Danny Gray Of Zump: “People always over-estimate what can be achieved in one year and always underestimate what can be achieved in 10 years”

People always over-estimate what can be achieved in one year and always underestimate what can be achieved in 10 years. This is a really important thing to keep in mind. When you over-estimate what you can get done in a short space of time you end up in a never-ending loop of failure and never feeling like you’re progressing. Because of this you start chasing things which take you off course and away from your vision. Stay patient, stay mission focused and drive towards a clear future vision.

As an ex-professional rugby player and property developer, Danny is no stranger to a hard and tough working environment and his day-to-day role at Zump is no less rigorous. His 15-year background in property brings the depth of knowledge and understanding of the processes and challenges needed to shake up the housing market with a new and innovative brand. When he has any spare time, Danny can be found running around after his young family.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I started life as an aspiring professional rugby player. It’s all I ever thought about or wanted to do. You have to have a certain amount of passion, belief, resilience and determination to become a pro sports person. I played professionally for 12 years in the English Premiership and had the honour of playing for England 7’s in South Africa, New Zealand, USA, Scotland and Dubai. Throughout my career, I was always interested in real estate and whichever club I played for, I would always undertake development projects on the side. Starting from a simple refurbishment all the way through to complete renovations and new build developments. That interest in property and the frustrations I experienced throughout that journey ultimately led me to this point.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Our goal is to fundamentally change the way that consumers think about buying and selling real estate. Across the world, property has been bought and sold in the same way for decades, using agents and portals. The barriers to entry or participation in the real estate market are too high for many to bother with until they have almost no option but to take the plunge and pick up the phone to an estate agent. I believe that industries should adapt and change to make things quicker, easier and cheaper. We’ve seen it happen in industries across all sectors from communication to retail to leisure. Remember how disruptive Facebook, AirBnB, and Uber have been. It has just not happened in real estate, not yet. By providing a consumer driven marketplace without the traditional barriers, I hope that a greater number of more meaningful connections between buyers and sellers can be established. The real estate market is ripe for change and Zump will challenge the status quo. People can take their property journey into their own hands with our help, giving them a genuinely unique alternative to using an estate agent.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

At one of first big rugby trials, I made a pretty big error. I turned up prepared and excited (and a little nervous) ready to stake my claim. As usual I was in the changing room, preparing my area and laying out my kit. I had a specific process for this and putting my boots on was always the last thing on the list. As I got my boots out and started putting them on, I realised that I’d packed two left boots! I always had a couple of pairs of each boot at home just in case and on this occasion, I must have just picked up two of the same foot. I was then in a position whereby I had a choice of wearing two left feet or borrowing a different right foot from one of the other players! I chose to borrow a different boot which looked pretty ridiculous but at least it got me through the trial. It turned out OK in the end and I went through to the next stage. I did actually learn two things from this experience:

Be prepared. I was rushed that morning as I had left packing my bag until the day of the trial. There was no excuse for me not to get my bag ready and checked the day before and had one of the other players not leant me a right boot I would have been left with two left feet. Being prepared is your responsibility and an obligation when lots of people rely on you.

When something doesn’t go to plan don’t panic. Things go wrong all the time, especially in a start-up. You literally live by the minute with good and bad things happening constantly. It’s a horrible feeling when something goes wrong, but you just need to find a way through and rather than being problem focused you need stay solution focused. There’s almost never a problem you can’t get through in life.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My dad was the first. He started his own business from nothing and made a real success out of it. He is now retired, has two children, three grandchildren and genuine freedom. Seeing his business go from small to big gave me the confidence and entrepreneurial spirit to try it myself. He started a language school from his apartment in Dubai and grew it into a business with more than fifty teachers. He worked long hours but he involved me in it when I was older. I learned what went into running a business, the highs, lows, the resilience and passion required and I count myself lucky to have this experience.

One of my business partners, Nick Shopland, who I met after retiring from rugby has helped a lot in so many ways. Watching how he operates and his ability to see value in people and opportunities has been really valuable for me. I remember one occasion on a pretty complex deal with multiple stake holders involved that things were going south. Everyone seemed to just be in it for themselves and there was this feeling of each side being more concerned with what they weren’t getting out of the deal rather than what they were getting. Nick saw what was happening and how the deal was in danger of full collapse. His intuitively deep understanding of each person in the situation and what their key drivers and motivations were allowed him to mould and manufacture the deal to a point where everybody involved felt like they were winning rather than losing. The deal was a success, everyone left feeling happy and most importantly the relationships were retained and value is still being given and shared to this day. The lesson for me here was that by our nature it’s easy to worry about what you think you might not be getting out of a situation. But thinking this way only alienates your relationships, restricting and strangling them from ever reaching their full value potential. Our relationships are our most valuable asset in business and if you treat them well, make sure everyone always wins (not just you) then they will compound in value and return value over and over again.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I think a great example of this has to be the rapid growth of Purplebricks, the first major UK online agent. Purplebricks stormed on to the scene, grabbing early market share and really shaking up the UK residential real estate market. They did this through one simple tactic: A simple to understand cheap fixed fee.

Historically, the UK has a pretty low opinion of real estate agents. There are zero barriers to entry to be an agent and a buoyant housing market has allowed consistently poor and untrustworthy service to manifest over many years. This meant that the public’s view was ‘well if I’m going to get poor service anyway, I might as well pay less for it’. There’s no doubt this disrupted the industry, but it wasn’t in a good way. All it saw was a race to the bottom in fees to try and compete and pick up any scraps and inevitably even lower service levels.

When I compare this to one of my favourite companies in the world, Airbnb it’s a completely different story. Airbnb massively disrupted the hotel industry, but it didn’t do it through offering cheap, sub-par service. It did it by offering consumers a new way to connect more easily. It provided a platform where guests find and stay in amazing places and owners are to be able to create another source of income through hosting visitors. They created a community of trust through amazing thoughtful design and the rest is history. On one side you have cheap fees and poor service that was associated with many hotels and on the other you have genuinely unique value providing an alternative to staying in a hotel.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Your relationships are your most valuable asset. Since retiring from rugby what has become incredibly clear is that the most valuable assets I have are the relationships I’ve built. Finding great people and understanding what you could do for them rather than what they could do for you opens many doors and allows you to build long lasting relationships built on trust and aligned goals. These types of relationships give you the ability to compound your speed of growth.

Since retiring from rugby what has become incredibly clear is that the most valuable assets I have are the relationships I’ve built. Finding great people and understanding what you could do for them rather than what they could do for you opens many doors and allows you to build long lasting relationships built on trust and aligned goals. These types of relationships give you the ability to compound your speed of growth. Never be the cleverest person in the room . I see my role as a founder being to build the best team I can. This means finding people who are better than me at what we need them to do. I want to feel almost nervous around the people we bring in because if I’m not on my absolute A game I will look stupid or let the team down.

. I see my role as a founder being to build the best team I can. This means finding people who are better than me at what we need them to do. I want to feel almost nervous around the people we bring in because if I’m not on my absolute A game I will look stupid or let the team down. People always over-estimate what can be achieved in one year and always underestimate what can be achieved in 10 years. This is a really important thing to keep in mind. When you over-estimate what you can get done in a short space of time you end up in a never-ending loop of failure and never feeling like you’re progressing. Because of this you start chasing things which take you off course and away from your vision. Stay patient, stay mission focused and drive towards a clear future vision.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I can think of so many things that need improving or changing in the lifecycle of buying, selling and owning a property. I’ve started at the very first stage in the cycle which is search and sell and helping people to connect more freely. Zump’s journey will continue in a way that improves every step of the lifecycle.

The process that takes place following having a sale agreed is still incredibly disjointed and frustrating and moving house is up there with the most stressful things a person will ever do. We want to reverse that completely and make the experience one of certainty, calm and excitement. After completing on a purchase, the trail goes cold. Even though there are likely to be hundreds of things you need to do you are left on your own to find the right people for the jobs.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Most recently I’ve been listening to Naval Ravikant’s podcasts. The way he thinks about society as we are now and how things will change moving forward is really interesting and his thoughts on what makes people happy really resonated with me. It’s very easy to lose sight of why you choose to go down one path or another and to focus purely on the end of the path only for the end to keep moving further and further away.

Having an awareness of where you are and why you’re doing what you’re doing is really important otherwise you just end up in a never-ending loop of chasing something you can never catch.

Some of Rory Sutherlands talks are also fantastic. I love the way he simplifies how humans think and how to tap to try and tap into that thinking in ways that don’t always make logical or economic sense. Always love listening to Brian Chesky, Reid Hoffman and other founders speak.

I believe that success leaves clues and listening to these guys provides so many golden nuggets of value.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s OK to make mistakes. In fact, it’s essential. No one wants to or actively seeks to make mistakes, but when I played rugby, I know that I would have benefited from thinking more like this. Taking every mistake as an earth crumbling disaster inevitably ends up with a person being so scared of making them that they don’t even try. By far the best lessons I’ve had have come from my mistakes not my successes. So, I now try to have a bit more perspective and appreciate the lessons received rather from making mistakes.

Success leaves clues. This is something I feel I’ve always done well since I was a kid. I always used to just watch the best rugby players on TV, at trials or in other teams. I used to watch, listen and learn and be in a constant loop of improvement. It’s pretty easy in sport to find those top people and learn from them but took me a while after retiring to find where the next set of external mentors would come from. Eventually you find them, whether on YouTube, podcasts or if you’re lucky or proactive enough you’ll meet some in real life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. :-

I think there are a lot of people out there who would love to use the experience, network and financial gains they have gained to help someone else who just hasn’t had the same opportunities. Equal opportunity is a really difficult thing to crack but it would be great to be able to find and connect with those that could do with a break to help them unlock their skills and passion to do something great. Not a charity or donation but providing a genuine opportunity to those who want to achieve more but are held back by their circumstances. I would aim this in particular at children and teenagers and I think as a movement, evening up the playing field and providing more opportunity for the younger generation can only be a good thing.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

It’s my pleasure and thank you for having me.