David Allison of Valuegraphics: “Be patient”

As part of my series about “How to write a book that sparks a movement”, I had the pleasure of interviewing David Allison, Founder of The Valuegraphics Project and Author of We Are All the Same Age Now: Valuegraphics, The End of Demographic Stereotypes.

After decades of award-winning work for some of the biggest brands in the world, David Allison questioned the widely accepted use of demographics to understand consumers. So, in 2015, David launched The Valuegraphics Project to create the first detailed map of core human values for everyone on earth. Finally, we know what people care about based on accurate data instead of outdated demographic stereotypes. His latest book, We Are All the Same Age Now: Valuegraphics, The End of Demographic Stereotypes, was a best-seller within 24 hours of release, and INC Magazine named it one of the ten best leadership books of 2018.

Thank you so much for joining us, David! Can you share the “backstory” about how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town called Winnipeg in the middle of the Canadian prairies. Prairie towns are full of good people who are lovely and warmhearted, but it can be bleak. It was a struggle for me to be in that environment when I was a child. I kept looking at places like New York, Toronto, and Vancouver, where I am so lucky to live now, and thinking that one of those cities would be a much better place for me.

I grew up very interested in creativity. I always enjoyed music, performing, speaking, and writing. These activities were always my priority compared to science, math, and anything to do with numbers. All that experience has influenced who I am and what I do today — I write and tell stories that engage others and encourage them to change the way they look at the world.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story?

When I was young, I read many books, especially during summer vacations from school. Once a week, I would ride my bike to the library and borrow as many books as they would allow. I would then read all those books within the next week and trade them in for another set of books. I did that for the entire two months of summer vacation every single year.

I always loved reading books, but the most emotionally impactful and inspirational book I read was Generation X: Tales for an Accelerated Culture by Douglas Coupland. I did not know him when that book was published, but I was at a pivotal moment in my life, fresh out of university and working my first job. I read this book, which was about people who were my age, who were just like me, who were just as disenfranchised from the world, and who had the same kinds of thoughts, fears, worries, and concerns that I did. For the first time, I read something where I could see myself in the characters.

I remember being so engrossed in the book — I unplugged the phone, pulled down the blinds, did not answer the door, and read the whole book in one giant gulp, then took a day or two to recover. It was that big of a moment. Now Doug is a good friend of mine, and sometimes when we are together drinking wine, having a good time, just being pals, I have a split second where I think, oh my God, this is Douglas Coupland. He is the guy who impacted my life like that. Then I go back to being tipsy and having a good time with my friend.

What was the moment or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

My whole career has been in advertising, marketing, and convincing people to do things on behalf of my clients. In marketing, we always tried to understand what would make people do something based on demographics — because (and I’m sarcastic here) we all know men are the same. All women will do the same thing, just like Baby Boomers or Generation X or Millennials who earn 50,000 dollars or 100,000 dollars a year. I am being facetious, of course, because none of that stuff tells us anything about how people will behave and who they are. But it was the best we had.

Fast forward: I sold my company and was writing a new book. We started doing research all over North America for the book. The data we gathered showed us that demographics are probably the worst way to understand what people will do in any given situation. What people care about, what they value, on the other hand, is the best way to understand what motivates people, and we have statistical proof of that. Like the discovery of microwave ovens and sticky notes, this breakthrough was accidental.

This data led us to start building the first accurate map of what everyone on earth cares about, which we can use to help organizations understand what their target audiences are looking for and what they value. That is what we do now with the Valuegraphics Database.

What impact did you hope to make when you wrote this book?

One day, I was in New York for some meetings and media interviews. One of the journalists I was doing interviews with was a fellow from Agence France-Presse. We met for a drink, and he was very keen to know why I was doing this work. I started giving him rehearsed answers about how valuegraphics worked better than demographics. He said, “No, no, no. I want to know why you are doing this work. Why you? Why now?” I stopped and thought about it for a moment, and I got a lump in my throat. And I answered, for the first time, about what was driving me. I explained how our world is fractured and divisive, and we have so many fights with each other about so many things, how we seem to be drifting further apart all the time. And if you trace the conflict back to the root cause, you find demographics right in the middle. Racism, sexism, homophobia, ageism — these discriminatory ideas are the result of demographic stereotypes. If we want to change the world, we must change the way we look at the world.

I can say all this now without absolutely breaking down, but it was a massive realization at that moment. I had to use the infamous line, “Hold my drink,” because I was sobbing so heavily that I was spilling my martini. I had just put into words the real purpose behind what I hoped to do — to make the world a better place.

Did the actual results align with your expectations? Can you explain?

Yes, the results matched and exceeded, and I fully expect they will continue. I am always excited when we pick up the phone, and some fantastic company has found us. We are getting calls from well-known household name brands, colossal luxury brands, massive international organizations, and humanitarian groups. We have even worked with the not-for-profit arm of The United Nations.

For this little dream I had — to dismantle demographic stereotypes and change the way we look at the world — attracting this attention is incredibly gratifying.

What moment let you know that your book had started a movement? Please share a story.

The first time it was apparent to me was when I was speaking in Dubai. After giving my keynote presentation to a large audience, almost a thousand people, I left the stage, and like always, a small group of people came up to talk to me afterward. In this case, it included a group of three women wearing traditional dresses, so I could only see their eyes.

I had never encountered such a situation as a Westerner, and it was a little disconcerting because I did not quite know how to react. One of them was clutching my book. She said, “Thank you for being here. It is important for us to hear these messages, particularly in our part of the world.” I will never forget those three women who were brave enough to engage in a conversation. They were holding my book and thanking me for being there to explain that demographics are harmful and ineffective and that our shared values are what matters most.

What kinds of things did you hear right away from readers? What are the most frequent things you hear from readers about your book now? Are they the same? Different?

I heard from readers the same things I hear now. One comment is that the text is readable and fun. I am always happy to hear that because

1.) It means somebody actually read it, and

2.) I do not think business books should be boring.

There is no reason to write a boring business book unless you are just trying to be that guy who needs to show off with lots of jargon and make everything more complicated than it needs to be.

The other thing I always hear in all kinds of different ways is, “Wow, you made me look at the world differently.” I love hearing that because that is the point — the whole point of doing this research and writing this book was to help people change the way they look at the world.

What is the most moving or fulfilling experience you’ve had as a result of writing this book? Can you share a story?

Every time we travel to a different part of the world to do a speaking gig, I always try and see if we can find time to squeeze in a speech, presentation, or even just a casual conversation with a group of students at the local university. Valuegraphics help students see a brighter future than the demographically focused one they are facing right now. My biggest believers are students, and I love that. I love knowing that the next generation is already over demographic stereotypes and will do everything they can to abandon them.

When we first started doing this, I used to say, “We have to change the marketing textbooks because they are saying that demographics are a way to understand a target audience. We have to change and stop the way universities are teaching.” And we are doing it. So far, three different marketing textbooks have included information about Valuegraphics. That is pretty darn good.

Have you experienced anything negative? Do you feel there are drawbacks to writing a book that starts such colossal conversation and change?

The biggest drawback is rereading the book years later and thinking, “Oh my God, that’s terrible.” I am my own worst critic. I am thrilled that my new book will be out in the first quarter of 2022 because that will be a much better book. Of course, two years after it’s published, I will read it and think, “Oh my God, what was that?”

Can you articulate why you think books in particular have the power to create movements, revolutions, and true change?

So much of the information we consume is transitory. We watch a little video on YouTube, and we get all excited about something for a week until we see another little video on our Instagram feed, and we get all excited about that for a week. The news media is feeding us these quick rapid cycles of change, “Pay attention to this! Pay attention to that! Not a tragedy over here! Nope! Here is a new tragedy!”

A book? You pick that thing up. There’s a seriousness to it just because it is an object. When you read it, you go back to it and think about it. You consume it in a far different way. It is a commitment. So, as an author, it is essential to realize that you have a responsibility to be as engaging and readable as possible if you hope to have someone give you the gift of time and attention. You’re not just asking for a couple of minutes of their attention. You are asking them to provide you with hours of their life.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a bestselling writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

I love words. I love playing with words in a sentence, whether that is the right word for that sentence and whether that sentence should be before that one — like a giant Jenga puzzle. The more you read and consume words, the more you have ammunition and tools to use when crafting things with the words that come out of your head. My happy place is spending an entire morning working on just two or three paragraphs because it is fun. I think, “Wow, that’s perfect now! I love it! That is the exact right adjective — or is it? What if I had another?” Some people like crossword puzzles, and this is just like a crossword puzzle that involves different components. Being in love with language is imperative — you must love words to be a successful writer.

What challenge or failure did you learn the most from in your writing career? Can you share the lesson(s) that you learned?

When you write a book, you learn many things about yourself, and sometimes those are the most challenging things of all. I learned how I tend to fall in love with things sometimes and hang on to those things for far longer than is logical or necessary. There will be something that I am determined to include — an anecdote or a phrase that I am in love with — and I will end up ruining everything around it to make that thing fit. Artists and writers have discussed for a very, very long time that you must be willing to “Kill your babies.” It is a gruesome metaphor, but it makes the point. Being ruthless with yourself is one of the biggest lessons and challenges when writing — you must understand that you will not be correct with everything you do the first time or ever. It is an incredibly humbling experience to write an article or blog post, let alone an entire book.

Many aspiring authors would love to make an impact similar to what you have done. What are the 5 things writers need to know if they want to spark a movement with a book? (please include a story or example for each)

1.) You must be writing this because there is something in the world that needs to change. You are trying to convince people that if we all work together, we can get the ball across the finish line and make an impactful, lasting change in the world. It must be selfless.

2.) Give away as much as you can. The information you have spent your entire life or career gathering to make this movement happen — give it away. When I wrote my first book, my business partner at the time read a draft and said, “What are you doing? The stuff that is in this book is what we sell. Information is what everyone pays us for.” He was worried that our competitors would read the book and learn how we do what we do, then nobody would need to hire us anymore. However, that was the point — to give our information away so people would get excited about it.

3.) Keep your message simple. I have spent five years (so far) trying to find more straightforward and less complicated ways of telling people what we are trying to do. It needs to be so simple that anyone hearing your story can be an expert and tell other people about it too.

4.) Thank as many people as you can, as many ways as you can, as often as you can. A movement is only a movement because many people decide to jump on board and help spread the word. You can never thank them enough.

5.) Be patient. Your movement will not spring up overnight, and if it does, it will fade out just as fast, like a meteor that burns bright for a moment and then fades from view. The latest-greatest-and-gone social media app Clubhouse is a perfect example of that. There are a million clichés about this for a reason because it’s true: Rome wasn’t built in a day, slow and steady wins the race, patience is the greatest virtue, and everything is hard before it is easy.

The world, of course, needs progress in many areas. What movement do you hope someone (or you!) starts next? Can you explain why that is so important?

The world right now, in all aspects of life, is being disrupted. We have disrupted what it means to order a pizza, drive a car, and go to the moon — yet everything we do is based on flawed fundamentals. We begin every project, no matter how large or small, with some conversation, asking, “Who are we doing this for? Who is our target audience? Who do we want to engage and influence?” And here’s the flaw: we answer these questions by describing groups of people using outdated demographic stereotypes from the olden days.

Why do we keep looking at the world based on these artificial constructs? Are men all that different from women? Are they all that different concerning who they are and how they move through their day and the world? Do young people differ from older people, at a time where nobody acts their age anymore? Just because you are poor or rich, does that make you a different kind of person?

Long story short, all these demographic categories that we use to understand a group of people are flawed ideas from days gone by. Today they are incredibly inaccurate. Worse, they are the source code for many social issues: racism, sexism, homophobia, ageism, and so on.

We need to dismantle these demographic stereotypes. We need to stop using demographics to understand each other. So, we created a solution. We have profiled almost 600,000 people worldwide to build a map of what everybody on this planet cares about the most. Now we can use our shared human values to look at each other and change the way we look at the world.

Thank you so much for these insights. It was a true pleasure to do this with you.

I am glad that we had a chance to talk today. One last thought — even if you do not read my book — I hope you walk away from this thinking about the world differently and realizing that the only way to understand people around you truly is to know what they value. If you do that, I will be grateful and delighted.

Thank you.