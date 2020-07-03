Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Dark Chocolate and Cacao Benefits – [INTRO]

What are the dark chocolate benefits mentioned out there? If you want to explore all these benefits and also contribute to the discussion, keep reading.

Cacao and chocolate, especially dark chocolate, have received multiple favorable health claims throughout the years. I will explore all these and more to provide you with the most objective information on cacao, chocolate, and health benefits, but also benefits to communities and our world overall.

What are the claimed dark chocolate benefits?

I can start by reporting what those health effects are. When I searched the keywords “dark chocolate benefits” in google, the first page showed ten sites, none of which are directly related to chocolate. They are all lifestyle, news channels, or health-related / medical websites. I started wondering why bean-to-bar chocolate makers or retailers weren’t showing up in such a search.  

If I dig deeper into these websites and report the reasons to eat dark chocolate, I read multiple potential health benefits. For instance:

  • “Very nutritious.” 
  • “powerful source of antioxidants.” 
  • “Improve blood flow.” 
  • “Lowers blood pressure.” 
  • “Improves cholesterol profile.” 
  • “Lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease.” 
  • “Protects skin against the sun.” 
  • “Improves brain function.” 
  • “Rich in minerals.” 
  • “Helps reduce weight.”
  • “Good for mothers and babies.” 
  • “May prevent diabetes.” 
  • “Relieves stress.” 
  • “Cancer prevention.” 
  • “Improves eyesight.” 
  • “Reduce inflammation.” 
  • “Cough suppressant.” 
  • “Improves concentration.” 
  • “Rich in fiber.”
  • “Sleep aid.”  

It sounds like dark chocolate might be a miracle food!!!

Is there science to back up these claims?

When reading the long list above, I wonder: are these benefits of dark chocolate real? Is there enough scientific evidence to make these assertions? Is there good, well-designed research, backing-up these claims? What is the source of this information? 

Few of the sites mentioned or cited their sources, which makes me wonder about the validity of the data. Also, like in the medical field, if studies support these claims, who is financially sponsoring them? Often there is a conflict of interest when the interested party, in this case, the chocolate industry, financially supports the studies and influences the design of the research and the reporting. For instance, if a chocolate manufacturer pays for a study to prove a particular benefit of chocolate, but the result is negative, i.e., chocolate is not beneficial, then they might not report that, and we will never know. I am not saying that this happens; however, we must read carefully and interpret it appropriately so that we can make our conclusions.

I will strive to provide you with objective health-related information about dark chocolate published in the medical literature. I have to confess that I truly believe dark chocolate and cacao have the potential to benefit, not only our health but our society. However, part of my job will be to find if we have the evidence.

PubMed, the United States public medical library will be my main source. I might use google scholar in some cases. I will search each of the claims above and its relation to dark chocolate or cacao and then provide you with my take on this information.  

 In the end, I would like you to have the knowledge and make your own decisions. This is the first article of many I plan to post. Please, leave comments if you want me to explore specific topics about cacao, chocolate and thier benefits.

Chocolate Cheers!

Ramón E. Martínez, M.D. at ClubChoKolate.com

I was born in Caracas, Venezuela. I'm a medical doctor who graduated from the Universidad Central de Venezuela, specializing in endocrinology in New York, United States of America. I hold certifications by the Boards of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, Internal Medicine, and Geriatrics. I currently work in a community health center in Miami, providing specialized services for patients with limited access to medical care.

My love for cacao and chocolate started a long time ago when I ate baking dark chocolate bars that my mother used for making desserts. Gradually I began to realize that most of the products on sale and labeled "chocolate" are, in fact, "candies" and have a pretty low content of cacao. Now, I eat real dark chocolate, and to eat a good one has become a sort of daily ritual in which I try to explore each bar with all my senses.

Each time I have the chance, I make tastings and searches for educational programs to specialize and improve my knowledge and experience in the world of chocolate. My idea is to get the training so we can expand this knowledge to others and promote a virtuous cycle.  In fact, I participated in the first "Cacao Grader Intensive" course lead by Fine Cacao and Chocolate Institute in 2016. In 2019, I did the level 1 Chocolate Tasting certificate given by the International Institute of Cacao and Chocolate Tasting (IICCT).

 

I am now on a mission to spread this new culture of "gourmet chocolate," also known as "craft chocolate" or "bean-to-bar chocolate." I want to contribute to increasing the awareness of this movement. I think more people should know what real chocolate is. I am also interested in promoting the health and societal benefits of cacao as the main ingredient of chocolate.

