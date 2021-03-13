Dating apps are growing and becoming more virtual as Americans continue to shelter in place. It was predicted that the “number of smartphones dating apps will reach 26.6 million this year; that’s an 18.4 % increase from 2019.

People still want to find love and connection during these trying times,” said Vincent Yip, eMarketer forecasting analyst at Insider Intelligence. “Since people can’t meet in person, many have adapted to finding someone online.”

Dating apps like Match.com and eHarmony have adjusted their messaging to the current climate. For example, in a recent TV campaign, eHarmony encouraged consumers to virtually meet others, via its app, from the comfort of home. In its Q2 2020 letter to shareholders, Match Group—whose portfolio includes Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid and Hinge—reported a surge in usage across demographic groups. “Usage levels for younger users and females remain above pre-COVID levels, although not as dramatic as at the height of the pandemic-related lockdowns in March and April,” Shar Dubey, CEO of Match Group, said in the letter. “Additionally, usage among older demographics and males, which initially declined with the onset of the pandemic, has recovered and is now above pre-COVID levels.”

There has of course been vis a vie dating apps sex extortion schemes and perhaps the most flagrant has been the Ashley Madison breach which occurred back in 2015. Zak Doffman, a cyber security contributor for Forbes, reminds us that Ashley Madison is an online dating site for folks looking for extramarital and other adventurous sexual encounters. In 2015 the site was hacked, and the “Impact Team” stole 32 million records. Today this hack coming back “to haunt users in a highly individual and personalized extortion scam.” The victims are given a limited amount of time to pay a bitcoin ransom worth about $1000.00 Vade Secure has reported that in the last week alone it has detected several hundred examples of this extortion scam, primarily targeting users in USA, Australia and Indian (Forbes August 21, 2020)

Online dating apps most likely are here to stay even in a post Covid world. As behavioral health providers, here are 15 Safety Tips for Online Dating compiled from Coffee and Bagel dating site and Safety.com: