Daugirdas Jankus of Hostinger International: “Open Mindedness”

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Daugirdas Jankus.

Daugirdas is the Chief Marketing Officer at Hostinger, one of the fastest-growing web hosting providers worldwide. When Daugirdas joined Hostinger 4 years ago, he was 86th employee worldwide and now the company’s headcount is 100+. Since 2017, Hostinger grew almost 10x, with no external investment.

The main focus of Daugirdas is driving growth for Hostinger by building and scaling new user acquisition efforts. He participated in creating SEO, Paid Advertising, Content Marketing, Affiliate Marketing, Influencer Marketing, CRO strategies and has built a team of 100+ marketing professionals who work from all over the world and keep scaling Hostinger new user acquisition in 40+ countries.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I have a wide range of different work experiences in both corporate and startup environments. My career started 10+ years ago, in one of the biggest banks of the region, then I moved to one of the biggest European Omnichannel companies, where I worked in various different sales and marketing teams. 7–8 years ago I got really fascinated by tech startups and tech in general so I got involved in this scene and for the past 4+ years I have been working with Hostinger.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

One of the mistakes that comes to my mind the fastest, was a complete mess I made when launching my first campaigns with Google Ads about 10 years ago, when I was just starting my marketing journey. I was so excited to get it running, that I rushed through the campaign setup and got it totally wrong. This caused me to spend the whole month’s budget in a couple of days. I got lucky, because my team and manager were really supportive. We managed to use this mistake as an opportunity to learn — I did a move that we would never be making, and we got some interesting data afterwards. It helped to optimize and scale our campaigns in the future. And personally I learned that good planning and a calm head can prevent a lot of painful mistakes.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

It is really difficult to single somebody out. I am grateful to have a really supportive family who tolerates me being nasty workaholic quite occasionally, brilliant colleagues at Hostinger, who inspire me and help me to improve every day. Also, I am a big fan of Ray Dalio and his work — mainly The Principles and the whole idea of “idea meritocracy”. Embedding his principles and building my own on top of his really helped me to get where I am now and I am sure it will continue to help along the way.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I was lucky enough to grow with Hostinger from around 80 employees back in the beginning of 2017 to 1000+ now. I think people make Hostinger stand out the most. And I mean people in the broadest sense possible. First of all, I am talking about the team and colleagues of mine. We are very different, but we share the same core principles and values, which enables us to help each other to deliver value to our customers. Our customers are the second part of the equation — we are thrilled to have and serve them, because they make our business work. We are obsessed about them and we are happy to see they value it — we were the fastest growing web hosting company in 2020. Staying close to our customers contributed the most to this achievement.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I think staying curious and constantly moving away from the status quo is the key to success. I have managed to find my passion relatively early in my life, so learning new things about marketing and industry that we operate with Hostinger makes me happy and excited. Then, with all the information it becomes easy to do more, grow personally and build our business further, because there are literally unlimited amounts of things to be done to serve our clients better. Finally, seeing them build something and succeed is highly rewarding for me and it helps to stay motivated and reiterate on the whole process.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Every day is day 1 at Hostinger, so excitement is always out there 🙂 At the moment we are innovating at a very deep technological level, which allows us to offer high-quality and high-performance services for really competitive prices. We plan to continue to challenge the status quo within the market so that more people can have the access and support they need to succeed and earn money online.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

In my opinion, getting started with digital marketing gets easier and easier. However, at the same time it becomes harder to achieve tangible and scalable success. I see that sometimes companies and people get too focused on actual tools and channels, just because it is a more convenient and comfortable thing to do. Before starting any kind of marketing activities, I would recommend not shy away from getting out there on the field and actually meeting your target audience. Just by talking to your existing or potential customers you can get incredible insights, which can take your digital marketing game to a whole new level.

Second thing is focus. There are so many opportunities and so many channels to experiment with, that it is really easy to get overwhelmed and scatter your activities all over the place, which will cause your message to get lost amongst all other marketing “noise”. Once you get to know your target market, you will develop a sense of where they spend their time, what channels have the highest likelihood to reach them and it will help you to stay focused. In this way, you will be able to direct your limited resources to the most efficient use and have a much higher probability of success.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

I am not a big fan of blueprints and silver-bullet techniques when it comes to marketing campaigns. I may be repeating myself, but a deep understanding of your target audience definitely helps. Focus on understanding your clients, your market and competition. Search for the gaps you can fill and design your campaign around it. If it is relevant, delivers value and is executed well, the chance of success will increase dramatically.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

It depends on the particular target audience. I do not think that there is one best PPC platform that works for everyone, every time. What we can do as marketers is to understand our target audience and PPC platforms really well. Then, combine this knowledge to build strategies and campaigns that have the highest potential to deliver results.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

Understand your target audience Understand the channel/platform you will be using and how your target audience interacts with it Execute, execute, execute 🙂

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Actually, I could narrow it down to only 2 things:

Database Offer

In other words, if you have a high quality targeting in place and a good, relevant offer that makes sense for the audience that you are targeting, you are all set for success. Of course it is not easy and requires a lot of skill and quality of execution. On the other hand, working with this channel can be highly rewarding, so it may be worth investing some time and effort.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

I risk to sound very boring here, but I am passionate about the tools that help me and our team at Hostinger stay close to our clients. These tools are not necessarily marketing tools. We all (including myself) are reading the chats our customer success teams have with our clients, we are talking directly to them during exploratory interviews etc.

We are constantly sending email campaigns and inviting our clients to talk. We then jump on Zoom/Google Meet calls with them and get to know them personally. We take notes in simple Google Docs and then circle our findings around in our organisation. Then teams can build initiatives to deliver even more value. It is simple but it is working.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Curiosity Aptitude Open Mindedness Persistence Drive to challenge the status quo

Digital marketing is a dynamic and fast-paced environment. In order to be successful in this field you need to be curious and be able to learn fast, just to keep up with the movement. You will need to test a lot of things, you will definitely fail a lot along the way. Open Mindedness can help to maintain a realistic point of view, even when your prior beliefs appear to be wrong. Things can get really tough along the way, but if you remain persistent and keep yourself hungry and not satisfied with the status quo, it will definitely lead to a very successful, rich and interesting career.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I try to stay on top of things everyday, but the information flow nowadays can easily overwhelm anyone. I love reading and I mainly use books and top industry news to keep my marketing skills and knowledge up to date. I can recommend two books that resonated the most with me when it comes to marketing:

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That’s a tricky question. The first thing that came to my mind is education — especially pre-school and primary school education. In my opinion, putting more focus, resources and efforts into this, we could help the most people, solve a lot of problems and generate the most “good” over the long run. So most probably I would start a movement of sorts to help scale education. I am really happy that we are already contributing to this with Hostinger.

How can our readers further follow your work?

I would recommend following our blog which includes a lot of interesting and helpful information about marketing, engineering and business topics that in my opinion are super relevant these days and could be useful for many people spending time online.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!