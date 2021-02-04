Contributor Log In/Sign Up
David and his post-divorce home

When revenge backfires...

David invited me to visit his post-divorce home.

The place was a jumble of mismatched furniture jam-packed into a much smaller space than it had been designed for;

I asked him about each item.

Disturbingly, most explanations began with “well my wife wanted that, so I kept it” or “it belonged to my wife’s grandmother”. 

David believed he had achieved some form of revenge on his ex-wife by keeping things which were precious to her. 

In fact, he was sending negativity to his brain each time he looked around his home and had surrounded himself with sour energy which impacted every part of his existence. 

No wonder he hated it there.

David was living in a place of emotional and financial lack. 

The marriage had ended despite his best efforts, and he was afraid to lose anything more. 

Despite realizing the furniture he was keeping was preventing him from moving forward, he struggled to part with it. 

Eventually, he gave his ex-wife the option to have the furniture and then disposed of the remaining trigger items. Only then was he able to move forward in a healthy way.

This is an extract from Welcome Home, How Stuff Makes or Breaks your Relationship by Suzanne Roynon @PanomaPress

    Suzanne Roynon

    Suzanne Roynon, Interiors Therapy Expert and Award Winning Author at InteriorsTherapy.com

    Suzanne Roynon is a speaker, award-winning author and Interiors Therapist based in Hertfordshire, UK.

In 2019, national newspaper features about her powerful new Interiors Therapy method explained how a home could be a ‘Manrepeller’ or ‘Womanrepeller’ preventing the occupant from enjoying a healthy, balanced, loving relationship.

The articles became click-bait worldwide, generating media interest, interviews and an international client base. The need for Interiors Therapy in hundreds of thousands of homes became abundantly clear.

Interiors Therapy is about so much more than relationships - as the tension, frustration and anxiety which encompassed homes, individuals and families showed during the Covid19 Lockdown.  With Interiors Therapy every home can benefit from boosting the good vibes for the people who live there.

What you see on Netflix with #TidyingupwithMarieKondo and #GetOrganized with #TheHomeEdit (and so much more!)  is available to you with Interiors Therapy.

Combining 20 years of practical experience, coaching, energy therapies and a sprinkling of Feng Shui, Interiors Therapy is a dynamic five-step process developed by Suzanne to achieve clarity about the impact of possessions, clear stagnation, create transformation, invite a flow of new opportunities and maximise the Law of Attraction.

In addition to speaking and teaching, Suzanne delivers an online Interiors Therapy Masterclass programme. She offers one-to-one consultations for clients in the UK and Europe and online further afield.
