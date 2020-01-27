Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Dark days are leading to something greener

Winter's bleakness belies the growth taking place invisibly, preparing us for spring's abundance.

By
dried leaves in winter

January: gray, dull, sluggish. Dark. The longest, dimmest month of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Stark, lifeless tree branches scrape a dull, sunless sky. In much of the country, it seems that all is inert outside our windows; the view is bleak.

Similar words could be used to describe our feelings regarding our futures on this planet. Climate change is very real, and the consequences we are staring down are incomprehensible. Sea level expected to rise by up to four feet by the end of the century, dislocating millions; hurricanes, heat waves, and drought continuing to increase in frequency and intensity. Grave impacts are already apparent. The unprecedented wildfires in Australia are leading to massive mental health issues. How can we move through our daily lives, bound by these concerns? Depression is soaring, and “eco-anxiety” is a genuine diagnosis.

But here, now: deep inside the lifeless branches defining winter landscapes, despite appearances, life is very much happening. Depending on the plant in question, winter activity ranges from minimal to vigorous. Many seeds, buried in total darkness and appearing completely inactive, are metabolizing at a slow, low level. Through nature’s alchemy, these seeds are tracking how much cold they have experienced over the span of the winter, enabling them to initiate germination to coincide with suitable growing conditions. Deciduous trees, stripped of leaves to minimize moisture loss during dry winter months, continue photosynthesizing and respiring at low rates. To avoid damage to tissues, they employ brilliant mechanisms such as generating antifreeze within their cells and shunting water into spaces between cell walls. And beneath the soil, activity is booming: microbes are hard at work, freeing up nutrients for plants to use once temperatures rise again. Plants aren’t just surviving winter, they’re flourishing, promising flushes of green leaves, extravagant flower displays, and abundant fruits once again.

Likewise, the climate-related confusion, anxiety, and fear appearing in the news almost daily belies growth and positive movement that are taking place. Around the globe, students are protesting and striking in record numbers to reduce carbon emissions, and policy-makers are responding. Major investment firms are joining forces on climate action. Presidential candidates are making climate change a key issue. Faith traditions have taught for millenia that uncomfortable and unpleasant conditions are our best teachers. The troubling conditions that rapidly changing climate conditions are creating are fertile ground for innovation and positive change.

All but the youngest among us know from experience that winter doesn’t last forever. After a matter of weeks – in some places, many weeks — days lengthen, temperatures rise, and in response, bare, unwelcoming branches begin to reveal tender, tiny leaves. Clear evidence of the life that was always there is revealed — abundant, exuberant, vigorous.

And, similarly, there is optimism for humanity to emerge from this dark, frightening space. Several writers, including David Brooks and Eric Holthaus, have recently forecasted a much brighter, more just world by the end of this decade. Evidence of hope – fragile, foundering, wonderful – is appearing.

We are experiencing a winter period, but it won’t last forever. Abundant growth and new life are on the way.

    Theresa Crimmins, Associate Director at USA National Phenology Network

    Theresa is the Associate Director for the USA National Phenology Network and has been a part of the organization since 2007. Hailing from Ohio and Michigan, she received a B.S. and M.A at Western Michigan University and a Ph.D. from the University of Arizona. In her role with the Network, Theresa works enthusiastically to support the growth and use of phenology data and resources curated by the USA-NPN, involvement in Nature’s Notebook, and a broader appreciation of phenology among scientists and non-scientists alike.

    Theresa also maintains an active research career and has published over 60 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters in journals including Geophysical Research Letters, Global Change Biology, PLoS ONE, and Journal of Ecology. Her writing has also appeared in Scientific American and the Arizona Daily Star, and she has appeared in the PBS productions SciGirls and American Spring Live as well as on The Weather Channel. She currently serves on the editorial board for Ecosphere. In 2018, Theresa received the Alumni Achievement Award from the Department of Geography as well as the Globally-Engaged Pillar Award from the College of Arts and Sciences at Western Michigan University.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    Mediocre Living is a Blessing, Not a Curse

    by Emily Madill
    Community//

    Transform the winter blues from S.A.D. to H.A.P.P.Y.

    by Monica Bloom
    Well-Being//

    The Value Of Nothing

    by Adam Oakley

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.