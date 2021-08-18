Daven Kumar of TruEats: “Be nimble, be quick”

Be nimble, be quick. If we’ve collectively learned anything from this pandemic, it’s that we need to be able to adjust quickly. This same principle applies to create a successful business or brand. The marketplace, consumer behavior and competitive landscape are constantly changing — you should be consistently agile to adjust and course correct.

Daven is the CMO of TruEats Modern Baking Company, co-founded with his father, Dr. Surinder Kumar. TruEats is a purpose-driven start-up focused on creating healthy and tasty foods for people with diabetes and other dietary restrictions.

Daven has 15 years of brand marketing, transformational innovation, new business development and sales experience at some of the top CPG’s such as PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, Mondelez, Wrigley and Kellogg’s.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

Thank you for having me. My “childhood backstory” in a nutshell — I grew up the only child of parents that came from two, very different cultures. My mother, from a small farm town in Ohio, and my father from a small village in India. They met at The Ohio State University after my father came to the US to pursue his PhD in Food Science and Nutrition, and my mother, pursuing her undergraduate degree in Education.

By the time I was born, my father had already started his career in R&D for a large CPG based in Chicago. As you may know, the CPG world is very demanding, not just the work hours, but also moving from company to company. So we hopped between Chicago, New York, New Jersey, Dallas and back again. My father, led product innovation for a number of the top CPG’s in the world, so I got to see what went into the product development process and big brand launches at a very young age. Often the Guinea pig, I voluntarily tested a lot of the pre-launch products he was developing, gave feedback on how to improve, and provided my own product ideas.

I developed a passion for innovating as well, but eventually found myself in Finance during my undergrad at DePaul University, and early in my career in private wealth management at Goldman Sachs. It wasn’t until I went back to do my MBA at SMU that I realized I wanted to do something more creative, more innovative than I was currently doing. Ultimately, I jumped into the CPG world myself, initially in brand management, and then also gaining experience in innovation, sales and new business development. Always inspired by those early childhood days of helping the old man come up with new product ideas, I wanted to not only generate those new ideas but also bring them to market. TruEats has really been the combination of both my father and my skill sets and experience — his, in developing great-tasting, nutritious products, and mine in creating the brand and bringing it to market.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

Prior to creating TruEats, we were focused on developing and commercializing plant-based meat alternatives. My father actually had some of the earliest patents on plant-based meat products, way back in the 1970’s. And the products he was making then, were nutritionally superior, and even better-tasting than most of the brands available today. We were well on our way to partnering with a couple of large CPG’s to bring those products to market when COVID hit. That period, when the world seemed to stop, we knew that the companies we were working with would have to pivot and focus on keeping their core businesses alive, not invest in new technologies and innovation that we were offering. We knew that we would also need to pivot and identify something that we could bring to market ourselves, that didn’t require us relying on another company during this tumultuous time, but rather us be the architect of our destiny.

My father, inspired by his father’s personal journey to manage his diabetes through diet, began designing and developing products for people inflicted by the disease after he retired from the corporate world ten years prior. It was his passion project, and one that he felt culminated a life’s long pursuit of honoring his father’s legacy through his education in food science and nutrition, and a career in CPG food innovation. But he never brought any of it to market. Now, as the world was rapidly adapting to a new reality of COVID, one where we saw restaurants shutter, and an uncertain future of when, or if, a return to “normal” would occur, we recognized that a shift in consumer behavior to more homemade foods was inevitable. And with a growing population of Americans living with diabetes, and the challenges and complexities of managing their nutrition, the compromises they have to make between foods that taste great, and foods that are good for them, we knew that my father’s post-retirement passion project was an opportunity to fill that need.

Within the first few days of the shutdown, we made the pivot. Our new focus was to bring delicious, healthy, and diabetic friendly baking mixes to consumers who were now making and baking a lot more foods at home.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh, I’ve made plenty of mistakes. Candidly, I don’t find any of them funny, but there are always lessons to be learned. The one that sticks out in my mind is our first production run. Going from benchtop to scaling up in the plant is a big task, and takes a lot of planning and coordination. We found a lot of areas for improvement during our initial production, and quickly learned that we need to put a fully scripted process in place to ensure our high quality standards are met. That’s the biggest learning to date, you can’t just discuss and align on your products production plan, you need to detail out and document it step-by-step so nothing is left to chance — minimize the variability, and you minimize the risk.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I think the most common mistake is not understanding the full scope of responsibilities required to start any business, not just a food business. Your responsibilities go well beyond just making a product and selling it. You are responsible for every function and every decision to get the business up and running, and then to keep it operational. Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Distribution, Marketing, Sales, Legal, Finance and Accounting, and add to it for a food business, R&D, Food Safety and Regulatory. Most business have large teams that support each of these functions, but it’s just you when you start your own business, so you need to be aware of the full scope of work and capabilities you need just to be operational. The most common mistake is not doing your homework prior to starting the business to identify your capability gaps so that you can find and allocate the appropriate resources.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Identify something that you’re going to be passionate about. If you’re not passionate about it, then find something else because you will be living and breathing it each and every day. Do your homework to fully understand the capabilities and resources required to be successful. Review all functions needed to launch and operate, and conduct feasibility assessments — all of this will help you frame out the scope so you can identify those capability and resource needs. Lay out a business plan, complete with your go-to-market strategy and timeline so you have a roadmap to guide you in the early stages.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

You’re right, translating an idea into a business is a struggle. My educational background and early career were in finance, so risk-analysis comes early in the process for me. I would encourage others to look at the full landscape of their ideas potential to identify where they need to do further analysis to understand the opportunity. Identify your consumer, how you plan to deliver your good or service to them, the competitive landscape, and other basic business planning. I would also recommend identifying your economic model early in this process — how do you plan to make money. Once you’ve mapped out the business plan, it’s time to go a step further and do the analyses necessary to understand the risks and resources needed to build the business. Take the time to do these assessments, like financial feasibility and manufacturing feasibility. It’s important that you do the homework upfront so there are fewer surprises in the future that could de-rail your business plan.

At the end of the day, the idea phase is just the tip of the iceberg. Doing your due diligence, canvassing the full breadth of the opportunity, and putting in the work to assess the landscape is where you’ll be able translate that idea into an actual business.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

I don’t have any experience with invention development consultants, so I can’t really recommend for or against it. But I would recommend for anyone with a new idea or technology, that they protect their IP early-on to prevent others from capitalizing on your ingenuity. You want to make sure that you’re the owner of that invention, and that you leverage the appropriate legal protection to ensure you’re not infringed upon. Like I said, I haven’t worked with invention development consultants, but I personally would have my patent or trademarks filed, and use NDA’s whenever engaging third parties.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

We are bootstrapping TruEats, which is a constant grind, but the wins feel really satisfying. Venture capital is definitely a great option, and can be the necessary fuel to propel your business at a faster trajectory. The connections and resources from VC also open a number of doors that you typically wouldn’t be able to if you are new to an industry and bootstrapping. But VC also comes with higher expectations and greater likelihood of having those investors influence and direct your strategy and business decisions. At the end of the day, you need to decide how fast you want (or need) to go, what resources you may be missing that VC can provide, and how much control you’re willing to give up. If you can define those upfront, it will help decide whether to bootstrap or go the VC route, AND it will help define your ideal VC partner should you choose that route.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

There is a lot that goes into each of those, and they’re all long processes.

Regarding patents, the first step is to determine whether you really need one, or if you just keep your IP as a trade secret. Once you have the patent, your invention, your formulation, all the details of how you make whatever product you’ve designed becomes public. And even though you’re protected, there’s often ways to make something similar to your product through a slightly different process that you may not have thought of or documented in your filings that ultimately would not be considered infringement. For TruEats, we chose not to file patents on our formulations for those reasons; we decided to keep how we make our products a trade secret.

Finding a good manufacturer and distributor often takes knowing the right people, but you still need to do your due diligence to ensure the partnership is set up for success. And if you don’t know the right people, then finding competent and trustworthy partners can be a daunting task of identifying partners with the right capabilities, while also building the relationship with that partner to ensure your teams can work together effectively. With TruEats, we were fortunate to already have a strong relationship with Jim Wisniewski, owner of Culinary Focus and The Spice Guild. Jim and his team have been an integral part of our business, partnering in the upfront work of product development with support from their team of Culinary Scientists (Food Scientists with Culinary degrees), as well as the operational side through supply chain and procurement, as well as quality and food safety. From benchtop to finished product, Jim and his team have been tremendous partners, and we couldn’t be more appreciative.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

You can’t be the expert in everything — surround yourself with people smarter than you and trust their knowledge, capabilities, and insights. Don’t get caught in the weeds (or in the clouds). You need to be capable of jumping between the tiniest of details and the 30,000 foot view, but you can’t get stuck in either one. You are the architect of your own destiny. You can achieve whatever you choose to accomplish through vision, hard work and determination. Set the goal, lay out the plan, and go execute. Create an emotional connection with your consumer. They can read the label for themselves, but you need to paint the picture of the brand experience for them to drive greater affinity. Be nimble, be quick. If we’ve collectively learned anything from this pandemic, it’s that we need to be able to adjust quickly. This same principle applies to create a successful business or brand. The marketplace, consumer behavior and competitive landscape are constantly changing — you should be consistently agile to adjust and course correct.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

Great taste and consistent quality are table-stakes in the food industry. I think what really creates brand affinity and brand loyalty is developing a deeper emotional connection with consumers. That comes by elevating consumer communications from product-based, to experience-based messaging. Focusing on an aspirational consumer experience evokes an emotional connection to that experience, drives curiosity, and ultimately self-discovery. Spend less time on how your product is made and listing its benefits, and more time on the experience the consumer can expect will drive a greater emotional connection. It’s the “thing” that Harley Davidson, Apple, and even Oreo do so well.

For TruEats, we’re just starting to develop that emotional connection. The first phase of our launch has really been about introducing consumers to our brand, educating them on the benefits, and helping them understand the science behind those benefits. Now that we’ve built the foundation, the next phase is to continue to bring consumers along for the journey as we elevate our communications to a more emotive space. There is obviously still a balance that we need to strike, and that transition is critical to ensure consumer’s get that we’re not only a healthy, diabetic-friendly brand, but also that we deliver enjoyment through great-tasting, culinary-inspired experiences that create family-bonding moments.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

My grandfather, and the legacy he created within our family, has been a great influence on our decision to create and launch TruEats. Not just his personal journey of managing diabetes through diet, but the values he instilled in our entire family. One of those values was to “leave this place better than how you found it.” He lived and breathed that value every day of his life, as a teacher in a small village in India, helping to educate the underprivileged to lead successful lives beyond the walls of that poverty-stricken village. It’s through his acts and the values instilled in our family, that I’m a firm believer that you don’t have to be successful to make the world a better place. Every positive act helps, whether big or small, and it’s something anyone can do at any given time.

That said, I hardly think that we’ve reached success yet on TruEats, but we’re not waiting to make a positive impact in the lives of others. Through the foods we create and our philanthropic efforts, we are focused on improving the lives of individuals with diabetes. Our partnership with Beyond Type 1 is our small effort to pay-it-forward in the memory of my grandfather, particularly their Diabetes Scholars program that provides scholarships for deserving students with Type 1 Diabetes. Hopefully, through more success with TruEats, it allows us to scale our efforts to make a bigger impact. In the meantime, we will continue to find ways to leave this place better than how we found it.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Honestly, I think making healthy foods more affordable and readily available for all people should be a movement we all get behind. It’s sad to see that it’s far cheaper to purchase highly processed foods than it is most fruits and vegetables. Unfortunately, over decades of industrialization, our society has manufactured our way to this supply and demand dynamic which makes it near impossible for families in lower income brackets to afford healthy foods. This obviously has profound effects that we ultimately pay for in the form of health care costs on the backend. Rising rates of diabetes and pre-diabetes, due in large part to food consumption “choices”, leads to greater health care needs through doctor visits and medication, and ultimately results in rising health care costs. It’s a cycle we need break and find solutions for — consumers shouldn’t have to pay a premium for healthier food choices. The long-term benefits of a solution are immense, not just improving overall population health, but also for climate change when you consider the carbon footprint of many of these large industries.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Ethan Brown, CEO of Beyond Meat. His company’s mission to deliver foods that are better for your health, and also better for the planet is only achievable if, and when, the healthier ingredients they source are cost efficient enough to level the playing field against the meat products they are competing against. I love their vision, to positively influence climate change through healthier and more carbon-efficient food alternatives. And the challenge of changing consumer behavior from meat-eating, to plant-eating is only viable if the consumer isn’t responsible for the “green premium.” It’s a huge undertaking, and obviously one that complements my sentiments on making healthy foods more affordable and readily available. For Beyond, achieving their altruistic vision of upending the meat industry begins with eliminating the price premium of healthier foods. I would love to pick Ethan’s brain on this topic and many more.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.