Darrell Kelley: “Rather than a particular individual who was impacted or helped by my cause”

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Atlanta-based and Boston-born Darrell Kelley. He is a man who wears many hats. He’s a performer, singer, songwriter, social activist, spiritual leader, author and entrepreneur. Where injustice prevails Kelley has been known to plunge headlong into the fight to seek justice, understanding, acceptance and unity for one and all. Spreading love and not hate is the core of Kelley’s music. With over 10 million plays on SoundCloud, he has but put out music to make a difference with singles like Kamala (Celebrating Monumental Black History), Believe In Something (Kneel), which took on critics of Colin Kaepernick for his silent protest during NFL pre-game activities, or Because of You (both released on the Viral Records label), which dealt with the ongoing gun violence epidemic and those responsible for its cause that currently plagues The United States

Beginning his career as a Gospel recording artist Darrell Kelley eventually, seamlessly and successfully made the crossover to the contemporary R&B/Hip-Hop and Mainstream Top 40 radio genre formats. His songs address both secular and non-secular subjects with not only deep insight but often with humor. As a performer, this man can charm any size crowd with his Pied-Piper-like musical magic. As an entrepreneur, Darrell has founded and managed many businesses like the legendary Soul Delicious Grill and Buffet restaurant where bountiful plates of delectably prepared meals are accompanied by the sweet sounds of R&B and Gospel music, as well as his own Viral Records music distribution company. As a spiritual leader and author Bishop Kelley of The Pathway Gospel Ministry Church wrote and published “The Book of UWGEAM”, which is a summary of how through love, unity and respect a better way of life is accessible to all.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up around Boston, MA, and was raised in a household full of music and relatives who loved to perform, so there were always impromptu acts of singing and playing of musical instruments within my home, which undoubtedly when I grew up had a profound effect on my decision to become a professional entertainer.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Since I am a man of God I must give credit to Him for directing me toward this path as well as keeping me upon it to do His work and His bidding.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

To be honest there hasn’t been a day that’s not been interesting or funny since I began my career in the entertainment business. I love this gig with all my heart. But, there was the time I bumped into Jay Leno while I was Los Angeles and we just hung out on the street talking about all the things we’ve been doing to keep ourselves entertained over the course of Covid-19 quarantine lockdown (https://youtu.be/opa6vtYU_vA). He’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever encountered and he had me cracking up over and over again to just about everything he said while we spoke.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

To just do it. You can either just think about what you want to do in life, or you can do the things you want to do. If you’re just thinking about it then you’re probably not doing it. So, just do it!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

That would be the Golden Rule we’ve all been taught: do unto others as you’d have others do unto you. It’s simple, it’s direct, and that little lesson is what makes us all better people as we live our lives.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

First, that would be my family. They’ve been there by my side to help me since the beginning and remain with me now. I also have a great entertainment promotion and marketing company I’ve worked with for years called Mia Mind Music. While they’re located in the New York metropolitan area and I’m frequently traveling between homes in Florida and Georgia I’ve never met any of their staff face-to-face, yet rarely a week goes by when we’re not either in phone or email contact. The important thing we’ve all always had each other’s back throughout the years.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

That would be through acts of social activism. Wherever there’s someone who needs help, or a cause to be defended, I’m there. Regardless of anyone’s race, religion, creed, or economic status I’ll be there to lend a hand as God would want me to. I’ve not only been instrumental in working with the Black Lives Matter movement (https://youtu.be/1TG7-2aYUKg) I have also been there to support the individuals and the families of those who have been harmed by systemic racism and injustice.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

I’m not only inspired and passionate because I’m an African-American man, so of course, I would have empathy for this cause, but I’m inspired and passionate because I’m a man of God, which means I must feel the inspiration and passion to help all of those in need.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did.

I did because I did more than just think about the ideas and dreams I was passionate about — I’ve dedicated myself during my lifetime to doing something to bring these ideas and dreams to fruition.

Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

The moment when the Lord told me that is what I must do with my life. He’s the Boss, and I am but His servant who while I remain on this Earth I must carry out all that He wills.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Rather than a particular individual who was impacted or helped by my cause, my efforts are directed toward impacting and helping a multitude of people through my music that deals with those causes of righting the wrongs of social, political, and economic injustices.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Yes. The executive, legislative, and judicial branches of our government must now come together in putting the well-being and needs of all citizens above their own political parties. The last four years have been a nightmare for most Americans and politicians must wake up to the reality of the average American’s situation.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

I wish someone had told me more about what is required in the consistent financial investment, the artistic investment, the emotional investment, the temporal investment, and the spiritual investment in order to succeed. Yet, I must conclude that ate the end of the day, it had been a well worthwhile investment for me. Why bother with sharing stories of these things when results are what really count?

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

To bring all people together in unity (https://youtu.be/22BC92wUrYk) I’d say. It’s really as simple as that.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I’d like to have a sit-down to discuss with Oprah Winfrey some of her choices she’s made in booking guests and how those interviews were conducted. Some of those most recent shows I sincerely believe Ms. Winfrey dropped the ball in not calling out some of her guests’ accusations of others. For example: when she allowed Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex to slander the Queen of England as a racist. I cannot recall a single instance where her behavior could be considered as such. Or, the time she brought on the Michael Jackson accuser who could not provide solid proof to support the charges of child molestations that were made. If you’re going to point the finger then you must have the evidence in hand to prove the allegations you make.

How can our readers further follow you online?

My music can be found across all music streaming platforms including SoundCloud, Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube. For more information, visit:

Website:http://darrellkelleyofficial.com and follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darrellkelleyofficial/?hl=en

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!

Thank you- it’s been my pleasure! And cannot wait to share new music that will be out.