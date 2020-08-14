Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Data Science And Burnout

Amit Bilgi, Data Scientist based in San Francisco, shares some tips on how to avoid burnout.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Data Science is a fast-paced industry. With trends coming and going, and the world moving faster than ever before, it’s an interesting time to dive into a career in technology.

With that said, I wanted to explore some helpful tips for seasoned professionals and newcomers alike on how to avoid burnout in tech.

Emotional Health

This one is huge, but avoiding burnout starts at home. Any job is prone to unique stresses, and to give yourself the best defense possible against burnout, you’ll need to prioritize your mental health.

There’s a few ways to go about this, but exercise, meditation, and quality time focusing on things other than work all prove hugely beneficial when trying to improve your mental health. Next time you’re feeling stressed, try going for a walk, a jog, or a run. You’ll soon realize getting your heart rate up and focusing your mind on the rhythm of one foot in front of the other is a proven, great stress reliever.

Sleep

Many experts say we have a sleep epidemic. Even anecdotally, people brag about their lack of sleep as a badge of honor. And if you think of some people even falling asleep at their desks to make it seem like they work harder than anyone else, we’ve forgotten that sleep is (1) necessary, (2) enjoyable, and (3) something you can’t avoid or you’re going to die.

We need to start prioritizing sleep, for the betterment of our bodies, minds, and honestly, productivity.

Keep Growing

This one is a bit different, but actually huge for preventing burnout. Often, we don’t burn out from doing a lot of things we love, but from doing things we don’t find rewarding. If you’re currently involved in a lot of things you don’t like, taking on a new skill or pushing yourself in your current industry is huge. This is certainly relevant for people in the tech-sector, as there’s seemingly always something new to learn, grow, and improve at.

While far from exhaustive, I do hope this list makes you aware (or increases awareness) of the importance of taking care of yourself and avoiding that ever pernicious pitfall of career burnout.

Amit Bilgi Headshot

Amit Bilgi, Data Scientist

Based in San Francisco, California, Amit Bilgi is a Data Scientist with a track-record of results-driven success. Believe it or not, Amit's early years weren't full of really any hands-on, technical experience. "I thought I was bad at the hard sciences," he says. It wasn't until his early 20s that he dove into better learning the concepts, eventually leading him to pursue more STEM-related fields.

For even more on Amit Bilgi, be sure to follow him online for the latest insights and updates!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Ludovic Biyong ThriveGlobal Header
Community//

Data Science and the Method for Avoiding Burnout

by Ludovic Biyong
Steven Heap / EyeEm
Thrive Global News//

The Best of 2019 and Top Trends for 2020

by Arianna Huffington
Community//

Are You Burned Out—or Just Exhausted?

by Locke Hughes

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.