Darragh Baratin of Wizard Digital Marketing: “Get clients to chase you”

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Darragh Baratin.

Darragh Baratin is the co-founder of Wizard Digital Marketing, a social media marketing agency that personally owns pages that account for more than 20 million followers and 170 million monthly impressions. By using innovative methods, Wizard is currently achieving record breaking results.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

As a young teenager I was intrigued about social media and dreamed of building huge audiences. However, I didn’t want to be an influencer and all that that implied. So I started building pages on any trending topic I could find. In the beginning this ended up to be a total failure, but slowly and surely I learnt with my mistakes and results started showing. When I reached around 1 million followers per page, I started Wizard Digital Marketing which currently operates indirect marketing campaigns on its network of personally owned pages that account for more than 20 million followers. Our clients range from managers of the worlds biggest celebrities to supermarket brands, and funny thing is, with 170 million monthly impressions, chances are you actually follow one of our pages and see our ads without knowing it.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made while starting out has to be to accept marketing contracts on things I had not the slightest idea how to market. Initially we mostly did marketing to increase sales of physical products or improving brand images.

When the first marketing contract for an app came along, I signed it without a second thought, thinking that it would be an easy job. Big mistake, within one day of launching the campaign we only had managed to get around 10 downloads. I had greatly underestimated the amount of work and strategy required for successfully running an app download campaign. Thankfully we worked it out, I asked the client for an extra week to reach the promised results, redesigned the entire campaign and we reached the promised results with a lot of relief.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

As I started in an entirely new market finding help was hard and rare. One person who helped me greatly in the early days, @memezar , one of Instagram’s biggest meme pages.

We once had difficulties growing a new Instagram page for a specific campaign, and a simple repost from his page got us 75k new followers in a few hours.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

First of all we are the only company to offer long term meme marketing campaigns for brands and personalities. What makes us even more special is that contrarily to the other similar companies, we don’t outsource our work to 20 different pages which leads to a huge decrease in efficiency and ROI for clients. We own all the pages we work on, which allows us to have a full control on what we are doing and achieve incomparable results. By combining meme marketing with very specifically tailored PPC campaigns at the same time, we are currently boosting some of the best results in the industry. With more than 20 Million combined followers, we are also one of the largest privately owned networks of humor pages.

Another key aspect of our company, is that our core value is indirect marketing which means that we don’t want any potential consumer to know that our client is behind the campaign. In fact we don’t even want consumers to think that it is a campaign. This also means that we are extremely secretive on which pages we own and on our clients identity. “Nobody will ever know” is a statement we love. For this exact reason we only work with referred and verified clients and don’t even run a website anymore. The scarcity with which we accept contracts means that we are the ones chased by clients and not the other way round, which is rarely the case for a digital marketing agency.

As one can imagine we receive all sorts of requests, which translates to having quite a few interesting stories to share. Unfortunately, as said previously we are on the secretive side and cannot share details.

However, we recently worked with an individual who wanted to get petition signatures, on what we could call for the least, quite an interesting cause. As the individual was one of our best clients and the cause was harmless, we accepted. However we had never before made a campaign specific to gaining petition signatures, so we jumped into the unknown. Thankfully we nailed it, and what started as a humorous petition on a Monday, ended up being signed by 2,5 million people by the Friday.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I am very young and still have a lot to achieve in my career. Until now I believe the three most important traits to my success were self-awareness, creativity and team building skills.

For me self-awareness is the most important of them all. You can’t lead other people if you don’t know yourself first. You also can’t lead if you aren’t honest with yourself and others about what your strengths and weaknesses are. Anyone is good enough at a sufficient number of things to have to try and cover up their weaknesses. I can remember that when we started Wizard, we needed people to act on camera for certain campaigns, but I knew that I wasn’t going to be good enough at it. I could do it, but that was not one of my talents. So I hired two people with an acting background, and that skyrocketed our next campaigns results.

Creativity is also non-negligible. Unless you are planning on completely copying your competitors, you are going to have to constantly innovate and re-invent what you are doing. When I started Wizard, meme pages owners were making very small money and professional meme campaigns were very rare. It felt like I had to create an entire industry, and that took huge amounts of creativity.

Last but not least being a good team-builder is extremely important. Be clear and specific on what your expectations are, and never manage people based on your current mood. The more you listen to your team members, the more your company will grow.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Always! Instagram isn’t too big of a fan of our work lately and has been making it harder by the day. Actions such as bans and deleted accounts are becoming more and more common. The natural step-up for me seems to be to build my own social media platform, and that’s why I founded this-or-that.online . I believe social media could and should be much more interactive and entertaining than it currently is, which would also allow a much better ROI for marketers. I don’t believe ads should be annoying, as they are on the social media platforms we have today. I want consumers on the platform we are building to be happy to see an ad and to want to take part in it.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistake’s companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

Thinking that people care about what you are selling or the message you want to pass is the beginning of most of the problems. People do not care and it can be very difficult to get that interest.

One easy big mistake to make is to start targeting people based on pre-imagined filters. For example you are selling sunscreen and think that most customers will be from Spain, of female gender and around 20 years old. Experience will teach you one thing; you can’t guess audiences. Start as wide as possible and narrow down efficiently, until you achieve the results you are looking for. It doesn’t work the other way round. It is however important to keep the audience pool large enough to constantly get new customers.

Another unforgiving mistake is to not measure your campaigns ROI correctly. If you do not know exactly what you are spending is getting you, you are not going anywhere. I often see new companies being cheap and lazy in installing effective ROI measurements tools (to their website, app etc). They almost always pay the price later. The more details on customers coming from your PPC campaign you gather, the more effective the next ones can be.

Also, some people just seem to have a perfectly set up PPC campaign but an unready product. It is naïf to think “Oh customers will figure out where to find the product being promoted” for example. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work like that. If someone clicks on an ad to buy a 5 dollars t-shirt, if it is not in their basket after 1 min on your store, then they are most likely not buying it. Which means the second they click the ad, they must land on the exact product, with the exact promotion and clear instructions on how to use that promotion, such as how to buy the t-shirt.

Finally, a very current mistake is to believe that it is better to solely focus on one type of marketing, such as only focusing on Facebook ads. It’s not impossible to make this work, but you will always get better results using a synchronization of tools. Social media marketing + SEO + Email marketing is a typical example. The key is to know how to allocate your budget correctly into each of them, and that is usually given to you by the ROI results form the previous campaign.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

Part 1, define key points.

Step 1: Define what message and brand values you want to share with potential customers. The message can be that the product is at -50% and the brand values that it is eco-friendly and produced according to fair trade norms.

Step 2: Define what actions you want those potential customers to take when they see that message. For example, you want the customers to go to the website immediately and purchase the product on sale.

Step 3: Define the total budget for the campaign. How much can you afford to spend exactly? You need to know this before going any further.

Step 4: Define the results you want to achieve. Set realistic targets. In most cases unless you are doing a branding stunt, breaking even should be the minimum requirement.

Step 5: Determine how you will keep track of those results. For example, set up the proper pixels when using Facebook Ads and don’t hesitate in using third party software to be even more accurate.

Part 2 design the campaign.

Step 1: Determine the details of the posts. For example, you want it to be 1920*1080 pixels.

Step 2: Do the graphical design of the posts. For example, you need to ad a -50% over the product image.

Part 3, targeting.

Step 1: Define who your average potential customer will be. For example, your average customer likes coffee.

Step 2: Apply constraints to that potential customer. For example, you can only target people in Italy because you don’t ship to any other country.

Step 3: Set up the targeting with the above determined filters.

Part 4, measure the results.

Step 1: Calculate the total return on investment.

Step 2: See where improvements can be made.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

There is only one answer here, Facebook Ads offers from very far the results for almost any business. In fact for the vast majority of product or service companies, I would be sceptic that you can find another platform that offers near the same level of return than Facebook Ads. We have tried everything, from Snapchat to Twitter ads, and have yet to find any near to similar results.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

The three key points of running a successful PPC campaign for me would have to be to know your total budget, the audience you want to target and how you are going to measure your return on investment.

When dealing with platforms such as Facebook ads, it is a very bad idea to start a campaign with a “we’ll start with 10 000 dollars and see where is goes from there” attitude. If you are actually going to end up spending 20 000 dollars, then if you define that from the beginning, you can get a way more out of those 20 000 dollars than if you did two separate 10 000 dollars campaigns.

Of course, it goes without saying, you need to know who is going to purchase your product or service. This also tells you which platform you should use. For example, Facebook ads is great for impulse purchases, while Google ads is great for necessity purchases. However, in the beginning, when offering something new you may only have a vague idea of who your customer actually is. Let’s say that you are selling blue stripped bikinis for a slim fit. Initially you know that you will be targeting women of a young age. But after that you can only guess. The key here is not to take yourself for a psychologist by trying to guess what types of profiles are going to purchase your bikinis. You don’t know. Your guess will be off. Start wide and narrow down as you start seeing results. Next thing you know you will have a very specific audience and your results will be getting better by the hour.

Nevertheless, the two previous points mean nothing if you have no detailed way of tracking your results. Do not even consider skipping setting up Facebook pixels for example. Gather every single piece of information you can that will allow you to establish a precise ROI report.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

To many email marketing might sound a slightly old fashion of digital marketing, but it still has a very important role if used correctly, even in times where spam filtering is on point.

The first point I would like to make is that you need to not only to set a clear strategy for an email marketing campaign but it also must be used in combination of other techniques (Example: Retargeting of users who’ve already seen your social media campaign). If you send emails out coldly, expect an opening rate inferior to 1%.

The second thing I believe has a key role is the template design. Be original and have a highly customized design, don’t buy a basic and simple template, chances are your average customer receives 10 of those a day. Same goes with your email headings and titles.

The 3rd one is about what you’re offering. Make your offer clear and appetizing. Never break the trust of your clients or potential clients by misleading them with offers such as “Get 10 dollars off” and when they click on it they realize that that have to spend 100 dollars to get those 10 dollars off. Many companies do this, and while for example it may increase traffic to your website for a very short period of time, on the long run it will always backfire.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

An important tool that I am also passionate about is YouTube marketing. This is a completely different game all together and can be very time consuming for smaller businesses. Studying YouTube’s in platform SEO is extremely important and something that is very often looked over.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Number one would have to be, know how to market yourself. You cannot market for other people if you aren’t able to market yourself properly first. However, contrarily to many other marketers I do not mean that you need to become an influencer in the space first, but you need to be able to sell yourself to potential clients. Honesty and integrity are key here, and I would not recommend to use magical words and label yourself as a “engagement hacker” or “marketing ninja”, that doesn’t sound professional. For example, when I started out I was much younger than my competitors, so I used that to my advantage by selling myself as a kid that new how to market to other kids my age.

Number two is that you need to be creative and constantly think outside of the box. You cannot afford to be offering the same level solutions as everyone else. A question I like to ask myself is, why would someone drop their current digital marketer for you? What are you offering that nobody else is offering?

If you are offering standard Facebook and Google ads services, chances are you’ll have a tough time finding clients because that is nothing new, and you won’t be the best at it.

Number three is to know what you are talking about and focus on specialty. Don’t read a 50 page book about SEO one night and offer SEO marketing. You don’t know enough about it. Choose one specialty where you can beat the others to it.

Number four is to get clients to chase you. If you have to chase clients, then you are failing step number two. You want to be in a situation where you choose which clients you want to work for, because it’s by marketing for the brands you are truly passionate about and that you understand that you will achieve the best results. And that is most probably only a small percentage of the brands out there. Quality of quantity.

Number five, stay in touch with the latest trends! This is a market that moves incredibly quick, something that does not align well with academics. What worked a month ago does not work today? The trending platforms also change very quickly, and you cannot afford to miss out.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I tend to find marketing books to have too academic and old approaches to the current challenges, so I do not read much of those. I am big fan of reading neuroscience papers related to marketing and I think that the relationship between both fields is still very underrated. However, one of my favorite sources for learning about new methods is still Reddit and Quora. Nothing beats having many different opinions on one subject.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Very simple. Meet and introduce yourself to one new person a day, in real life. Social media has great advantages, but I feel like people now completely rely on it, and that cannot be good for society.

How can our readers further follow your work?

As said previously, we don’t run a website for Wizard anymore since we work only with referred clients, but our Linkedin page is always up to date with the latest job offers! Concerning the new social media platform we are building, our work can be followed at this-or-that.online.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!