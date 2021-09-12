Dave Cantin of The Dave Cantin Group: “Keep Your mind Focused”

Keep Your mind Focused. It is vital to be involved in the community. When giving back when you are ill, there are heavenly rewards, and you just feel better about yourself. It does not have to be giving money. It is almost more important to give your time, participate in a community event, or help a struggling child. This type of giving is almost more rewarding for the soul. When you help others, it enables you to heal mentally, and I believe physically.

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dave Cantin.

Dave Cantin puts his money where his mouth is, literally. Cantin, President, and CEO of the Manhattan-based full-service automotive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) firm The Dave Cantin Group, is an automotive industry expert, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and public speaker who donates a percentage of all proceeds from his motivational speaking engagements and a portion of the profits from every merger and acquisition to all childhood causes. Additionally, he is a cancer survivor, beating leukemia in 2016 after a fateful diagnosis five years earlier. To date, he has helped raise more than 100 million dollars to combat pediatric cancer and has served on the boards of many organizations, including of Columbia University Medical Center, Hope & Heroes, Project Ladybug, and as Vice-Chair of Hyundai Hope on Wheels.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

Born and raised in New Jersey by a single mother, Cantin was challenged with many obstacles growing up. Cantin often fended for himself but was supported by understanding community members and a neighboring family that made him feel like one of their own. Ambitious and motivated with an impressive work ethic, he chased whatever jobs he could find; landscaping as a nine-year-old and working retail at Nordstrom’s as a teenager. Upon graduating from high school, Cantin read a newspaper ad for a job at a local automotive dealership for a sales position. Despite being too young and too inexperienced, Cantin convinced the General Manager to give him a shot. This manager later became one of Cantin’s greatest mentors, while Cantin returned the favor by emerging as the top sales rep. By 21, Cantin was earning a six-figure income. After climbing the ladder in automotive sales, Cantin decided to go out on his own, partnering with a former New York Giants Superbowl star, and establishing what evolved into one of the world’s largest dealerships.

Cantin sold his share of that business in 2014 and shifted into purchasing investment properties and angel investing to support entrepreneurs launching their own businesses. He subsequently joined an automotive M&A firm, and in 2017 arranged and closed the second-largest automotive dealership acquisition in U.S. history. Then, in early 2018, he debuted the Dave Cantin Group company, which consists of DCG Acquisitions, DCG Capital, and DCG Media. Boasting regional offices in New York, California, Florida, Illinois, and Texas, DCG prides itself on two-plus decades of staff experience. It delivers custom solutions to help clients advance in the automotive industry.

Cantin’s greatest achievement to date is becoming a father to his daughter and son. He is happily married and enjoys a bi-coastal life between the West and East coasts. Cantin is currently busy with a challenging new project: writing his first book.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One favorite quote of mine is Never to Give Up, always learn how to create a positive state of mind; when I was diagnosed with cancer, my mantra to the director of Cornell -Weil where I was diagnosed with leukemia was, “Doc, I know 90% of this cure for me to beat leukemia is to have a positive attitude, and 10% is your meds..- Doc, I got my 90% of the positive state of mind, and if you got your 10% of meds, we would beat this. I knew that I was going to defeat cancer and Never Give Up.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

I was training to run the Boston marathon, I felt myself weeks into training feeling extremely exhausted instead of feeling energized. There was a voice inside saying something was not right. I went to my doctor, I went and said I am not feeling right. They took blood work, and my white cell count was 300,000 when it should be below 10k and was transferred to Weil Cornell Dr. Gail Roboz- Director of Leukemia at Weill Cornell in New York City.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you? How did you react in the short term?

I never looked back in the short term; my reaction has always been — I will not allow this horrific disease to defeat me. I promised myself, I would not lose the battle. I never said Why Me — I just remained vigilant on beating the disease.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

Mentally, I learned how to filter the bad news and understood there would be some days I wouldn’t get good news; on those down days; I knew I had to stay strong and balance it with focusing on what I have to be grateful for in my life. You can get the best news and feel your worse physically or feel you’re worse and get good news… It is a mental and physical rollercoaster.

Physically, There were days that you just don't feel great, and on those days, I would focus on the bigger picture and understand "this too shall pass."

Spiritually — For me, I believe and have faith. It may sound crazy, but I think that I willed my leukemia to disappear. When I was diagnosed with incurable leukemia, I genuinely believe that spiritually I manifested to remove the adverse toxicity of cancer from my body… I have clarity on this. Spiritually, I knew that I could manifest my cure. Today I am 100% healthy and 100% leukemia-free. No leukemia is detected. The doctors were bewildered.

There were days that you just don’t feel great, and on those days, I would focus on the bigger picture and understand “this too shall pass.” Spiritually — For me, I believe and have faith. It may sound crazy, but I think that I willed my leukemia to disappear. When I was diagnosed with incurable leukemia, I genuinely believe that spiritually I manifested to remove the adverse toxicity of cancer from my body… I have clarity on this. Spiritually, I knew that I could manifest my cure. Today I am 100% healthy and 100% leukemia-free. No leukemia is detected. The doctors were bewildered.

My most extraordinary coping mechanism was my support system, my family, friends, co-workers, people around me. It is critical to have a robust support system- all of those people provide a reason, the strength it takes to fight the battle. The road to recovery is a fight, and it is a mental game of ups and downs.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

Many people helped me cope. David Goggins inspired me. He is an American ultramarathon runner, ultra-distance cyclist, triathlete, public speaker, and author. He is a retired United States Navy SEAL and former the United States Air Force Tactical Air Control Party member who served in the Iraq War.

I would be watching him on video. He inspired me throughout my illness; you need to get outside yourself mentally. I had to dig deep mentally to create the most incredible outcome physically. I related to David as he showed the world how to make your outcome. My result is I wanted to beat cancer. I would never forget an image of him in my mind.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

My message: Slow The Fuck Down! I was living life at the highest speed possible. I lived life like there was no tomorrow. I was an extremist in everything I did. Having cancer forced me to learn how to slow down and relax.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

My wife, Dina, whom I love and adore, is very spiritual. During my battle with cancer, my wife introduced me to spirituality. In time, I began to look at life differently. As much as I have always been positive- I was not spiritual. My understanding and guidance through spirituality make me a better person by slowing down, connecting to the present moment, and enjoying life. An example of this is I learned how to visualize through creating vision boards. This has genuinely reshaped my entire life. I now generate vision boards on everything I want to achieve or even see happen in the world. Everything that I manifest on the vision board comes true.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

I have always been philanthropic. My mission is to fight for every cancer battle in hopes that nobody has to hear those three words, you have cancer.

As a successful entrepreneur, I make sure that my company, the Dave Cantin Group, gives back. We do not RAISE money. We strictly donate. Throughout my adult life, I have been involved in raising close to 100 million dollars to combat pediatric cancer. I take an active role and have served on the boards of many organizations, including Columbia University Medical Center, Hope & Heroes, Project Ladybug, and as Vice-Chair of Hyundai Hope on Wheels

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

Stay off the internet! As quickly as you can, surround yourself with positive people. The more positive people you are around throughout your battle, the easier the battle will be. In 2016 after lots of thought and consideration, I decided to join a trial and voluntarily stop taking chemo; it is my belief some medication can cause more harm than good. I am a believer that western medicine is only part of a cure.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

Immediately dig deep and have a positive state of mind. It is not easy, but you need to persevere with a good attitude. Find the tenacity to create a positive state of mind quickly. Example: My positive attitude spiritually got me where I am today Need to invite and create a solid and positive support system. Try not to surround yourself with anyone that makes negative comments. This allowed me to regain strength in mind and spirit. Don’t live as if you are Sick, Live as if you are as healthy as can be. Try your hardest to maintain your current lifestyle. You manifest what you feel. If you live as if you are healthy, you will become healthy. I always lived as if I had beat the disease. Keep Your mind Focused. It is vital to be involved in the community. When giving back when you are ill, there are heavenly rewards, and you just feel better about yourself. It does not have to be giving money. It is almost more important to give your time, participate in a community event, or help a struggling child. This type of giving is almost more rewarding for the soul. When you help others, it enables you to heal mentally, and I believe physically. Stay Off the Internet! Everything you read, no manual will tell you how to beat cancer.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

The most significant movement is to find a way to give back to give to anyone. It can be time, money, conversation, advice, or a helping hand. The most incredible world movement would be a happy society. If a society can exercise the spiritual rules of giving back genuinely, I believe we would have a healthier and more compassionate society. Today, there is too much division and negativity. I hope that I will live to see a day where more people are happier.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would be honored to meet Warren Buffet. As he ages, he becomes wiser. He knows how to give back. I would love the opportunity to sit down with him for an hour- to hear his perspective on the importance of giving back. He is a brilliant mind. An hour with him would last a lifetime.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!