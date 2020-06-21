Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Data Science and Finding Your Passion

Embracing the mindset shift of data science as a creative field with abundant opportunity will help you find your passion and avoid burnout.

By

As someone who studied data analytics in college, worked on several data science projects, and is currently working at a data analytics company, I often answer questions like “how do I become a data scientist?” or even “how much do data scientists earn?”

Since the phrase “data is the new oil” became viral, the field has seen an influx of aspiring data scientists seeking high salaries and rapid career growth.

The Risk of Burnout

However, data science is a fast-paced field with ever-increasing competition, which lends itself to stress, long hours, and eventually burnout.

While opportunities just two years ago abounded, the skills gap has narrowed significantly, putting more pressure on job seekers to improve their resumés and professionals to work even harder.

Preventing Burnout by Finding Your Passion

Fortunately, there are many ways to prevent burnout, from general actions like exercising, meditating, and getting plenty of sleep, to industry-specific tips.

Data scientists, in particular, can prevent burnout by working on projects that align more closely to their natural interests. The bottom line is, many data scientists are overworked, but there’s a huge difference between doing work you have to and doing work you want to.

You may have heard of the Japanese concept of Ikigai, which means “reason for being.” While this idea didn’t emerge just to help you find the right projects to work on, it can be a helpful tool to building a fulfilling career.

This is a useful concept for data scientists to keep in mind, because how tedious or exciting a project feels (and therefore your risk for burnout) largely depends on how interested you are in the data you’re working with.

For example, if you’re drawn towards football, you could analyze Tom Brady’s seasons, while if you’re interested in art, you could analyze the most expensive paintings ever sold.

Of course, there are many more “typical” data science opportunities as well, from analyzing financial data on Robinhood to the S&P500.

I mentioned that the competitiveness of data science can lend itself to burnout, but the broad and creative nature of data science can also lend itself to an exciting and fulfilling career.

“Data is the new oil” also means that there are opportunities for data scientists in virtually any industry, and there’s data on any topic imagineable for you to analyze.

This mindset shift can ultimately help you achieve great success (whatever that means to you) as a data scientist.

Frederik Bussler, Founder at Security Token Alliance

Frederik Bussler is the Founder of the Security Token Alliance, the world’s largest think tank for the Security Token industry with over 100 partners, and advisor to startups including klimazone Labs. As a public speaker, he has presented for audiences including IBM, Nikkei, Slush Tokyo, and the Chinese government, and is featured in outlets including Forbes, Yahoo, The Tokenist, The Tokenizer, Altcoin Magazine, Securities.io, Hacker Noon, Digital Asset Live, and others. Further, he has represented the Security Token Alliance as a delegate to V20 (a G20 Virtual Asset Summit). He has reached audiences of over 4 million on social media channels, and his interviews with Japanese outlets such as NewsTV have been viewed over 1 million times.

He is a 19-Year-Old German who has studied in the United States and the Netherlands, and currently works in Japan, having visited over 20 countries for business and speaking engagements, lending a truly global cosmopolitan mindset.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

sHeroes: Meet Olivia Duane Adams of Alteryx, one of the few women in tech to take her company public

by Alexandra Spirer
Community//

McAfee’s Celeste Fralick: “I’d like to see greater synergy between the seemingly endless amount of cybersecurity companies; If we work together, we are so much more powerful against the adversary”

by Tyler Gallagher
Ludovic Biyong ThriveGlobal Header
Community//

Data Science and the Method for Avoiding Burnout

by Ludovic Biyong

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.