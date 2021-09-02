Danny Rinaldi of NightWise: “The Founder”

The Founder — It’s all about the Founder, especially in the formation and early stages of the company. The Founder is the company. So, he or she needs to possess a unique set of skills and talents that would make them best suited and effective in executing the idea and capitalizing on the opportunity. Ideally, they would have a broad background and deep experience in the industry, making them more likely to develop the right product, articulate the brand vision to the appropriate stakeholders, buildout the founding team, and recruit investors.

Danny Rinaldi is an American entrepreneur with a background in the hi-tech and consumer package goods industries and experience in developing multi-million-dollar brands and managing fast-paced, high-growth businesses. Danny was the co-founder of an international toy company that competed in the highly competitive toy market, carving out a niche for his brand against industry giants like Hasbro and Mattel.

He is currently the Founder and CEO of NightWise™, a direct-to-consumer, e-commerce company. Danny is racing to disrupt a large segment of the 30B dollars U.S. sleep industry with, NightWise™, a restorative sleep solution that helps people go through crucial stages of repair and renewal as they sleep.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was born in one of the small steel mill towns of Western Pennsylvania. My grandfather, father, and uncles all worked at the steel mill. For two summers during college, I worked at the mill. I worked as a laborer doing the dirtiest, hottest jobs inside and around the mill’s burning hot furnace. So hot that it was easy to imagine what hell was like. Despite the lore of good money to a college student, my experience in the mill made me grateful for my education and focused all my attention on graduating.

I was recruited right out of The Pennsylvania State University by one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world and later moved across the county many times, working for some of the world’s largest consumer package goods and technology companies.

Today, I live in Atlanta and have had the great fortune to launch my latest startup in this thriving city. Atlanta is quickly becoming an attractive place for entrepreneurs and one of the top places for starting a company.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

My “Aha Moment” came with my previous venture after traveling to our manufacturers in China many times. Due to the 12-hour time change and the effects of jet lag, I developed sleep problems for the first time in my life. I sought help from many traditional over-the-counter sleep aids and prescription sleep meds, but I could not find one that worked well or without any adverse side effects. I was so unhappy with all the current sleep aids on the market that, out of frustration, I thought I should take a shot at developing my own sleep formulation.

After all, I always made health drinks in my blender to help me gain muscle, burn fat, or stay energized. I thought, why not a sleep formula. I researched the market and visited many of the health foods stores in Atlanta to learn about the ingredients that would work best to help people sleep. After months of trial and error, I landed on a formula in my kitchen that worked well.

My “Aha Moment” came the day I realized I could market my own sleep formula to help others to sleep and use my existing retail relationships to secure distribution to launch an entirely new startup. So that’s what I did, and here I am today, launching our most recent, more advanced sleep solution. I now have the support of a founding team and a network of tier-one partners, investors, and a sophisticated supply chain.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

The person that inspired me most on my journey was Mark Juliano. Mark was an adjunct professor at Carnegie Mellon University and a member of eight founding and senior management teams with startup companies. I listened to Mark’s 25-week podcast, teaching entrepreneurship, marketing, product management, and innovation. While I had been very successful in corporate America and had a front-row seat to see how large enterprises were run, Mark’s podcasts gave me an honest look into the daily responsibilities and burdens of a startup Founder and CEO. It was the nudge I needed to launch my startup.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What sets NightWise apart from any other sleep products on the market is our phased approach.

The ground-breaking innovation we use in NightWise™ is our proprietary, Intelligent Release Technology™, specifically designed to deliver the perfect dose of trusted sleep ingredients throughout the night. This breakthrough technology contains tiny beads in each capsule that are released using a unique 3-phase system that works with the body’s natural sleep cycles to help people experience restorative sleep.

Unlike category leaders, we also utilize a micro-dose of melatonin as too many people are overdosing on this naturally occurring hormone. Our unique combination of trusted ingredients intelligently delivered stands in stark contrast to the sedative nature of the leading over-the-counter solutions and prescription drugs, along with their side effects of morning grogginess or addiction.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

NightWise is a purpose driven brand. The purpose is to create a movement around the power and importance of sleep so millions of people around the world can experience the happiness of being their best selves and living their best lives.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Hard work, persistence, and determination… when no one’s watching!

Early in my career, I had the great fortune to understand that diet and exercise are critical components to a living a healthy lifestyle and building a successful career. I worked out with one of Atlanta’s top trainers, Ty ‘Rope’ Felder. One summer, I was invited to train with him and two NFL football stars, Shannon Sharpe and Ray Lewis, as they prepared for training camp. They needed a 4th man in their rotation, and Rope invited me. He created a two-a-day training program. We ran at the high school track every morning at the crack of dawn. In the afternoons, we struggled through excruciating leg days, big bench days, and grueling back routines. The workouts were so tough, each of us slept like a baby a night.

The daily yelling and screaming chant from Rope was unforgettable, “This is where the Super Bowl is won! Right here in the gym. No stadium. No audience. No ESPN.” Wouldn’t you know it, the Baltimore Ravens went on to play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XXXV that year in Tampa Bay. Shannon made a reception. Ray won the MVP of the year. And I learned that to succeed in the big show, whether it’s the Super Bowl or the launch of a new startup, you need to be myopically focused on hard work, persistence, and determination… when no one’s watching!

The analog in business is that this intense preparation makes you more likely to manage problems better when they crop up because you will have already encountered the solution in your preparation.

As a footnote, these great athletes inspired me to take up competitive powerlifting. While no one was watching, I made it to my own Super Bowl. After competing in my first competitive powerlifting meet this year, not only did I win, but I now hold records in the master division of the United States Powerlifting Association (USPA) federation in the State of Georgia.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

There is a widespread fallacy in entrepreneur community that suggests the key to becoming wealthy and successful and launching the next Uber or Facebook is to operate on less sleep.

In my early days, I took this advice seriously. I wore my sleepless nights in front of my laptop, working long hours on spreadsheets and investor decks as a badge of honor. I quickly learned that more sleep is better. Sleep deprivation and a workaholic mindset are a recipe for early burnout and exhaustion. The truth is that more sleep, a better diet, and regular exercise equal more productivity and a more balanced life.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Sure, times were good. My original sleep product proved to be as desirable to others as it was to me. Early trials demonstrated users fell asleep faster. The Atlanta pilot test revealed the product became the number one selling sleep aid in the city. All indications confirmed it had achieved the product-market fit, and it secured national distribution in the top retail chains.

However, honest customer feedback and actual sales data began to tell a different story within a year. While the product did indeed help people fall asleep faster, a large segment of the population prioritized staying asleep more. These latent findings told us that our first-generation product would likely not become the market disruptor we needed for exponential growth.

This was the most challenging time for the company. One moment we were on top, and the next moment it was clear it would be a grave mistake to continue to invest additional funding into this product.

It was at this point that I realized I had no idea what to do. The data was clear, but the solution wasn’t. There were structural issues with the product. A redesign is what was needed, but it couldn’t happen quickly. We would lose shelf space, customers, and sales. Talk about sleepless nights.

Fortunately, in my search for a solution, I discovered a book called Blue Ocean Strategy. The book was a set of practices and strategy about starting over from scratch and creating a new product. The twist was that along with the redesign, would come an uncontested market space that would make the competition irrelevant. I read the book about twelve times. I highlighted every page, conducted every interview, and created every diagram that ultimately led to the new product design.

In the end, the strategy revealed that an entirely new approach to providing sleep-deprived Americans a differentiated and more efficacious product would require more science and new thinking. I put together a team that included the nation’s leading nutraceutical scientist, Scott Forsberg, and the leading controlled release manufacturer. After several years and 1M dollars in R&D and testing, NightWise was born. The world’s first OTC/direct-to-consumer sleep solution that uses our proprietary delivery system, which we call the Intelligent Release Technology™.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

For me, it’s been my sales background. I had to deal with pressure and the challenges of meeting monthly, quarterly, and annual quotas every year of my entire career. After years of operating under this intense pressure, you find ways to make your numbers, achieve goals, and meet deadlines. If not, you’re not invited to stick around long.

One year selling large, computing systems for a leading technology manufacturer to the largest home improvement chain in Atlanta, I had 10M dollars of business to close before the end of the year, and it was December. I was behind in my numbers for the year because I had difficulty scheduling a meeting with the Chief Information Officer who responsible for making this purchase. After trying to meet with him several times without success, I learned he was making the keynote speech at one of the computer industry’s largest conferences in Denver. So, I called and asked his administrative assistant to ask him if I could fly to Denver with him and sit next to him on the airplane so he and I could finally meet. He agreed, and we finally met up on the plane. He sat in seat 1A, and I sat in 1B. He immediately told me that I had 20-minutes before he had to start work on his keynote. Within this time window, we conducted our business, and he signed our 10M dollars purchase order.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

My advice from my own experience is to attempt to control your emotions and try to stay focused on the bigger picture, especially in frustrating times. Look back to see how far you’ve come. Push through and stay true to your long-term objectives. Course correct when necessary. In the startup world, you never know how close you are to your next big break. Stay determined, be persistent, and continue to work hard.

In a previous career, I made sales club for eight consecutive years. At the beginning of each new year, I always felt overwhelmed and stressed. But as I focused on each day, each month, and remained fixated on what mattered, I always made the club.

In terms of the ups, don’t forget to celebrate them!

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

If a new founder asked for my advice about whether to bootstrap their startup or take venture capital, I would tell them that every startup situation is different and that there are advantages and disadvantages to both.

On the one hand, it’s wise not to take any funding at all. This strategy allows the entrepreneur to maintain control over all decisions and experience zero dilution with bootstrapping. However, this means they must invest their savings and sweat equity to fund the business, keep operations lean, and maintain adequate cash on hand for the time it takes to capitalize on the opportunity and make the business a success.

In contrast, if the startup creates an innovation opportunity and new markets, usually there are high barriers to entry and significant capital requirements upfront. If a full-time founder team and third-party resources over an extended period are required to support the effort, then taking on venture capital from the very beginning can be the way to go. As explained to me, having 50% of something is better than 100% or nothing.

In our case at NightWise, our first-generation product had low barriers to entry, and we relied exclusively on retail distribution to launch the product, which required fewer dollars to get into the market. This enabled me to fund the business myself and with the help of a bit more funding from friends and family. However, after our pivot and understanding the enormity of our innovation in a market space that hadn’t seen any disruption in 75-years, our capital requirements increased significantly, and we took on the venture capital, knowing it would help us get to market first, scale quickly, and have a substantial impact on valuation.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. The Founder — It’s all about the Founder, especially in the formation and early stages of the company. The Founder is the company. So, he or she needs to possess a unique set of skills and talents that would make them best suited and effective in executing the idea and capitalizing on the opportunity. Ideally, they would have a broad background and deep experience in the industry, making them more likely to develop the right product, articulate the brand vision to the appropriate stakeholders, buildout the founding team, and recruit investors.

2. Problem/Solution — I need someone on the Founding team to have personally experienced a particular life problem that they can’t find a viable solution that solves their problem. Then out of desperation, it causes them to create a product that solves their problem. Eventually, he/she discovers that others have the same issue and are desperate for a solution too. Ultimately this motivates them to build a company that would deliver the product to the market at scale for others to enjoy.

After nearly a decade of traveling back and forth to China with my previous venture, I was having sleep problems for the first time in my life. I experimented with many over-the-counter sleep aids and prescription sleep meds, but all of them were ineffective or had terrible adverse side effects. Being an avid fitness enthusiast, I’d been making my own nutritional shakes for years. As an entrepreneur, I thought, why not make my own sleep formula. After the 39th attempt, I landed on something marketable. With the same drive and determination, I built my Chinese toy venture, the first generation of our product was born, Sleep Formula 39. The latest version of this product has been enhanced is now sold online under the brand name NightWise.

3. Product-Market Fit — Proper packaging, branding, and pricing surprise and delight consumers and make them feel compelled to buy the product. Getting to this point takes time, involves the founders reviewing marketing data, understanding honest customer feedback, design iterations and, in some cases, even pivoting to a new product within the product category.

4. Team — There’s got to be impeccable talent at every position of the founding team. The team’s job is to develop a holistic company vision around the product, market, and their big opportunity. I quickly learned that I could not do it alone. I needed product development, marketing, and finance to help us recruit the right mix of tier-one partners, designers, and suppliers to help us capitalize on our big opportunity.

5. Market Size — The last thing I would need to start a highly successful startup would be a large and growing market. Because, in the end, it’s the size of the prize that matters.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the most common mistakes I see CEOs & founders make is to not have the right founding team. I see the importance of a good funding team as fundamental. Startups must have impeccable talent in every position. Success comes down to how well the CEO can build the right team to execute the company vision. Sadly, too many entrepreneurs miss this step.

Another mistake I see all too often is waiting for perfection before you launch. The secret for going from good to great is not perfecting the product or the website but releasing it to the market as a Minimum Viable Product. This crucial step validates the startups big idea early, provides valuable feedback to the team, and reveals where to iterate the next version of the product.

At NightWise, we iterated well into distribution when we discovered the market wanting a more advanced product. While iterating late in the game was time-consuming and expensive, we ended up with 10x the improvements and a new-to-the-world solution never seen in the over-the-counter sleep space.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

All of us at NightWise believe in and practice the three pillars of health: diet, exercise, and sleep. We call it the ‘Holy Trinity’. For years the conversation has been mainly about eating well and exercising regularly. Now, sleep is having its moment. New research shows that prioritizing all three not only improves your physical and mental wellbeing but helps avoid burnout.

Culturally, America has hit a tip tipping point with sleep. Jeff Bezos talks regularly about the importance of sleep and says that eight hours of sleep is good for Amazon Shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he would not trade even a night’s sleep for the chance of extra profits when he’s forced to choose.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would welcome the opportunity to find a way to work with Arianna Huffington at Thrive Global to improve personal wellbeing in the startup community. Being an entrepreneur and in the sleep business, I see firsthand the struggles many entrepreneurs have with sleep and the burnout that comes with launching and growing a startup. I want our generation of entrepreneurs to benefit from the advancements both our companies have created in the world of personal wellbeing and sleep.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have lunch with Reid Hoffman. Reid co-founded PayPal then went on to launch LinkedIn. He is a partner at the venture capital firm Greylock and author of the book ‘Blitzscaling’ which is set of principles for helping entrepreneurs ignite growth and scale very big to capture market share quickly.

Things are about to get chaotic for NightWise as we launch our direct-to-consumer sleep solution this and begin to build out our company. We want to capitalize on the opportunity and are aiming for first mover at scale. I have so many questions for Reid. I would be thrilled to buy Reid Hoffman lunch.

I know a great Italian restaurant in Atlanta.

