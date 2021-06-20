David A. Tenenbaum: “I wish someone had told me to start earlier on a second career”

I wish someone had told me to start earlier on a second career. In a way, it would have been very difficult to begin earlier as I was so preoccupied with obtaining justice. But the reality was that I never expected the case to be prolonged for over 24 years.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

I was born in Detroit, Michigan, the youngest of three children. I am a first generation American. My mother was Canadian, born in Ottawa, Ontario. My father was a Holocaust survivor, who came to this country as an immigrant from Poland sometime after WWII. He was the oldest child, and only survivor, of his family of three or four children (we are not sure, as he never wanted to talk about it). The Holocaust wiped out his family and the world he was born into, and he was forced to learn a new language and begin a new life, in a strange country, in his middle twenties.

I am what is called an “observant” Jew. I graduated with my Bachelors of Science in Chemical Engineering from Wayne State University (WSU) in Detroit, Michigan, in December 1978. I obtained my Master of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from WSU in June 1982. When I began to pursue an MS in Chemical Engineering, I wanted my studies this time to be different. I wanted to specialize in an area which could be applied to, and would benefit, people rather than just deal with machines. I also needed a program which gave me the option of pursuing individual research. I was recommended to a group of professors from the WSU Medical School who had a unique “engineering” problem. They were looking for an engineering student to help them develop faster methods to detect certain diseases, and that would be less invasive then some of the currently available methods (at that time). They offered to pay for my Master’s degree and much to my delight I got the opportunity to collaborate with these people. By going the research route, I was able to further develop my writing and teaching skills. My thesis was in an area, biomedical engineering, within which I had never taken any classes. Before I began my project, I did a great deal of background reading in biology, immunology, and physiology. This was the type of research and reading which I thoroughly enjoyed. My research was in the area of Multiple Sclerosis. In the last few years of my working in the WSU Medical School, I was also involved in Cancer research.

In October of 1983, I started working for General Dynamics Land Systems Division (GDLS) in Warren, Michigan. I worked as an Operations Research Analyst. I learned many new things in this job. The first of which was that I should have asked what an operations research analyst was before I took the job. I found the job to be very boring. My job consisted of analyzing various types of weapons systems such as tanks and other ground vehicles to determine what would happen to these systems if they were “tweaked”. Tweaked would be defined as make the engine bigger so the tank could go faster, make the gun bigger and more powerful etc. I would then determine, through the use of battlefield models; would the system, i.e. tank or vehicles, have a better chance for survival, or destroying its opponent, after it was tweaked? This was all done through computer battlefield games. Having a computer as my “best friend” in the office was not stimulating. I preferred to work with people.

I began working for TACOM in December 1984, and have been working there for over 36 years. I obtained my Doctorate in Business Administration from Baker College in Michigan. My Doctorate was funded through TARDEC. Throughout my years at TACOM/TARDEC I have received numerous awards and good to excellent ratings. I was nominated and chosen for the Weapons System Sustainment Management (WSSM) Program in Aug 1991. This was a Civilian leadership development program for future leaders within the Department of Defense. It was a highly competitive program which was based on technical, as well as management skills, for the purpose of training Army leaders of the future.

I have extensive experience working with other countries. Many of my major projects have been foreign material acquisition programs, managing and arranging international meetings and conferences, and being involved in writing proposals and data exchange agreements with other countries. I have been doing international work since I started working for the army over 36 years ago. I have worked with a number of different countries including: Israel, Canada, Germany, Italy, England, Singapore, The Netherlands, and Switzerland. The work I have accomplished with foreign countries has involved learning and understanding the business, political, and legal issues as they pertain to the exchange of information and scientific program development between the US and those countries.

I have also been responsible for coordinating technology development between the US and overseas, and applying those technologies to ground combat vehicles. I am responsible for helping to develop technology/business programs with companies overseas. My primary focus is to assess the safety of specific military vehicles and to help develop technologies to increase the safety of those vehicles.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You cannot control what happens to you, but you can control your attitude toward what happens to you, and in that, you will be mastering change rather than allowing it to master you.” — Brian Tracy

It is not about what happens, but how you respond to what happens. When you have a positive attitude towards the situations you are in, then you stand a better chance of attaining success. A positive attitude helps you see the opportunity in every situation. This gives you a head start in making the changes required for a better outcome. If you are negative, you will spend more time grumbling about the situation. You will end up being forced to change, and the direction to go will be forced on you too.

The above has been the story of my life, especially, the past 24 years.

In 1997, I was falsely accused of being an Israeli spy, and having dual loyalty to the State of Israel, simply because I am Jewish, by a known anti-Semite, and several other anti-Semitic coworkers, who referred to me as the “little Jewish spy.” The FBI conducted a full-scale criminal investigation of myself and my family. It resulted in an official report to FBI Director Louis Freeh, that there was no evidence I had ever done anything wrong. In fact, I was not even working on classified programs. Instead, I was concentrating on an approved and unclassified program known as the Light Armor Systems Survivability (LASS) to up-armor the Army’s HMMWVs because, following Somalia, it was a known fact that the HMMWVs were death traps.

My federal lawsuit for religious discrimination was dismissed after the Army falsely claimed that they “would not be able to disclose the actual reasons or motivations for their actions without revealing state secrets.” Michigan Senator Carl Levin ordered the IG-DOD to investigate my case and determine if the Army was guilty of anti-Semitism. After over two years, the IG-DOD issued a report which confirmed that the US Army was guilty of anti-Semitism.

To this day, the Army refuses to compensate me or my family for the false accusations. I am one of the only individuals, for whom a favorable Inspector General report has been issued to, who has not been compensated. The government has never been held accountable for their anti-Semitism.

To this day, I have not allowed myself to succumb. The Army continues to harass me and has been attempting to terminate my employment, since the first accusation against me in February 1997. I have never asked, “why me?” I continue to do my best to ensure that my “client”, the US soldier, is kept safe, and utilize my experience and scientific skills in that process. I have been told by many important government officials, and others, that there are those in high places who cannot believe that I am still with the government and still fighting the corruption and unethical behavior of those in power.

Never give up and don’t let the negative things in life define you; rather, those hardships should help us learn and grow in a positive direction.

I have used my challenging experiences to grow in a positive direction and help others who have also faced some type of traumatic experience in their own lives.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Sense of Humor

When I was first accused of treason, after the FBI took my house apart on the Jewish Sabbath, they took all of the files which I needed in order to do my taxes. I called the IRS and told them that I could not complete my taxes for the year because I did not have the documents and paperwork, without telling them that the FBI took all of the necessary documents. They put me on hold and after a few minutes a woman came back on the line and told my me that they were not in control of anything to do with my taxes…everything was in the hands of another agency. Then she said in a very solemn voice, “May G-D be with you and bless you,” and then she hung up. I went upstairs whereupon my wife asked me how it went with the IRS phone call. I told her that I think we are in trouble, as I just got a blessing from the IRS. It may seem in some places that I make light of what happened to myself and my family, but make no mistake. Humor is what kept me and is still keeping me sane.

2. You can’t fail if you don’t try i.e. willingness to do the “impossible.”

The government i.e. certain individuals, have destroyed my career. For the 18 months in which I was suspended from my job, I never knew on a day to day basis if I was going to go to jail. The penalty for espionage is life imprisonment, if not worse. I was accused of a horrendous crime, which I did not commit, because of my Jewish heritage. Even the legal office at TACOM made light of my circumstances. Emily Bacon, at one point in my suspension callously asked TACOM management when they were going to bring me back from my paid vacation. When the government determined that I did not commit espionage they tried to save face by then looking into the crime of “false statement” (which they were, in actuality, guilty of committing). When I returned to TACOM after 18 months, I had to deal with my “colleagues” turning away from me in the halls, telling me they would never work with me no matter what they were told, not wanting to walk or be seen with me etc. As far as many of those “colleagues” believe, I am guilty, but there was just insufficient evidence to indict me. I have watched those of less talent, education and experience move ahead of me and over me in their careers while I stand no chance of going anywhere. But, I have persevered and have refused to give up. I was able to gain back my security clearance and even been upgraded to a Top Secret Clearance when I was told by legal experts in this area that I would never get another security clearance.

I have watched those who made these incredulous accusations being promoted, while I stand no chance of going anywhere in my career. I was told by various high level individuals, who would never go on record, that my career is over. But still I have not stood still; I have continued to develop programs to help the soldier in the field. I was able to develop, within 5–6 months after being given the task, a gunner restraint to keep HMMWV gunners from being ejected from their vehicles. This concept is now being applied to other vehicles. I am also involved with other programs which are and will directly affect the soldier in the field, only through my own initiatives and not through being handed these programs by my hierarchy. I have never given in or given up.

3. Open to listening to everyone’s ideas and feedback.

I had developed a method to keep civilian EMT’s, as well as soldiers, safe in the event of a crash or sudden stop in their vehicles. As the program manager, I was in charge in ensuring the program’s success and had already completed much of the work for the civilian ambulance, in partnership with another government agency. But, there were people involved in the new gunner restraint program for the HUMMWVs who were obviously new to this type of program. In any program I have been the “lead” I always listen to each team member i.e. their ideas and don’t look at myself as, “it’s my program, and my decision”. There are always team members, who can enhance and bring clarity as well as fresh and new ideas into an already existing program. I am always willing to listen and accept that there may be people out there who have concepts or ideas which might be better than mine.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I have been working for the US Army as a civilian engineer since December 1984. I have a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Chemical Engineering and a Doctorate in Business Administration. The majority of my Army career has been spent in the area of safety and survivability. I like to say that my responsibility has been to make sure that our US soldiers make it home safely. I have extensive experience working with other countries, conducting risk assessment and assessing technologies around the world, as well as developing business opportunities worldwide. One of my earlier primary responsibilities was to assess the safety of specific military vehicles, and to help develop technologies to increase the safety of those vehicles. I managed the gunner restraint program for the HMMWV, which prevented the gunner from being killed in the event of a rollover, and was one of the primary designers of the restraint system, which has been applied to other military vehicles as well. I was one of the first scientists/engineers in the US to recognize the deficiency of the HMMWVs against IED’s, and as a result developed a program with the Israelis and Germans to ensure the safety of US soldiers in these vehicles. I had been chosen for the highly competitive Weapon System Sustainment Management (WSSM) program, as well as another competitive Congressional program, the AMC Civilian Leadership Development Program, which meant that I was being “fast-tracked” for upper management. I was also selected to be the exchange engineer to Israel. But all of my work and career came to a screeching halt when I was falsely accused of treason and I became international news overnight. Although I was completely cleared by the FBI and the US prosecutors office of any wrongdoing whatsoever. It was found out that the accusations were totally predicated on anti-Semitism, but the Army has never admitted guilt or apologized. To this day, I continue to work to clear my name publicly and have the US Army accept responsibility, and be held accountable, for their false accusations against me.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I have written a book on my case, and have begun to do speaking engagements. My goal is not only to tell my story, but to help others to deal with traumatic events in their life. I would like for people to feel empowered, and to help people gain the confidence that they are in control of their lives, and yes it is possible to reinvent yourself.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

This book has been an ongoing project for close to eight years. It really became more than a thought when I spoke before the Zionist Organization of America (Michigan Chapter) in 2012. Five hundred people listened to me for more than an hour. After I spoke, I was approached by a journalist who said to me, “Don’t speak again until you write a book.” I had been considering writing a book for a few years but did not feel I had the expertise. I wrote it anyway and I was right…I did not have the expertise. I wrote it like my dissertation. It was boring when it should have been jaw-droppingly interesting. At that point I considered various ideas and then, Dr. Michael Engelberg, the executive director of the New York Center for Civil Justice, Tolerance & Values offered to fund the book’s writing. He as well as many others — both Jews and non-Jews — felt that the story of a government gone wild with no accountability and how anti-Semitism was responsible for US soldier deaths in Iraq and Afghanistan was a story that needed to be told. I was not, and am still not, looking for revenge. I am looking for justice. We teach our children that there are consequences for their actions and that they need to be held accountable for those actions. I want to make it clear that I am not looking for revenge. My father was a Holocaust survivor, the only one in his immediate family to survive the horrors of Auschwitz and other concentration camps. He once told me, “Don’t think it can’t happen again.” The story needs to be told so that it does not happen again. “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” George Santayana.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I discover that I had the ability to speak in a public forum, not just teaching classes, in which I have had considerable experience. I was able to share my story and received an enthusiastic positive response. I have always been comfortable with public speaking but when I spoke for the ZOA, I used “props” to help get my point across and involve the audience. The use of the props, as well as engaging the audience by asking them questions, helped me to maximize the opportunity to convey my message.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

I have been invited to do a number of podcasts and Zoom discussions. The podcasts and Zoom telling my story have been very enlightening, as I have found out how people don’t really know the story. Oftentimes, they have heard bits and pieces of the story but did not realize the extent of how deep within the government the anti-Semitism is. In addition, they are surprised that it has been going on for so long, and that I have had the perseverance to continue fighting for so long.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

First and foremost, my wife and family for standing behind me and continue to stand behind me throughout this ordeal. The journalist who approached me, as well as my extended family who have always believed in me. In addition, the New York Center for Civil Justice Dr. Michael Engelberg has funded my book, as well as much of my legal costs, and has always been there as a sounding board.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

What I have found to be the most interesting keeps happening over and over again. I have been approached by those who have read my book. Every single person thus far has told me that after reading my book as well as during their reading, that they felt like throwing the book across the room. They were so outraged that the government has never been held accountable for their anti-Semitism. They are shocked that the government has gotten away with this. People have called me a “hero” for standing up to the government. I find that to be very embarrassing. I am not a hero. I am someone who believes in doing the right thing. I was raised not to stand by and watch someone being bullied, harassed etc. In this case, it is not only myself and family that has been affected but anyone who is considered “different,” in my case being an Orthodox Jew. They have told me they are inspired, and I am a hero to them. I am happy that I can inspire and hope that it helps them overcome their own challenges, and recognize that one can stand up for themselves and not be bullied.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

No. I have a strong degree of faith, and know and believe that I don’t control the world …I can only control my reactions to those occurrences. Also, because of my support system, i.e. family and friends, and as a child being instilled with the belief that I could do anything which I put my mind to, then with hard work, I could succeed.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I had a ready-made support system at home. My wife and family have always encouraged me to go out and speak.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

After working in the same place for over 36 years and still ongoing, it was somewhat difficult to imagine doing anything else. I enjoyed doing my work, which I viewed as helping our own soldiers stay safe. But, because of the circumstances I went through and are still ongoing, it is easier to move out of what may be called this comfort zone, probably because I would not refer to it as “moving” out of my comfort zone as much as “being pushed” out of my comfort zone.

Over the past few months, the Army has been attempting to terminate my employment by falsely charging me with various offences of which I have had to defend myself. I have been falsely accused of various things since Feb 1997. I have been made aware that there are those in the government who are doubling down to “get rid” of me with the “blessing” of upper management. This has been a continuous action on their part for the past 24 years. It has been very wearing, and even though I continue to fight, the last action, which has accused me of “not obeying” has spurred me on and given me the “push” and get out of my “comfort zone” and to take the initiative, and not just send a resume here and there, but to focus and write letters to places I feel I can help and do the most good. In addition, I have hired a PR person to help me find speaking venues where I can speak, not only about my case, but to show people that no matter what life throws at us, we can still do the best we can and hopefully overcome those challenges which we have been given.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone had told me to start earlier on a second career. In a way, it would have been very difficult to begin earlier as I was so preoccupied with obtaining justice. But the reality was that I never expected the case to be prolonged for over 24 years. I wish someone had told me to focus on what is in front of me and not look back.There were times that I was so consumed with what was happening to me that I could not put time into developing a book or alternative career. I wish I had believed more that my story of what happened to me could be, and is an inspiration for others to never give up and not be defined my all the negative things thrown my way.People who read my book or hear my speech, have called me an inspiration and a hero. Had I known the impact, I would have focused on sharing my story earlier. Always surround yourself with positive minded people, not “yes men,” but positivity. I wish someone had told me that no matter how far you move in a positive directions there will always be the naysayers that will place every impediment known to man in your way to stop you.I have never given up. I have approached many people for help and have been told that they cannot help and some have even told me that I should be happy that I have a job. Even in the last year or so, I have been told by many people that they have connections, but there is a lack of follow through by most of them. I am not deterred, and refuse to give up. I have been told that the government people, who are fighting against me, cannot believe I am still around and have kept fighting. I wish someone had told me that just by going through what I went through, that I could serve as an example of perseverance and standing up for oneself and what one believes.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would say that the challenges each of us goes through in this world only serve to make us stronger, and there are always people out there who will support you and help you. I was on a family trip close to two years after I was first accused of treason. We stopped at a kosher pizza place in Cleveland, Ohio. I gave my credit card to the proprietor of the restaurant to pay for the food. He looked at my card and saw my name. He asked me, “are you the guy who was accused of treason a few years ago?” I responded yes and he told me that when the news reached the Cleveland Jewish community, everyone prayed for me and my family. I was so touched but it never dawned on me until recently, that maybe I can get out there and speak and inspire and help others deal with difficulties and challenges.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Steven Spielberg because he is dedicated to Jewish causes and proud of his Jewish identity. I believe my story would be of interest to him, as many people have told me. My feeling is that he understands “Never Forget”.

