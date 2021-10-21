Daryll Canlas On How To Avoid Burnout In Business

Making Action Useful

One of the biggest tools to help keep you consistent in the entrepreneur world is learning ways to destress and avoid burnout. Daryll Canlas says he does this by taking massive action toward goals. Because of this, he keeps moving and is always working toward something, eliminating any chance he has of slowing down to worry.

The next way he manages his stress is through meditation and working out. Both have incredible benefits for the human body and stress relief. When you do both; calm yourself and work on making your body better, you feel amazing overall.

Avoiding Burnout

Daryll says taking the time to work out five or six days per week is one of his top tips on avoiding burnout. He goes on to say traveling is another way he avoids burnout, because this allows him to make plans for something to look forward to, and employ sort of a work hard, play hard mentality. Using this method, the travel or plans become the reward for doing well in one’s work life.

Building Successful Habits

Daryll gave us three tips for building successful habits.

First of all, Daryll says focus on writing down your goals every day and having clarity with them, so they are well defined, and you know what you are working toward.

Second, creating and preparing a schedule based on priority the night before you tackle the next day, week, month and year. This way, you know what you are supposed to be doing when you’re working, and you have a clear path to get there.

He also said “Make sure to hold yourself accountable. Every time you don’t do what you’re supposed to do, you’re disrespecting yourself and the next thing you know, you don’t trust your words”.

Staying Motivated

Daryll’s vision of the future is so clear that he wakes up with a burning passion to accomplish his goals and strive to be the best version of himself. “I am obsessed with being better every day, creation, doing things that have never been done before, growth and being the person, I have to become to achieve my goals” he says.

Advice to Newcomers

“Start before you are ready because you will never be ready and go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Also, be very clear on what you want. Write it down and look at it every day” Daryll says.

He goes on to say that employing this mentality is the reason for all the successes in his life, and that he would absolutely recommend it to anyone. We agree, clarity in what you want and what you are doing is infinitely important in the business world.