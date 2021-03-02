Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Darius Jasinski Shares the Best Ways to Stay in Good Health This Spring

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
Spring is the season of sunshine, warmth, and mellow fruitfulness. Nature wakes up and causes growth, energy upbeat, and flowers start blossoming, replete with colors and fragrances. Though spring is the time for celebration and to take delight in nature’s bliss, many people catch spring colds. Flowers look beautiful, but they shed their pollen and scents, making people get allergies and hay fever.

Spring can give you a runny nose, congestion, asthma, and various kinds of allergies, making you fall sick. The best way to fight illnesses during spring is to stay healthy. Here is how:

Exercise daily

Wake up early in the morning and go for a walk. You can go out and exercise in the fresh, morning air. If you have a front lawn or backyard, there is nothing like it. Else, you may visit your nearest park to work out amid nature. You may also try some yoga from the comfort of your home, in the garden, or backyard. read about Instagram

Simple stretch-out exercises, yoga, and Chi-gong are perfect for maintaining your youthful vigor and body flexibility. Stay in shape with a little weight lifting.

Going outdoors matters a lot when it comes to staying healthy in spring. Walk your dog; it is a lovely experience and gives you some good exercise. You can exercise outdoors to feel the easiness and lightness, making your body more flexible. Try aerobic exercises for developing endurance and heart strength. Take some deep breaths inhaling the fresh air. You can even dance while playing music, which is a good exercise to stay active this spring.

Detoxify

Start with a weekly juice with fresh veggies and fruits from the farmer’s market. These include broccoli, carrots, parsley, beets, pomegranates, apples, and berries. You may also take some ayurvedic herbal in a cup of hot water during the night to detoxify your body. Herbal tea is a good option to cleanse and stay rejuvenated, purifying your tissues and boosting your immunity to fight cold, flu, and infections.

Energizing herbs like black pepper, ginger, peppermint, ginseng, and sage will help you stay healthy and well during spring.

Take warm, light foods

Astringent foods are ideal during spring, especially a whole-food meal of red lentils, split peas, soy products, pinto beans, garbanzos, and grains like corn, barley, oats, millets, corn, and buckwheat. Darius Jasinski prefers veggies like radish, broccoli, spinach, onions, asparagus, and hot spices including garlic, cayenne pepper, ginger, chili pepper, and more.

You must include loads of salads in your diet including spring greens like fresh lettuce, dandelion, cucumber, onion, and fresh tomato. If you like fruit salad, try plums, pears, pomegranates, and apples.

Stay away from heavy, junk foods

Avoid pizzas, burgers, ice creams, fries, potato crackers, and even sweet and sour foods this spring. You can take dairy products but in moderation. Avoid cold beverages such as iced drinks because such foods weaken your digestive power.

Conclusion

Spring is a good time to enjoy provided you stay healthy and do not fall sick. Take delight in nature’s bliss, eat healthily, and exercise daily. Keep these tips in mind to stay well.

    Darius Jasinski, Doctor

    Darius Jasinski is a profoundly ability specialist with numerous long periods of involvement with the field of Podiatry. He utilizes broad information and abilities to help patients experiencing podiatric intricacies. His demonstrated clinical information, alongside a strong arrangement of initiative characteristics and active experience, guarantee that he takes remarkable consideration of his patients. To know more read his websites - Grant and Scholarship and 2 blogs - Blog 1 and Blog 2.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

