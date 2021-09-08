Dara Torres: “I think sometimes when you want to try to stop a bad habit, you have to have reminders not to do it, and everyone has different ways of having reminders”

…I think sometimes when you want to try to stop a bad habit, you have to have reminders not to do it, and everyone has different ways of having reminders. For me, when I was training and I wasn’t touching the wall right, my coaches would be standing over me telling me every time, you’re not touching the wall correctly.

Dara Torres broke barriers when she competed in her 5th Olympic Games and became the oldest swimmer to compete in the Olympics in 2008, at the age of 42. Not only did she compete, but she brought home three silver medals, including the infamous heartbreaking 50-meter freestyle race where she missed the Gold by 1/100th of a second. America loved her all the more for her astonishing achievement and her good-natured acceptance of the results.

Aside from her amazing accomplishments in the pool, Dara has talents on dry land too. Now a top-selling author, her memoir, “Age is Just a Number: Achieve Your Dreams at Any Stage in Your Life,” published in April 2009 and was listed as one of the top 25 best-selling business books by June. Her second book, “Gold Medal Fitness: A Revolutionary 5-Week Program” was released in May, 2010 and quickly became a New York Times best-seller. Dara also won the ESPY award for “Best Comeback” and was named one of the “Top Female Athletes of the Decade” by Sports Illustrated magazine.

Dara is the Chief Wellness Officer at CaniBrands, a leading wellness products company providing consumers with high-performance solutions helping with energy, mental focus, anxiety, pain, recovery and sleep. With brands including Cani-Boost, Cani-Mend, Cani-Fresh and Cani-Sleep, Dara is helping to raise awareness for all-natural and healthy choices for everyday challenges many consumers face.

As a strong health advocate, Dara’s fitness and wellness goals revolve around three pillars: what she puts into her body, what she does with her body and how she recovers. These pillars are showcased in all of her brands and organizations that she gets involved with. After attempting to qualify for her sixth Olympic Games, Olympian, author, mother, and role model, Dara Torres, is still many things to many people, but above all, she is an inspiration.

Dara is also a mother and role model to her young daughter and thus all working mothers.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! It is a great honor. Our readers would love to learn more about your personal background. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Los Angeles. I was a big city girl and was very athletic. I had four older brothers and I really just did what they would do. If they tried a sport I wanted to try the sport. My mom would bring me to the pool when my brothers had swim team practice and I had a lot of energy. I think back then they called it hyperactivity, but now they call it ADHD. I was running around all over the place in the bleachers and everywhere else. And finally, my mom was like, “I need to put her in the pool to get rid of this energy.” So that’s how I started swimming. And I just really fell in love with the sport, which then led to an interest in other sports as well. I think it’s very important for parents to put their kids in a variety of sports because when you’re focused on just one sport, you can really tire out. I did gymnastics as well as soccer and volleyball and I continued to play basketball and volleyball in high school, even though I was training for my first Olympic Games in 1984. I also played volleyball up to my last year in college. I think it’s very important to sort of mix it up and diversify yourself because you never know when other sports will help you with your main sport.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career as a high level professional athlete? We’d love to hear the story.

I think a lot of the top athletes are self-inspired and are very driven and goal-oriented. I think a lot of my inspiration, probably 99 percent of it, came from within myself and wanting to be the best I could be and wanting to win an Olympic gold medal and wanting to break all those records. But I definitely had people who I looked up to. To me, it wasn’t about the athlete who was at their highest level. It was about the athlete that I learned from. And one, in particular, comes to mind. Her name is Jill Sterkell, and she held the world record in the 50-meter freestyle, which was my best event growing up. Even though I broke her world record, she still had such sportsmanship. One example, I remember I was standing behind the starting blocks, getting ready to swim a race, and in the preliminaries, there were a bunch of heats. I was in the heat before Jill and I was up on the starting blocks, but we had a false start because something was wrong with the timing system. We had to get out of the water, which was very cold, and I started shivering because I get cold very quickly. Jill stayed in there behind the timers and basically came up to me and put her towel around me so I’d warm-up for my event. Here I had just broken her record, yet she came up to me and helped me, that really just spoke volumes to me about how you really should be when you’re involved in sports.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My family was very supportive, and my mom took me to all my practices and went to all my summits. I obviously wanted to do well for her because of how much she sacrificed and dedicated to my career. But really, the coaches motivated me. There was something about the coaches, their time and their expertise in coaching you as an athlete. You want to be able to perform well not only for yourself but for them because of all the time they put into it. So, I had great coaches that really motivated me throughout my career.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your sports career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I think for me over the years dealing with injuries has been very tough, and not only are you going to be physically trying to rehab your body, but you have to sort of reset your mind because you’ve had this goal that you’ve been working for and then the injury appears. And how are you going to deal with it? There are obviously physical things that you can do, but you also have to prepare your mind to get over it. You need to educate yourself to stay positive during recovery and keep that focus. You also have to remember your goal and continue with the rehab that you have to do in the physical therapy to get through it.

What advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career?

I think for any young athlete out there, really narrow it down to what you want to do and set goals. In whatever sport you’re in, have a clear idea of what you want to accomplish and communicate this to your coaches. I think kids are so intimidated by coaches that sometimes they don’t want to disclose when something’s going on with them personally or something happens in a school that may be affecting them while they’re on the field, or the tennis court, or in the pool or whatever they’re doing. They have to let the coaches know so they can understand what’s going on. And I have been one that has always been open with my coaches. I think it’s really helped me throughout my career to be able to do that. Whether I was a young kid or an older adult in my 40s competing, I always had very good communication with my coaches.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I love to give back and I’m thrilled to be working with Princess Charlene of Monaco with her drowning prevention program. I’m one of her US ambassadors and the vice president of the US section of her organization. I work in an all-women’s sports talk show for CBS Sports Network called We Need to Talk, which is a lot of fun. And I love giving motivational talks. There’s something about going out there. And even if you just touch one person as you’re telling your story, that’s just so rewarding to see sort of how you can affect someone.

I’m also the ambassador and Chief Wellness Officer for CaniBrands, which is an amazing Wellness company. I’m super excited about that because I wish I had CaniBrands products back when I was training. I never associate my name with something that I don’t believe in. My favorite is the Cani-Sleep line, it’s done wonders for me. As you get older, it’s a lot more difficult to fall asleep and to stay asleep through the night. I really have had an issue with sleep, I don’t know if it’s from all the years of training… I don’t know if it’s because I’m getting older and I just don’t have the hormones like I had. But it’s harder to sleep. And I think it’s important for everyone to get a good night’s sleep, now more than ever. You need your mind and body to reset so that the next day you can go out there and really put out your best. And I was lacking that when I retired from swimming. I was lacking sleep and I was trying to take the harsh medicines out there and I didn’t like that. And then when I found out about Cani-Sleep, it was life-changing. There’s something about it that gives you such a nice sort of sleep reaction to taking the oil or the spray or the softgels where you just have such a nice deep sleep. I could never remember my dreams before but now I have such vivid dreams. It’s like, wow. And I don’t wake up with a hangover like when I was taking those harsh sleep medicines. And I just wake up and can start my day and it’s just such a wonderful product that really makes me get the sleep that I need to have productive days.

I also love Cani-Mend which helps with pain and recovery. Because being a little bit older, sometimes I could just step out of bed and be like, my back hurts right now or my shoulder and I don’t recover as quickly as I used to. I love to use the product to help me with my aches and pains, but they also have Cani-Boost if you’re lacking energy and Cani-Fresh to help with anxiety. Another reason why I love CaniBrands is that it’s all-natural, vegan, non-GMO, non-addictive and really healthy. Raising the awareness for safe, trusted and effective solutions is really exciting and I get to help so many people.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. As an athlete, you often face high stakes situations that involve a lot of pressure. Most of us tend to wither in the face of such pressure and stress. Can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to optimize your mind for peak performance before high pressure, high stress situations?

Yeah, obviously, being an elite athlete, there are a lot of stressful situations, I think, in my sport in particular the Olympic trials is probably the most nerve-racking event that I’ve ever been to, even more so than the Olympic Games. It’s harder for an American swimmer to make the Olympic team than to win a medal. That kind of says it all. High-pressure situations are tough. And for me personally, one of the habits that I got into when I was younger is worrying about who is next to me on the starting blocks. Are they the record holder or do they do this or that? What I learned is to really focus on yourself and to not worry about what’s going on around you. Worry about your race and what you’ve done up to that point. Because the bottom line is, when it comes to the athlete that’s in the pool next to you, you really don’t know which version of that athlete is going to show up that day. Why waste all that energy and be so stressed out about it when you can focus your energy on yourself?

The other piece of advice I’d offer is to go back to the reason why you started in your sport in the first place. For me personally, I just love swimming and I miss it every time I took long breaks. And when I went back to that, I realized that when I set up on the starting blocks, there’s really nothing else I can do. I just have to go out there and enjoy it and just be in the moment. And that’s really helped me through stressful situations. Also, if you’re not in a sport and you’re in a high-stress situation, go exercise. Exercise really relieves stress and just sort of gets everything out of your body and also has another obviously added benefit where you’re working your muscles and working your joints and just making yourself healthy.

And maybe if you don’t have the time to exercise like I did, one thing that I love is taking Cani-Fresh, which helps with anxiety. It’s great for when you just need to chill and relax throughout the day. I know some athletes who took it during quarantine when they were feeling very anxious because they weren’t in their natural environment of being on a basketball court or on the rink or being in a pool.

Do you use any special or particular breathing techniques to help optimize yourself?

There are different breathing techniques. I think everyone’s different. For me, I like to actually breathe a lot. I like exercising to get my breath going and up my energy level and relieving stress. But for other people and I know and I’ve done this in the past before, when I’m getting ready for a race and my heart’s racing, I would take a deep breath in and slowly exhale and take a deep breath in and slowly exhale. If you do that a few times it really lowers your heart rate and just makes you feel a little bit more relaxed.

Do you have a special technique to develop a strong focus, and clear away distractions?

A lot of people like to do visualization. I think that helps people focus on what they’re getting ready to do, whether standing up on starting blocks or getting ready for a big presentation, getting ready to play that hockey game, whatever it is, visualization can definitely help to get you focused and ready. For me personally, I like to put my focus in my training. When I step on the starting blocks, I don’t have to think. Overthinking will make me nervous. I try to do all my focus and visualization when I’m training, which means when I get up on the starting blocks, I can just focus on a visual.

These ideas are excellent, but for most of us in order for them to become integrated into our lives and really put them to use, we have to turn them into habits and make them become ‘second nature’. Has this been true in your life? How have habits played a role in your success?

I’ve been very lucky to be in a sport like swimming where you learn a lot and swimming has been the biggest part of my life so far in my half a century of life. And I think what I’ve learned from swimming is hard work, dedication, sacrifice, time management, all of those things. When you focus on something for so many years and you learn these good habits, it really trickles out into other aspects of your life even when you’re not involved in the sport that has been such a big part of your life. I feel so lucky that I’ve been able to learn these wonderful habits that I can put in other aspects of my life.

Can you share some of the strategies you have used to turn the ideas above into habits? What is the best way to develop great habits for optimal performance? How can one stop bad habits?

I think sometimes when you want to try to stop a bad habit, you have to have reminders not to do it, and everyone has different ways of having reminders. For me, when I was training and I wasn’t touching the wall right, my coaches would be standing over me telling me every time, you’re not touching the wall correctly. Do you want this to trickle out when you’re at a semifinal and you miss out on touch because you didn’t practice that in practice? Some people may have put a little rubber band around the wrist as a reminder. There are different ways that you can add reminders, such as putting them on your phone. There are always ways to remind yourself to stop those bad habits.

As a high performance athlete, you likely experience times when things are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a mind state of Flow more often in our lives? Do you have any meditation practices that you use to help you in your life? We’d love to hear about it.

I’m the type of person that is always on the go. Some people are just like me and some people may need downtime. I’m not typically a downtime type of person but when I occasionally did need it, I went to do a little meditating. For me, that could entail just lying down, looking up in the sky, relaxing. It could also be listening to music that would calm me down, maybe some soft mellow music. But on the other side of that, in order for me to get that energy out and relax, I’d go and work out. And that would be my meditation. I know it sounds crazy because most people equate meditation to having to do something really chill, but that doesn’t have to always be that way. Yes, some people are like that. Other people like to do things really fast or get that adrenaline going through exercise. Then you get to relax after that.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are by all accounts a very successful person. How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I think It’s very important to be appreciative of opportunities you’ve been given so to me giving back in some capacity means a lot to me. I enjoy working with Princess Charlene of Monaco on her drowning prevention foundation. I love promoting health and wellness solutions through my role with CaniBrands and I love to give speeches to girls, swim teams, etc. I also enjoy guest coaching.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Never put an age limit on your dreams. That’s the lesson I learned while competing in the 2008 Olympics.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I look at what people like Jessica Biel are doing in the wellness space for young moms and I say why can’t we do something similar for women over 40? I’m committed to building a brand focused on women over 40 and creating a community of like-minded women who want the best for themselves, their friends and their family. I have a lot of ideas #ageisjustanumber

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!