Dasha of Quadio Records: “Make the music that you would want to listen to”

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dasha.

SoCal native Dasha is crafting her own sound in the pop realm infusing retro Nokia ringtone vibes and unabashed lyricism. Since her debut EP, which garnered 1M+ streams in its first month of release, Dasha has developed a passionate fanbase growing her 1,000 monthly listeners to over 100,000 in just a few months. Whether writing, singing or producing, Dasha is sure to have her finger on the pulse, dually designing her own signature style.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Hey!! Thanks for having me. I’m so happy to be here. I grew up in San Luis Obispo, California to a very musical family. My parents and community always supported my passion for the arts so from a really young age, around three when I started dancing, I was subconsciously preparing myself for the life I have today. I started playing guitar and piano around age 10. I always really liked writing poetry and making class assignments a little more dramatic than the other kids. So when I started playing instruments, songwriting came really seamlessly. Growing up with my older brother Bardo, who is also in the industry, was a big advantage. He’s always been an inspiration to me.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I did musical theatre all throughout elementary, middle and high school — this is where I first realized my love for entertaining people and being on stage. It’s definitely been a hard process finally getting to where I am today. I went through so many versions of “Dasha” as Dasha was actually growing up and learning to navigate the world as a young adult. The beautiful thing and what I’m most proud of is that “Dasha” is just me. Dasha the artist is Dasha the 21-year-old girl writing songs and doing her thing. All my music is about my life and my emotions. How I show up on social media is exactly who I am in person. I’m really proud of that.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

I went to Pensacola, Florida on a writing retreat with a bunch of really talented songwriters back in January. I had never been to Florida before so I was stoked, expecting a Miami-type week. Turns out, Pensacola is right on the border between Alabama and Florida. I had never experienced such an intense culture shock before. Growing up in a bubble in San Luis Obispo, California I didn’t experience much diversity, unfortunately. Overall, the trip was so much fun. I have some of the most hilarious stories after being in an AirBNB with ten other songwriters for a week. That’s the week we wrote ‘21st Birthday’, which is a single off of my EP!

What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

I had a realization of how privileged of a place I came from. It gave me a new perspective of the things that people who grew up totally different from me have to deal with in their lives. It inspired me to work even harder so soon I can be a voice to those who don’t have one.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Create music that you would want to listen to. Be nice to everyone. Also, always try to be the least talented person in “the room”. Follow your gut.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

The only competition is between you and your past self. Not between you and everyone else.

Dasha one year ago today, would not believe how far I’ve come. One year ago, I had less than 1,000 monthly listeners. This month I passed 160,000, just on Spotify. The more I focused on myself and used all my energy to build myself, the whole game changed. It isn’t a competition. So many women view their careers as such like there isn’t room for all of us but that’s bullshit. That’s what society has conditioned us to think. When one woman wins, we all win.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m eternally grateful for my high school vocal coach and mentor, Jackie Kreitzer. She not only helped me harness the potential of my voice but also trained me on how to hold myself and truly respect my voice and artistry. I think I truly started to believe in myself once she walked into my life.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

One of the most beautiful things about having a platform is being able to support worthy causes. Women empowerment and equality for everyone is my greatest passion within social impact. Having been a victim of sexism, misogyny and assault in my personal and especially professional life, I feel very passionate about this cause. It’s personal to me, my sisters, my mom and so many of my friends. I recognize that it most commonly occurs from a lack of education and false information passed along about women in accordance with people afraid to speak out and calling predators out. I’m working to change that.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

Having been a victim of sexism and misogyny in my personal and especially professional life, I feel very passionate about this cause. It’s personal to me and all of my friends.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I think the “aha” moment was when my little sister went into middle school. I’m five years older so I was a Junior in High School. At that point, I had been through what most girls go through as they’re growing up: getting cat-called, feeling vulnerable and uncomfortable in times where men don’t, feeling preyed upon, etc. The thought of my little sister having to go through everything I did broke my heart and made me so upset. Today’s society isn’t equal between the genders in so many ways and I’m really passionate about changing that in any way that I can.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I’ve had a handful of people who I have never met, reach out and thank me for my songs and my music. One girl wrote that my lyrics are the reason she got through a really hard time in her life. That this was the first time she ever felt heard and understood. I read that in my DM’s and started crying instantly. All these years of working my ass off felt so worth it.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

In the context of women empowerment, individuals, society and the government, we can all make efforts to make sure that women are paid equally, respected equally, and to educate themselves and those around them. The fact that so many men have absolutely no idea what a “period” is and have all these false misconceptions of women turning into the children of satan, unable to control themselves during that time of the month. Also, I think we all need to normalize calling people out on intentional and unintentional sexist behavior. Men have so much power to stop other men from doing creepy shit.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

“Be fu*king impossible to ignore”. I found this quote on my explore page and it goes on for a while but finishes with “make them hate you for being so fu*king good. Burn so brightly that you catch the whole world on fire”. I had a tarot card reading done and the main message was that I suppress my success to those around me so I don’t seem too intimidating. So I don’t seem like I’m bragging or showing off. Stop doing that, is what my cards were saying. Shine as possibly bright as you can and those who are still by your side and supporting you despite their own status are real friends. Those who disappear were only going to hurt you. I know it’s exciting, but don’t sign anything without a GOOD lawyer looking it over first. Trust me, it’s worth the money. I was offered a record deal by a big label and almost caught myself in a deal that would’ve messed up everything that I’ve worked for. Follow your passions and follow your gut. I had a moment during this talent search competition I did when I was 11. The lights were so bright and the crowd was so loud and I had this feeling in my body that this was what I’m meant to do with my life. I remember walking off into the backstage area and telling my dad, “I feel so at home when I’m on stage. I’m doing this forever”. Stop taking things so personally. Everyone’s going to have an opinion. If I would’ve known how many opinions were going to be thrown in my face, I would’ve built up my walls a little higher. Unfortunately, I’m a sensitive bitch who is known for taking rejection, rude people, and peoples’ opinions way too personally but I’m working on it. Make the music that you would want to listen to. As a songwriter, I’m always trying to write the songs that are missing from my playlists. The songs that I wish were already written and released but haven’t been yet. A lot of the time, music is filling in the gaps or finding a way to do something similar in a whole new way or perspective.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would collaborate with Thorn, which is Ashton Kutcher’s foundation to defend children from sexual abuse. I would use the company’s resources to extend their passions to young women. For reference, “One in five women in the United States experienced completed or attempted rape during their lifetime and Nationwide, 81% of women experience some form of sexual harassment and/or assault in their lifetime (https://www.nsvrc.org/statistics)”. This is disgusting and unacceptable and needs to change.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

All I want is to sit down to lunch with Taylor Swift. I owe her for so much of my career. She is the reason I’m doing what I’m doing today. She paved the way in so many ways for young females in the industry and I would honestly just love to thank her in person. Also, I feel like we’d become best friends. Just saying. If any of yall know my girl Taylor, you know where to find me. @dashamusic !!

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!