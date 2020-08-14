Data Science And Burnout

Data Science is a fast-paced industry. With trends coming and going, and the world moving faster than ever before, it’s an interesting time to dive into a career in technology.

With that said, I wanted to explore some helpful tips for seasoned professionals and newcomers alike on how to avoid burnout in tech.

Emotional Health

This one is huge, but avoiding burnout starts at home. Any job is prone to unique stresses, and to give yourself the best defense possible against burnout, you’ll need to prioritize your mental health.

There’s a few ways to go about this, but exercise, meditation, and quality time focusing on things other than work all prove hugely beneficial when trying to improve your mental health. Next time you’re feeling stressed, try going for a walk, a jog, or a run. You’ll soon realize getting your heart rate up and focusing your mind on the rhythm of one foot in front of the other is a proven, great stress reliever.

Sleep

Many experts say we have a sleep epidemic. Even anecdotally, people brag about their lack of sleep as a badge of honor. And if you think of some people even falling asleep at their desks to make it seem like they work harder than anyone else, we’ve forgotten that sleep is (1) necessary, (2) enjoyable, and (3) something you can’t avoid or you’re going to die.

We need to start prioritizing sleep, for the betterment of our bodies, minds, and honestly, productivity.

Keep Growing

This one is a bit different, but actually huge for preventing burnout. Often, we don’t burn out from doing a lot of things we love, but from doing things we don’t find rewarding. If you’re currently involved in a lot of things you don’t like, taking on a new skill or pushing yourself in your current industry is huge. This is certainly relevant for people in the tech-sector, as there’s seemingly always something new to learn, grow, and improve at.

While far from exhaustive, I do hope this list makes you aware (or increases awareness) of the importance of taking care of yourself and avoiding that ever pernicious pitfall of career burnout.