Darryl Drake of Tha Vibez Movement: “We are only as strong as our network”

As a part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Darryl Drake of Tha Vibez Movement.

Darryl Drake, a visionary entrepreneur, skilled investor, and author, has built an empire with over a decade of experience, hard work, and focus. He created the Tha Vibez movement, where he connects with and mentors others by sharing his secrets to success and innovation. Through his journey, he started CreditReversing.com to help other entrepreneurs secure their financial future through the notion that great credit and fiscal responsibility are the foundation of every successful entrepreneurial endeavor.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I love working with people and networking. At 19 years old, I discovered this passion and found that networking could change my life opportunities. It made me become better physically, mentally, and financially through the network, I built.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times you faced when you first started your journey?

Looking back on my career, my self-doubt has prevented me from reaching some of my dreams faster. I was raised in a city full of poverty and did not see people make it out of their situations. I was always second-guessing my talents and ability. I was dealing with depression and turned to use opioids. This gave me a way to deal with anxiety but not a long-term solution which eventually resulted in me taking a 1.5-year break from building my business.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Looking at my life, seeing the amount of impact I’ve had, and looking into my plans, I know there’s still unfinished business I wake up excited to dream, create and take actions towards my goals.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started network marketing, I would invite guests to hear about my business. I held my meetings 2–3x a week at a local Starbucks or coffee shop. One particular day I took out a couple for lunch, and they invited 3 others, unbeknownst to me. As I looked at the check, I realized I couldn’t afford it while telling the group of people I took out to help make six figures with my company.

If you could go back in time and talk to your younger self regarding life lessons, things you would like him to know what they would be and why?

Dream bigger and faster! Say no to drugs and stay focus on the task at hand.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Business is fun. We have an exciting work and environment and have a product that we care for and believe in that has helped millions of people.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Focus on income-producing activities, ask yourself what will be the most beneficial — meditation over medication to help with relaxation. Also, your followers do what you do, so if you stop, they stop, and your business can fall apart.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I got a call from a good friend of mine, Stormy, for a business opportunity. That call is something that continuously replays in my head. She had invited me to become part of her company and top, and I am one of the top coaches.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Drake Foundation is a newfound passion of mine. I have always been a giver and have made a lifelong commitment to giving back when I can. I am proud that I can do it on a larger scale within an organization I believe in.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started my company,” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

The first thing I wish someone told me was to dream bigger. I dropped out of college because I did not feel that it was a place that was going to take me to financial freedom. Because I dared to dream big, I have since gone on to become one of the top male earners in network marketing, a successful entrepreneur, and a multi-millionaire by the age of 27. I also learned that it is important to work smarter, not harder. In my years of work experience, I am the brains of my company or any company I am a part of. I know what works, and I have a lot of ideas that I must execute. However, I have realized that it is smarter to delegate my goals and tasks to get things accomplished more quickly, hence why I have a full-time staff. Stay healthy — your body is a temple, and you literally cannot do anything without it, which is why I spend so much time working out and meditating to make me have an A-game for going forward in all regards to business wisdom. We are only as strong as our network. Most of my successes are attributed to taking the time to get to know people in my own networks and other facets. I am a firm believer that together, we rise, which is why I emphasize networking so greatly. I also learned to invest. The earlier you start investing, the better off you will be. It is as simple as that. Investing can provide you with yet another source of income, and the earlier you begin investing, the better your personal financial situation will be down the line.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most good to the most people, what would that be?

You never know what your idea can trigger. In a world of givers, lovers, and protectors, imagine what responsibilities you can help make.

