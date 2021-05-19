Dave Wilbert: “Don’t let your short-term greed outrun your long-term greed”

“Don’t let your short-term greed outrun your long-term greed.” In other words, …this is a long game and do not be distracted from the ultimate goal. I have grinded for years and years in the pursuit of being able to earn a living playing music. I have kept my eyes on the prize.

Dave Wilbert is a forward-facing traditionalist with a deep appreciation of the clever, relatable lyrics that defined ’90s Country. For his current country debut, the ardent outdoors man from Fernvale, TN, has assembled a creative team that contributed to the emergence of ’90s Country and contemporary hits including producer/songwriter Kerry Kurt Phillips, the co-writer of Tim McGraw’s smash “Down On The Farm.” Like his musical inspirations, Wilbert is drawn to good stories because he has lived so many. His sound is a fusion of the music he heard growing up in North Vernon, IN, including classic country and folk music favored by his schoolteacher parents and the rock icons popular with his three brothers. His journey has been longer than expected, but his motivation has remained steadfast: “My all-time favorite song is Hank Williams Jr’s ‘A Country Boy Can Survive.’ I loved it because I lived it,” said Wilbert. “Music to me is sharing the stories of everyday life and everyday people. Good honest music; it’s not more complicated than that.”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in North Vernon, IN. It is a small farm town about an hour south of Indianapolis. I grew up playing sports with my three brothers or spending time with my friends fishing or camping. I came up in a working-class family and I am proud of my roots.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always been musical; it just lives within me. I believe we all have God given gifts and I also believe that we are called to bring those gifts to light.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The fact that I am getting a second chance to chase this dream down is interesting to me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Long ago I was performing on a float during the summer and swallowed a yellow jacket that had gotten in my aluminum Dt. Coke. I was stung several times as I swallowed. It was not funny at the time, but I learned a lesson to only drink drinks that I can put a cap on.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am working on completing an EP that will be released this summer.

We are extremely interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it is important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I am not a huge fan of television or film. Actors/actresses have absolutely no influence on me or my ability to form my own opinions. That said, I do believe it is good for folks to be able to see representation of their culture in positive roles that breakdown stereotypes.

What are your “five things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I don t have five things I wish someone told me. You live, you encounter hard times, you struggle, you adapt, and you overcome. Put your faith in Jesus Christ and everything else will sort itself out.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Whatever timeline you expect it to take for you to “make it” … double that.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂 I would send everyone a crisp new version of the King James Bible, unplug Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and all the other social outlets for a month or so.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Kerry Kurt Phillips. Kerry is a hall of fame nominated song writer and he discovered me at a country music talent competition. He brought me down to Nashville and eventually produced what will be my debut EP.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t let your short-term greed outrun your long-term greed.” In other words, …this is a long game and do not be distracted from the ultimate goal. I have grinded for years and years in the pursuit of being able to earn a living playing music. I have kept my eyes on the prize.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Dwight Yoakam. His music has been a major influence on me. I appreciate his independent spirit/style that goes against the mainstream Nashville pop agenda.

