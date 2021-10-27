Darcy Boles: “Remote work won’t kill culture; it will reveal it”

Remote work won’t kill culture; it will reveal it: I’m witnessing leaders blaming going remote for their cultural struggles and misalignments. Remote has and will continue to reveal if the company’s values are truly lived and embedded into the operating rhythms of the workplace — or simply just words on a wall. Watch out for this as an excuse and see it as an opportunity to take a magnifying glass to your culture and values and realign.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview Darcy Boles, Remote Work Thought Leader.

Darcy Boles is a remote work thought leader based in San Diego, CA where she enjoys designing her life around her work instead of her work around her life (good morning, ocean!). She is a people leader and true architect of company culture. Named one of Remote-How’s top 50 Remote Work Thought Leaders in 2019, Darcy started designing remote communities before remote work was, “a thing.” Darcy has been leading remote teams and studying remote work for 6+ years. A lover of experiences, Darcy combines her background in hospitality with positive psychology research to intentionally design and maintain thriving remote work cultures that support people to have meaningful careers that energize their lives and their workplaces.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

Thanks for having me!

I’m originally from Oregon but have moved all around the world in search of adventure and new experiences. My current home base is San Diego, California where I reside with my fiancé, golden retriever, and quiver of surfboards.

My work background is in high-end hospitality, where I learned the fundamentals of being nice to people (what a concept!) and creating intentionally positive experiences for others very early in life. I traveled to 35 countries in five years learning different rituals, stories, and cultural norms in different communities around the globe. When traveling, I would meet people who were either taking a sabbatical, working for themselves “back home”, or had just quit their job. I began to ask myself, “It’s beginning to be possible to do work from anywhere… Why can’t I find a job where I have a career and spend my time outside of work traveling?”

Taking from my years of experience in global hospitality and four years helping build Airbnb from 600 employees to 6,000, I became the Head of Employee Experience for a SaaS startup, which also happened to be a fully distributed company where I truly learned what #remotelife could mean for me. I moved to my dream town and began working from our campervan at the beach, invested in my mental health, spent more time with my dog, cooked more, volunteered in my community, and even finally gave myself permission to do the things that make me feel good in order to show up wholly and fully for my team and the work in front of me. My career trajectory took off, I learned more than I ever could have imagined from my distributed teammates, and I can say I did the best work of my career. Not only did my life change for the better, but I also watched our company grow exponentially and our employee engagement scores soar.

Over the years I’ve come to realize that you don’t have to “take a year off” to spend time doing what means most to you — you just need to find a career that supports it, and for me that’s designing remote cultures in places where I feel the most supported and inspired. I truly believe that work doesn’t have to suck and have dedicated my career and life ensuring that it doesn’t. Plus, my dog loves me being around all the time.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

Remote will become a standardized way of working and no longer seen as a perk.

I think many employers are going to be shocked that company culture takes intentional design, strategy, and support. Remote employers will need to heavily invest in employee/workplace Experience Designers who will curate a virtual environment that is aligned with the company mission vision and values, and helps remote employees thrive in a virtual ecosystem.

I think we will continue to see huge disruptions in the real estate market and travel as many remote workers are now choosing to relocate to places closer to friends and family, or countries that support long-term remote working visas such as Barbados, Croatia and Portugal, to name a few. Employers will need to think about their policies around traveling, cyber security, operating entities, benefits, and more.

I hate that I have to say this because as a society we are in a continuous fight to make the world a better and more equitable place for all, but employers will also need to recognize that diversity, equity and inclusion will be an even bigger opportunity to invest in underrepresented communities and provide structural change through policies, procedures and action that create a sense of belonging for all, no matter where employees are located or backgrounds/experiences they come from.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

This is a tough one. I was never someone who had a deep desire to get a college degree, but recognized that I had the privilege to do so and it was also very aligned with my parents’ expectations of me… My advice would be to explore your options! There are a ton of non-traditional ways to learn these days. My philosophy on college is that of what I call, “A Tapas Life” — try a little of this, a little of that. Talk to people who are in college, talk to people who you admire and ask them how they got there. Do what feels good for you. Try a class here or there, stick it out for a few bites, if you hate it, you don’t ever have to order it again. If you love it, make a permanent spot on your plate for it.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

Values matching. We live in a world inundated with screens, news and over-information — it can be incredibly overwhelming (especially to highly sensitive people — I see you!) Job seekers should do an inventory of all the things they’ve loved in their previous jobs or take stock of things they simply enjoy doing. What are the skills that help you feel good? Is there any one area that energizes you to learn and grow within that you’re already good at? Once you’ve clearly defined your skillset and types of roles you’d be a good fit for, take stock of what intrinsically motivates you, and research companies whose values match with yours. Work can be a win-win for both employees and employers, but it does take time and intentional research to find holistic alignment.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

My hope is that within the rise of AI employees can do less, but do better, by leveraging technology to take away menial tasks and create headspace for individuals to learn and grow into their deepest purpose. I’d say learning more about yourself and how you want to contribute to the world is an important first step. Learning people skills (even if you aren’t a people person) will be beneficial for any job regardless of its function, so I’d recommend learning how you work best and hone your communication skills to better expand your opportunities for employment.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Absolutely. That said, working from home and working remotely are two very different things. I think the move to work from home will be a much more common continuing trend, allowing for a hybrid in/out of office experience. What I hope for the longer term is that most companies and leaders will learn the benefits of true, intentionally designed remote work that focuses on asynchronous-heavy communication, allowing for people to thrive in environments that work best for them.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

Currently, not all remote work is created equal (nor is in-office work), and we have a long way to go to support fundamental changes in the workplace. Kudos to the companies out there working hard to move the needle! I foresee investment in co-living and coworking spaces that may take over abandoned corporate real estate, we’ll also see (and have already seen) investment from tourism boards and governmental organizations providing digital nomad visas to support location-independent working, and a heavy investment in the employee experience and design of remote-first workplaces. I hope to see a deep societal change from capitalism to conscious capitalism with companies adopting a stakeholder mindset where everyone wins, inclusive of employees and the environment.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

I think employers who are unwilling to put in the effort to do the right thing for employees will have a hard time watching companies that are putting in the effort surpass them as great places to work. I think employees will have a difficult time within the next few years finding enough companies and leaders who truly believe in the future of work and act on creating a forward-thinking environment.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

Absolutely. I believe that employers have a duty to create workplaces that allow for all individuals to feel as though they belong and are supported for whatever amount of time that person is employed. This should be addressed through leadership and embedding social support within the company’s culture and design, allowing for people to show up and be both accepted and socially supported as their authentic selves.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

When we all have the autonomy to be our best selves and do our best work where it works for us, we are better and more productive members of our communities and our society. I am seriously so excited about the journey of self-discovery many newer remote workers are about to go on and can’t wait to see where we are in the next 5–10 years. We weren’t born to just work and die chained to an office — the future of work is a totally blue ocean space — the world is your oyster!

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

In the words of Apple back in the day, “Think different.” There are a lot of things that need fixing in our society, and the ability to look at creating a better and more equitable world can help us to truly see where the needs are and invest in the resources that already exist.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Remote work won’t kill culture; it will reveal it: I’m witnessing leaders blaming going remote for their cultural struggles and misalignments. Remote has and will continue to reveal if the company’s values are truly lived and embedded into the operating rhythms of the workplace — or simply just words on a wall. Watch out for this as an excuse and see it as an opportunity to take a magnifying glass to your culture and values and realign.

2. Experience design + employer branding: The future of work doesn’t just happen, it’s intentional! Start watching for investments within the people experience and workplace design realms. We’ll begin to see more attention focused on remote experience design. We’ll also see employer branding expand on a broader scale, ensuring that what companies are putting out into the world match the sentiments of the internal team.

3. More intentional onboarding: “Can I go to the bathroom?” was a question a new employee asked me their first week of working remotely. When you’re used to hiring people in a centralized location and begin to hire remotely, you’ll want to ensure you are setting clear examples of the freedom and flexibility that you choose to provide — we have no idea the trauma some people have experienced in office! I don’t care if my team goes for a bike ride for four hours during whatever their workday is, but it’s up to leaders to design realistic expectations throughout the onboarding experience so people know it’s OK to live their lives and still have a job. Companies who spend more time, resources, and energy investing in onboarding will see a huge return on their investment.

4. Work/life harmony: We hear about burnout all the time and the difficulty of work/life balance. I think we’ll begin to see much more of an integration of work into life and vice versa as individuals discover where and how they work best. We’ll begin to see people discover the times of day and places where they are the most innovative and alert, and work will begin to flow more fluidly within our lives.

5. Mutual value propositions (MVPs): A job is a relationship and it’s essential that employers and employees are creating environments in which everyone can thrive. I think that more and more employers will begin to see how deeply important it is to create mutual value propositions for their employees. This will happen through intentionally hiring people who share their same values and are intrinsically motivated by what the company offers through both experience and product.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

“You already have everything you already need inside of you,” has been my mantra for years since a therapist said it to me during a very difficult time in my life. Whenever I get frustrated or frantic, I repeat this to myself to remind myself that I always have a choice on how I want to move forward or respond to a situation. It reminds me to follow my gut in the decisions I make…And in the words of Ted Lasso, “on your way down to your gut, be sure to check in with your heart.”

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

If you could get me on a sailboat with Richard Branson, I would be forever indebted to you. I read Losing My Virginity when I was 23 and immediately wrote my first business plan. Sir Branson has always been a constant inspiration to me, pushing the boundaries of creativity, innovation, and adventure.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects’ careers. How can they further follow your work online?

I’m most active on LinkedIn — feel free to connect with me there.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.

Thanks for having me — this was fun!