back of the scooters. Well, people are crazy and they would go around and cut the lines on the scooters. People wouldn’t notice, they would get on the scooters and started riding them and then they wouldn’t brake.

I have a case now where this poor guy didn’t know that they had cut the line from below. He tried to stop and the thing wasn’t stopping and he fell and severely injured himself.

As it turns out, this is something that Lime scooters already knew about and they were already aware that people were cutting the lines. Well, the argument is that when you are aware of something like this, you have to come up with a different design and take all of the damaged bikes away and not expose your riders to that type of potential situation.

So, that’s one interesting case that I have right now.

What are some of the most interesting cases you have been involved in? Without sharing anything confidential can you share any stories?

I was recently involved with a case involving a shelter that houses people who are homeless. They were getting government funding, but they were cheap about it and saving as much of the money as possible.

Instead of getting legitimate bunkbeds for the homeless people sleeping there, they were getting normal beds and stacking them on top of each other. These poor guys were sleeping underneath, one of the beds moved and they collapsed onto the men below. That’s a case that we resolved recently and we were able to help out the injured guys on the lower beds.

I really get some crazy stories and scenarios.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

They aren’t famous, but I’d have to say my parents, Said and Rachel Azizi, for leaving a country like Iran and coming to a country that they weren’t familiar with. Doing that took a lot of bravery. But to come to a great country like America — not knowing the language, being at an older age and starting all over again to provide for our family — that was amazing. For that me, what they did is very inspiring.

The way I look at it, they paved the way for everybody in my family — myself and my three sisters — to be successful in life. When they realized that Iran wasn’t for us, they really took a lot of chances and were very brave to give us better lives.

After leaving Iran, we traveled to Pakistan and Spain before being allowed to move to the United States. After a year in Maryland, we moved to Tarzana in the San Fernando Valley and I fell in love with Southern California. I am so thankful that for my parents for bringing us here to live, go to school and have happy lives.

What advice would you give to a young person considering a career in law?

If somebody came to me and told me that they considering being a lawyer, I’d say to them, “Make sure that you love the field of law before you do this!” It can be really, really challenging, especially if you don’t love what you are doing. But if you really love the law and love fighting for people, you’re going to be successful.

Really, you could say that to anybody going into any career. To be successful, you’ve really got to love what you do and it’s got to be something that you enjoy pursuing on a daily basis. To do something every day, you’ve got to enjoy your day and you’ve got to want to wake up and do it every day. If you love it and enjoy it, you will get up every day and work hard at it and be good at it. If you have that love and passion, the rest will fall into place.

At the end of the day, I’ve found that the love of the law is what has made me successful. I didn’t necessarily go to the best law school, but because I love the practice of law so much, that helped make me good at it and be successful at the job.

If you had the ability to make three reforms in our judicial/legal system, which three would you start with? Why?

Because of the pandemic, one shift — using the technological advances and things like video conferencing — has helped the legal community. I’ve always thought that the legal community has never properly used the technology that’s available to us. The pandemic caused that to happen, and one result was that we didn’t have to drive to court like we used to. Something small like that can help to cut down on traffic and smog. That change — virtual appearances in courtrooms — is something that has come about and it was something that I very much welcome.

I’d love to see the reputations of lawyers change because, historically, we have a bad reputation. But we actually do a lot of good in the community. There are a lot of laws out there, but the reason that the laws get enforced is because of lawyers. We are the enforcers of the law. You can create as many laws as you want, but if the lawyers aren’t enforcing them and holding companies accountable for following the law, then it’s useless. Sometimes, lawyers are seen as scummy people who are only in it for themselves. The media has painted us that way, and it’s really not the case. Not every lawsuit is frivolous or meant to cheat people out of money.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Because of my success, I have more funding available to hire more staff and I’m able to take on more cases than I would have before. Several years ago, I wouldn’t have taken on some of the cases that I do now because I was worried about the finances or being able to fund some cases or going up against the big firms and stand toe-to-toe with them.

My success has helped me have available funds to do that and help clients that I wouldn’t have been able to help early in my career. Before, I’d have to tell them, “I’d like to help you, but I don’t have the resources, the staff or the money.” Now, I can help those people.

Secondly, I’ve set up scholarships at my old law school so that students could get money and funding to go to law school. When I went there I was able to use scholarships to help with me going to college. Every bit of finances helps when you are in college.

Then, I also try to do several pro-bono cases throughout the year to help people who can’t afford legal services. I already work on a contingency basis, so really all of my work is on a pro-bono basis until they get paid.

There are people out there who are dealing with other issues, such as being in a car accident, not having insurance and needing help. I had a case where a guy’s wife died and he only had a $15,000 policy and I told him that I wasn’t going to take any fees from him. I just let him take all the money awarded to us so that he could get his life back together. He needed the money more than I did, so it was pro-bono work.

I know this is not an easy job. What drives you?

In one sense, what keeps me going is my parents. They left their birth country, encountered all these problems and hardships just so they could give their kids a better life. I look at that as, “If they are able to do all that and go through all that they went through, then my job is not very hard compared to what they went through.” Sometimes, we lose perspective of just how good we have it.

The other thing that keeps driving me is seeing the happiness in clients. We’re trying to get them back to where their lives were before the accident as much as possible.

When we’re able to win a settlement and we can get laws changed to make things safer in a neighborhood, that’s gratifying. If there’s a defect and I sue, then that defect gets fixed. If there’s a trip hazard in the sidewalk and it causes an elderly person to trip and fall and it causes a severe injury for them, then I’ll file a lawsuit. Eventually, that suit will get the trip-and-fall hazard fixed. So, that’s the kind of things that drive me every day to do the work that I do.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Law school does not prepare you for the practice of law. It only helps you learn the law and passing the bar exam. In the day-to-day practice of law — learning how to file motions, going to court and what to do in court — they don’t teach you that stuff in law school. You have to clerk or become an intern to figure out what happens day to day in a law firm to prepare you for having your own practice.

2. You have to know how to manage your law practice. It’s a business and you have to know how to set it up, how to fund it and how to manage it. Do you need Quick Books for your accounting purposes? What kind of Case Management program do you have to have? Do you need two employees or three employees? How do you upsize and downsize? Those are some of the things that I wish somebody had told me before I got into this.

3. I wish somebody had told me, “Go work for somebody for five years and then go and take the risk and open your own law firm.” I worked for somebody else for 12 years and now I basically wish that I had taken the plunge and left earlier. It’s much easier to take risks and do stuff when you are younger when you don’t necessarily have a wife or kids than when you are older. But I wish somebody had told me, “Dave, after five years of having worked for somebody else, no matter what, take the plunge and take the risk and go out on your own.

4. Number three and four kind of go hand in hand. When you are younger you think that you can’t afford to take the risk and you think that you need to get some financing and experience under your belt before taking the risk. But it’s actually the reverse because when you are younger, you don’t have as much to lose! And you have a lot more time to make up for a risk if it goes bad. But when you are older, you are kind of committed and set in your ways and it’s hard to take some of those risks.

5. Finding good employees will not be easy. That’s one I wish someone had told me. You go in thinking, “I’ll just hire some people.” But it’s not that easy to find good employees. Finding someone who is dedicated, wants to work, wants to be there and wants to help the firm be successful is often difficult to find.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

People who I would want to sit down and talk to and have lunch with would be Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. The reason that I picked those people is because they are all pioneers.

Back in the day, it was Henry Ford and some other industrial giants who were the leaders. Today, I like Elon Musk because he likes to take risks. He’s the one who said that he was going to prove to the world that electric cars are the future — even when all of the car manufacturers were against him and expecting him to fail. He pushed, pushed and pushed, and look what he has now.

The same thing with Jeff Bezos, who took a small idea and through hard work, dedication and vision I can’t imagine anybody being more successful. Now, probably 90% of everything we order today is through Amazon. He had a vision, he saw it through to the point that it is now, and it’s amazing.

As for Bill Gates, he’s another guy who has been consistent, he’s genuinely nice, he donates a lot of his money and he has a lot of goodness in him. He’s been successful and he doesn’t mind sharing his wealth.

Those are three people who I would really like to sit down with and share a conversation.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!