Dave Molenda of Positive Polarity: “It starts with the leader”

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dave Molenda.

Dave Molenda, CPBA, CPDFA, CPEQA is the founder of Positive Polarity, LLC, a Midwest based sales coaching/training firm that brings solid growth to companies from over 30 years of real-world experience. He developed a formula for success, ST + ICE = P (Strengthening the Team + Improving the Customers Experience = Profit) and with this formula, he has helped companies with their business growth. His #1 Amazon best Selling book called, Growing on Purpose, details the importance of both the team and the customer and how, if treated properly, profit will follow! He also recently launched The Positive Polarity Podcast, a weekly Podcast that interviews awesome people with amazing stories!

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started in sales in my teens and realized that I loved it and wanted to learn all I could about it. I enjoy not only helping people, but also engaging them. Then I realized that I wanted to tell as many people as I could and tries to find ways to multiply the audience. Social media, speaking, writing a book and starting a podcast are recent venues I am using in addition to the traditional one on one and team coaching.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

My sales approach is different than most. One sales call, I was talking to the business owner and trying not to sell him what I sold, since it wasn’t a good application for him. He interrupted me and asked the others on his team to come in and listen to me. Thinking he was going to say how great I was for NOT trying to sell him something…actually it was the opposite. He told his team that if they ever tried not to sell something that they would be immediately dismissed. It was painful at the time, but I laugh now!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My business partner who is now deceased, was a great man that mentored me along the way in my journey. We had a safe word, “Cucumber” for our business meetings. If either of us were talking too much in a call, we would have to use that word in a sentence! It worked brilliantly!

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

Happy customers buy more, pay more, and spend more over time. The power three! It is proven that a great customer experience will get people to buy more each time they shop with you. In addition, they will pay more for you. There is ample research to back this up. Finally, they are customers for longer and so they spend more over the life of their relationship with you. All three wins!

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

The statistics show that 68% of customers do not feel appreciated. This comes from the leadership. If the leaders of the company do not appreciate their team, then the team will not appreciate the customer. Appreciation can be a simple, “please” and “thank you”. Most of the time when you are improving your customers experience it can be done for little or no money.

It tends to be a blind spot for most business owners. They think that the customer is the bad guy…I heard someone say how awesome their business would be if they didn’t have customers…

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

Competition tends to close companies that don’t have a good customer experience. Rarely do I see that they wake up one day and say, “Wow, we better get better, XYZ moved in down the street”. Typically, it is the opposite. People tend to blame the competition for reducing margins and lowering prices. Competition is a weak excuse, but it is a blind spot for most business owners.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

One of the tools I provide companies are DISC personality assessments. Once, when a non-profit company wanted to have the assessments run for their team, I said I would do if for free! About $5K worth of stuff for free…They were shocked when I agreed to do it and still use the tools to this day.

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

After the training, someone from the board of directors for this non-profit found out and met with me and we turned that free training into a paid deal for someone who was positively affected by the free training that I provided. It was like a test drive!

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

It starts with the leader. The leader cannot expect the team to provide a “wow” experience if the leader cannot do it themselves as well. I have a Harley Davidson dealer that is a client, and the owner starts out the meeting with…”If a client is not happy, it is my fault.” That is pretty simple, yet incredibly powerful for the team to understand the mentality of the business owner. The team needs to be onboard 100%. If the team is not all on board, then the experience will suffer. We have all been a consumer and been involved with a less than perfect experience. When one person is covering for another, or trying to justify the other persons behavior, the company is in trouble. People buy from people that they like. Are you able to get people to like you? Are you able to speak their language, so to speak? If they like you , they will buy from you. Are you empathetic with them? Can you understand their position, appreciate them, and see if from their perspective? If so, you most likely will provide them with a much better experience than if you are not empathetic towards them. Aim high. My Harley Davidson owner says if you don’t like it and we cannot make it better for you, then you don’t pay! Don’t be afraid of the 2% of people that will take advantage of you, rather focus on the 98% of people that will be blown away by that statement!

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

Always be asking for referrals if its right in your business! Also, a great experience spreads on its own…the more you give, the more that will come back!

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Find a market where people will pay more for better service. Remember the old days where you got gas and they checked your oil, cleaned your windows and pumped your gas. Now, you have to do everything and talk to no one. It is time to reverse that in your industry. Find ways to check their oil, clean their windows and pump their gas…

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Two simple words…Stay Positive!

