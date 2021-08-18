Daryl Gormley of Aquamar: “Develop an idea with a fundamental value proposition”

Develop an idea with a fundamental value proposition. As discussed earlier, key elements of the fundamental value proposition include: A) Product or service, B) Important, unmet consumer need, C) Clearly identified consumer target, D) Superiority to competitors, E) Tangible support for the point of difference. Validating the fundamental value proposition in market is a vital step because much of what you need to understand about your idea will be learned in the actual market. Bringing the fundamental value proposition to life in the market is ultimately the work of the organization. It’s what you “do”, and the rest comes.

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Daryl Gormley, CEO of Aquamar.

Since 2020, Daryl Gormley has served as Chief Executive Officer for Aquamar — the leading manufacturer and producer of the highest quality and sustainable surimi products in styles that meet the needs of foodservice, retailers, value-added processors, and consumers. In his role, Gormley oversees the strategic direction for the premium surimi business delivering on commitments to the shareholders and investors. Gormley has also played a significant role in developing Aquamar’s brand and building a company rooted in exceptional customer service, collaboration and producing results.

Gormley brings three decades of extensive food manufacturing and distribution experience to Aquamar including general management, marketing, sales, manufacturing, distribution, and engineering functions. He has worked for several notable companiess including Sara Lee, Kraft, Frito-Lay, Grande Cheese, and more. Under his leadership, Gormley has grown these companies thanks to his passion for results, inspired leadership, strategic thinking, and team orientation.

Earning an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and Bachelor’s in Industrial and Operations Engineering from the University of Michigan, Gormley has developed a unique ability to not only grow companies from a marketing standpoint but also optimizing operations.

Gormley currently resides in New York City. Having grown up in Detroit for most of his young adult life, Gormley is excited to see the revitalization work to improve the city. Outside of work, Gormley enjoys traveling with his family.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

My family is from New York City (Staten Island, all immigrants in the last 100 years), but I grew up in the Detroit area. So, I have a bit of both Detroit and NYC in me. I’m sincere and earnest, and I’m going to ask for proof. I really appreciate my Detroit heritage, and it still feels like home. It’s great to see the revitalization in the city today — so hopeful.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

I came to Aquamar for surimi (great heritage — today a low cost, sustainable, good source of flexible protein) and the chance to work with Huron Capital. The “ah ha” for me came in regards to the market structure. Aquamar is the only major producer that is not vertically integrated in fishing and fish fillet. Our competitors have the enormous challenge of managing fleets of vessels, fishing quotas, and the fillet market in addition to working surimi as a byproduct. We get up every day thinking about surimi and go to be every night thinking about surimi. The market structure allows us to focus on the surimi category and invest in innovation. It also allows us to globally source raw materials to ensure consistent quality versus packing the catch. Both differences allow us to be a better champion of the category for our customers.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I have worked in the food industry my whole life. An early job was serving as a busboy for a local family-style restaurant chain, Bill Knapp’s. As I was busily clearing tables in the dining room one morning, a young boy stopped me and asked if I was Bill Knapp. His father smiled and gently corrected him, indicating that Bill Knapp would probably not be working with his with fly open. My embarrassing incident foretold an aspect of my work that I would carry throughout my career. Just like my busboy incident, we have the chance to represent the business like a founder. I have enormous respect for people who have built successful businesses. As a result, I always keenly felt the weight of the founder’s legacy. It was true when I had the privilege of working on Jimmy Dean with Donna Dean, Hillshire Farm with Gary Bernegger, Grande Cheese with John Candela, Interbake with Galen Weston, Wismettac with Robert Susaki, and now Aquamar with Taka Iwasaki. Regardless of the current ownership structure, there is always a founder and our opportunity to honor his or her legacy. I run the business like I own it — it’s respectful and lot more fun.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

When I am introduced to a new business, I am always looking for the fundamental value proposition. It sounds something like, “Product or service ‘A’ addresses important, unmet need ‘B’ for consumer ‘C’ uniquely better than competitors ‘D’ because of advantage ‘E’.” If any of those elements A-E are missing, I’m suspect of the chance for success. There are many other factors to a successful proposition, of course, but if one of these fundamental elements are missing then it is going to be hard to win. I see people move forward with some of this equation before getting it right, and it can bite them later.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

First, I recommend confirming the fundamental value proposition. Second, draft the business plan. Even if there are a bunch of unknowns, it’s good to have an idea about how the business would work, including a high-level sense for how you could make money addressing the unmet market need. Third, validate your assumptions with players in the market. I grew up as an engineer. In school, the projects always ended on paper. In real life, the projects end in the market. Working engineering projects after university, I learned that you know about half of what you need to know before you get to market — then you learn the rest. Best to get there soon to have the learning early.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

If you have a good idea, that’s awesome. Every successful business started with a founder’s idea. With that idea as the foundation, get the fundamental value proposition outlined, draft the business plan, and validate assumptions in the market. As you validate the market assumptions, prepare to fail, taking the learning to pivot to new insights to refine the original idea. I witnessed the Oscar Mayer Lunchables® innovation. In hindsight, it’s an extraordinary success by capitalizing on deep consumer insights about how kids use food as a frontier to establish independence and how moms seek solutions that marry their interests with those of their children. All true now. Watching it unfold over several years, however, it looked like a train wreck. The insights were wrong, the target was off, and the business hemorrhaged cash while the team lurched through insights and adjustments. But, there was a gem of an idea and a tenacious, charismatic leader, Bob Drane, to keep the team focused and resilient through the learning. Vital was the preoccupation with getting the consumer proposition right to ultimately drive an extraordinary outcome. Many would have constrained the idea by focusing on the numbers instead of creating value. So, too, is your opportunity with a new idea. We have an adage to remind us of the focus, “You create value, and the financials are the outcome rather than the work.”

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

I love consultants for support in selective areas. First, consultants can be super helpful in stress testing ideas. They typically have a broader perspective based on the nature of their work and can help refine your understanding of strengths and potential pitfalls of your ideas. Second, consultants can fill in gaps on the team with deep expertise. Vital with this approach that you are not outsourcing their strategy or areas of the business that are strategically important. For example, if you are going to compete on innovation, you best get that capability on the team.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

I guess it would depend on what kind of role you’d be open to having your investors play in developing your business.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

Finding a retailer or distributor best follows from the consumer work. With the fundamental value proposition defined for addressing unmet consumer needs, one has a keen idea of the consumer target. Then, the opportunity is to determine in what retailers or foodservice operators is the consumer looking to experience your product. This process identifies the retailers and foodservice operators to engage as partners. That engagement is naturally based on the mutual opportunity to service the consumer. Distributors, in turn, follow the identification of the retailers and foodservice operators. As you answer the question, “How do I best provide my product to the target retailers and foodservice operators?”, then you will know which distributors to approach and how to frame your proposition.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Of course, there are a myriad of approaches successfully employed to develop a successful food or beverage brand. With humility and a nod to the many talented business professionals working in this space, here are some thoughts around an approach to the opportunity.

Develop an idea with a fundamental value proposition. As discussed earlier, key elements of the fundamental value proposition include: A) Product or service, B) Important, unmet consumer need, C) Clearly identified consumer target, D) Superiority to competitors, E) Tangible support for the point of difference. Validating the fundamental value proposition in market is a vital step because much of what you need to understand about your idea will be learned in the actual market. Bringing the fundamental value proposition to life in the market is ultimately the work of the organization. It’s what you “do”, and the rest comes. Articulate the “why”. Your customers and your team are going to care about why the product or service exists. And, we are talking about the benefit to society, not because we want to make money. Understanding and articulating the purpose of the brand is a critical unlock to engagement by all the key constituents. It’s always been true, and never more so than with today’s consumer and employees. Patagonia sets a clear example here with their commitment to “the cleanest line”, a concept rooted in their heritage as rock climbing pioneers. Sure, they are all about great performing outdoor gear. But they craft their products with an uncompromising view to preserving the outdoors that they love so much. This principle guides sourcing decisions, product design, charitable contributions, and company values. As people engage with the brand, often those values are top of mind, fueling consumer interest in their products and attracting talent to the organization. I have seen data that indicate for every job opening, 1,500 potential “true believers” apply. In today’s job market, who wouldn’t benefit from that connection with the community? Determine how you can translate the market value created by the fundamental value proposition into earnings. Working a business plan, at a high level with greater uncertainty at first and increasing precision over time, is a vital part of creating success. The insight from this part of the work will guide decisions around cost targets, supply chain structure, investments, etc. As always, cash is king. A great P&L is impressive, but if you can’t make payroll then you will go out of business. I watched a wonderful, third generation distribution business go under following a disastrous expansion. A successful business with a sound value proposition serving independent restaurant operators expanded significantly by virtue of a new government contract. They didn’t fully understand the ramifications of the expansion on cash flow, and the result caused them to lose control of their family business when they were forced to sell. Caution: a great value proposition needs to be complemented by a sound business plan with a clear path to profitability. Gather a great team. Putting together a great team for your proposition is a fundamental part of creating the opportunity for success. Compromising here will constrain the realization of your vision. I had the extraordinary pleasure of watching a string quartet perform years ago, and the memory of the experience is moving for me even as I recount it now. I was killing time in Madison Square Park in New York, waiting for a colleague. It was a beautiful afternoon. And, while I waited, a noticed a group of four musicians enter the park with their instruments, music stands, and folding chairs. The music was lovely, but even more beautiful was witnessing the collaboration. A different player would take the initiative each time, and the leadership pattern was unclear to me as a spectator. I couldn’t resist the temptation to learn more, and I approached them as they were changing music. They indicated that they had been playing together for seven years, coming to the park when weather permitted. There fellow park goers benefited, of course, but they were really playing for each other. I carry this vision as I work with teams today, and I recognize when we are able to achieve that level of collaboration. It is no less beautiful. And, make no mistake, it translates directly to business results. Engage the business system. Lastly, it’s time to bring the idea to life in the market. This part of the process is doing the hard work of enlisting the support of business partners in the supply chain, securing ingredients, scaling production, communicating with prospective consumers, and on and on. Just like the Lunchables example from earlier, be prepared to adapt. You will learn much about the market warranting adjustments to optimize. And, as you source volume, your competitors will react serving as a catalyst for additional changes. Finding the right balance between honoring the original vision and adapting to new insights and market changes is a journey. Vital is anticipating the need to change emotionally and with the resources to make the adjustments. That part of the work never ends, and it’s the hallmark of sustained leadership.

So, will the approach outlined here lead to a successful food or beverage brand? Maybe, or I might be wrong.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

Oh, yes! Vital here is to solve an important, unmet and maybe unarticulated, problem. Here is one that we are working on right now. If you speak with consumers about seafood, they generally confess at some point in the conversation that they know that they should eat more seafood (in lieu of other proteins), but they don’t. If they believe they should eat more seafood, then why don’t they? They reveal that they don’t know how to prepare it. They wrinkle their noses and recount the nasty smell that lingers for days after cooking seafood. And, they share how their family is averse to the risk of encountering bones in their seafood. It’s funny to me when I see same consumers gnawing on a pork chop bone, but it’s a fact about seafood all the same.

So, how do we help them? They already want to eat more seafood. How cool is that — pent up demand? We just have to remove some of the barriers. (It’s believable based on the fact that 75% of seafood is consumed in foodservice where someone else prepares it for them. It’s always nice to have demonstrated behavior to validate consumer assertions.) Enter pre-cooked, seasoned seafood in “Day’s Catch” from Aquamar. That’s right, we are taking the challenges away and letting the consumers indulge their interest in eating more seafood without the hassle of home preparation. Our partner in France is selling ready-to-eat fish in this format at twice the velocity and twice the price of conventional fish. And, they get a hug from the retail seafood buyer every time they walk into the office because they are attracting new consumers to the category. Let’s do that.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

There are many ways in which our efforts can improve the world. A successful business employs people, provides for families, and contributes to communities and the larger economy. Clearly, Aquamar makes an impact in all of those areas.

Importantly, however, Aquamar also impacts hunger. Childhood hunger, in particular, is an urgent priority. In the US alone, 16 million children are food insecure (not knowing from where their next meal will come). This terrible situation has a disastrous impact on those effected, creating issues with academic development, socialization, and health. In children under five years of age, there is evidence to support changes in their DNA, passing the impact of food insecurity to future populations.

Protein, in particular, is an important consideration. Given the cost of protein relative to other nutrients, it is often the first sacrifice. Even in the average American diet, many are protein deficient. Adults tend to achieve their recommended daily protein levels at the evening meal but their bodies have difficulty processing all of the protein when consumed at one time. Children, on the other hand, often do not consume enough protein each day to reach their recommended daily protein level. And, protein is a vital element of our diet for satiety and maintaining muscle mass.

With childhood hunger and the unique challenges of protein in mind, Aquamar is uniquely positioned to help. As a producer of low cost, high quality, sustainable protein, Aquamar has a role in making protein more accessible. We take that role seriously, serving our shareholders with the knowledge that we also have a meaningful opportunity to serve our community.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I am keenly aware of the old adage, “A hungry man has no god but food”. Food is the most basic need and table stakes for all of our other aspirations. There is enough food right now for everyone to eat every day. It is not a question of means, but rather a question of will. It’s a solvable problem. All of us, in the food industry and in the broader community, have the opportunity to participate in the solution.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I value networking and would greatly appreciate connections with people and organizations in the food industry who could benefit from my help.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.