Danny Arroyo: “Let go of your auditions and move on once you are finished”

There is an excellent chance that a majority of auditions may not result in booking the acting job. Many times, this is for reasons beyond your control that has nothing to do with your acting talent. The reasons range from another actor having been offered the role previously becoming available, to the fact that they needed someone taller or shorter for the role or that the actor is a neighbor and friend, or the project lost its funding… etc. I made the mistake in the past of over-thinking why I did not get a callback or book a role. I doubted myself, but this is a burden that one should not carry into their next audition.

If you’ve done the work, gone to class, and studied, then all you can control is the fun you had performing for the casting directors. Once that is over, be grateful for the opportunity, and live your life.

As part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Danny Arroyo, an actor/writer/producer/director with a Bachelor’s Degree in Film Production and over 80 film/TV/commercial credits. He has won three “Best Actor” awards at various film festivals.

Arroyo is a series regular on the Tubi series Sangre Negra…Black Blood (2021), for which he won the “Best Actor” award at the Vive Latino America Awards Show for playing Detective Christian Santos. Sangre Negra…Black Blood also stars veteran actors Erik Estrada and Eric Roberts.

Arroyo is the main lead actor in four upcoming feature films, an action thriller titled Day Labor (2021), a cop drama thriller titled Nobody’s Angel (2021), a romantic comedy film titled Switched at Love (2021), and the teen drama titled Adolescents of Chymera (2021). Arroyo plays Rico Fisher, the lead character in the true-life story film The Last Smile (2018), for which he won Best Actor at the Silicon Valley Film Festival. Arroyo wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the comedy short film Bite! (2018), winner of 10 film festival awards including four “Best Comedy” awards. It is based on a true story of when his home was invaded by bed bugs. Arroyo is the producer, co-writer and actor on TV show pilot, The Detective with Michael Madsen. His next project is the feature film, Burn Rider.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in the concrete jungles of New York City in the Bronx. I lived there a few years until my family moved to the quiet nature-filled suburban life one finds in a small town, this one located in New Jersey. I went from playing stickball in the streets of New York, avoiding cars and hoping not to break windows, to running the football avoiding tackles for my New Jersey high school team. Having these different environments growing up in my life gave me unique perspectives and appreciation for both.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

What influenced me to pursue a career as an actor likely was the result of watching movies and TV shows — a huge part of my childhood. Often my brother and I would watch a show that we liked and would take turns pretending we were the actors- doing that cool thing they did on the screen. I was acting before I even knew that was a career choice!

I was really into superheroes, sci-fi, and comic books at an early age; in fact, truth be told, I still am. I watched an interview with the late Christopher Reeve talking about his role in the Superman movies and he talking about having attended Juilliard. I never knew there were schools people went to in order to become an actor. He also talked about auditioning and screen testing to play both characters — Superman and Clark Kent. They are both distinctly, as we all witnessed, different. I related a lot to the physical training he put in once he got the coveted role; this definitely resonated with me because I always work out. He also mentioned working alongside legends such as Marlon Brando and Gene Hackman, who I knew from such films as “The Godfather” and “The French Connection” respectively. It was like a switch went off in my head that “acting” is a legitimate profession. One doesn’t have to go down the standard path and become a lawyer, a teacher, a dentist or any other 9–5 profession. One can follow the untraditional path and make a dream become a reality. I had originally hoped to become a pro football player. Now, in what was a very eye-opening moment for me, I saw that I could become an actor.

Can you share a story about a mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One mistake that I experienced when I first started acting happened when I was only a few weeks into my scene study class. I was about to perform 10+ pages of memorized dialogue with my scene partner in front of the whole class. As I was prepping the stage for our scene, I heard some of the students having random conversations, so I joined in. I was minutes away from performing a deeply emotional scene, and I was chatting away- not focusing. The teacher pulled me aside and told me to get my head back in the game. Performing isn’t something you turn on and off like a light switch unless you are Marlon Brando, and even he got mentally ready for big scenes. Needless to say that my scene that night was nothing short of terrible. I wasn’t connected and my dialogue was flat and boring. My teacher ripped me apart with his critique afterward; justifiably so I might add. I was humbled and embarrassed. The following week I stayed focused and absolutely took what I was doing seriously. This time, I visualized my performance and let it go. The scene turned out quite well and my teacher was full of praise. The students who watched equally had great things to say.

This experience was a valuable lesson for me. Be professional about your work especially when committing something to film because film is forever, and your great performance or bad performance will be there always for everyone to see.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently working on the TV series “Sangre Negra… Black Blood”. It is unique in that it wasn’t produced by a Hollywood studio, but individually financed by executive producers who believed in us as storytellers and wanted to see narratives told where people of color are seen in more prominent and less stereotypical situations. It being privately financed allowed us to tell the story that we wanted with no outside interference and cast the people and friends who were not only talented but needed that “Hollywood break” in the business they were not getting currently.

The story itself is about the Santos family; a well-to-do Latino-American family living in Los Angeles, led by the patriarch of the family, Guillermo Santos Sr., played by Erik Estrada. The series main protagonists are the three brothers, Guillermo Santos Jr., a defense lawyer, played by Ricardo Herranz, Christian Santos, LAPD detective, played by me, and half-brother “Pretty” Ricky Santos, a gangster, played by Antonio Mckay.

The family controversies reach new heights when Detective Christian Santos arrests his own brother, Ricky Santos, for murder, only to have Ricky hire his brother and defense attorney Guillermo Santos as his lawyer. To further muddy the waters, Christian’s fiancée, the lovely Francesca Natal played by Arianna Gomez, shares a young daughter with the aforementioned Ricky Santos.

I also have the feature films “Day Labor”, “Switched @ Love”, “Nobody’s Angels”, “Burn Rider”, and “Adolescents of Chymera,” all coming out later this year.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share any reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I believe that TV and film is such a powerful medium, and a strong influencer of society’s collective minds and opinions. It should accurately reflect what is seen in everyday life with regard to diversity, not a misrepresentation where diverse people in entertainment only play stereotype versions of the culture they represent. It all begins in the writer’s room where, if an equal amount of diverse talents were represented properly, then stories would reflect more accurate themes and depictions of race, culture and lifestyles.

Viewers of all ages, especially the young, who may have no prior knowledge of other people’s differences, could accept as normal that this world is filled with people of all types in appearance, intelligence, beliefs, and culture. If they are fed stereotypes, then that is what they will see when confronted by people not like themselves. Plus, with more accurate depictions, those who are diverse can take pride in seeing positive representations of themselves. That pride may turn into confidence in one’s talents and uniqueness, thus inspiring more great stories and works of art.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example.

Well, the one thing I wish someone had told me when I first started is: "Let go of your auditions and move on once you are finished."

There is an excellent chance that a majority of auditions may not result in booking the acting job. Many times, this is for reasons beyond your control that has nothing to do with your acting talent. The reasons range from another actor having been offered the role previously becoming available, to the fact that they needed someone taller or shorter for the role or that the actor is a neighbor and friend, or the project lost its funding… etc. I made the mistake in the past of over-thinking why I did not get a callback or book a role. I doubted myself, but this is a burden that one should not carry into their next audition.

If you’ve done the work, gone to class, and studied, then all you can control is the fun you had performing for the casting directors. Once that is over, be grateful for the opportunity, and live your life.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

What is key to thriving and avoiding burnout and having a happy, and hopefully, successful career is to have a life outside of your acting? Put in the work, take the classes, read the books, and practice your craft as one should, but once you are done, then go be with friends and family, go out in nature, read or listen to a book for leisure, workout, meditate, take a vacation… etc. Do fun things without a thought of craft or career. The happier you are with your life, the more the career, the luck, and the right place at the right time manifest itself to ensure your success — on multiple levels.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire the world to take a simple ten minutes out of their day, that is 600 seconds, to sit still and think about all the things that make them grateful, I believe with my entire being that there would be a shift in the world.

Your gratitude thoughts could be something as simple as that cup of coffee in your hand, the joke you heard the day before, seeing a sunrise or sunset, remembering your baby and kid’s smiles or laughter, thinking of the great meal you are going to prepare for your family and friends, planning a vacation… anything that lifts your heart and raises your spirits… for 600 seconds.

We can call the movement… 600 Seconds to a Better You.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There were many people who were instrumental in my life or career and I am grateful to all of them for their patience and belief in me. One person who I can say was pivotal early on in my career was my first acting manager, Calvin Mason. I was more than willing to stay in New York City and pursue my industry, but he was the person who convinced me to go to Los Angeles. Once there, he helped me find an agent, helped get me auditions, got me into a terrific scene study class where I learned so much, and ultimately became one of my better friends in life. He is no longer with us, but for sure Calvin has positively influenced many people with stars in their eyes and big dreams in their hearts.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Your passions and your dreams will sustain you no matter what happens as you continue on this journey. Don’t let anybody’s words, anybody’s negativity, a failure you may have experienced, hold you back. Let it be something that continues to sustain you and guide you as you continue forward with your career.”

This was an unplanned speech I gave in 2018 in front of my graduating class, and a theater filled with guests, as I received my bachelor’s degree for Film Production and Writing. It came from the heart. It’s what I believe. I’m happy to say that many friends and colleagues took to heart my words.

A second quote (that I love) speaks for itself… “Your thoughts define you. Think with intent.”

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Dr. Joe Dispenza. I am an avid meditator. I meditate every morning and have not missed a day in over 5 1/2 years. It has changed my life in such amazing ways from perspective, to balance, to emotions, confidence, and definitely in energy. I’ve only discovered within the last 6–8 months Dr. Joe Dispenza’s meditations, interviews, and live seminars. I meditate as I listen to all of them and it has opened new pathways for me. His focus is a scientific look- through the study of brainwaves- at meditation, energy, visualizing, and manifesting and creating life situations from health, relationships, career and finances using the law of attraction. I’ve devoured so many of his interviews online and listened to his audiobooks so often, that I feel like I know him, but if he were open to sitting with me over lunch or dinner so I may further pick his brain, I’d be happy to cover the bill no matter the cost. Double appetizers and desserts for everyone.

Honorable mention would be Elon Musk, Ed Mylett and Abraham Hicks. This is me now putting that good energy out there into the universe… I will meet all 4 people I mentioned and share a meal with them at some point in my life. Gotta stay positive.

How can our readers follow you online?

I am on two social media platforms.

Instagram: @MrDannyArroyo

Twitter: @DannyArroyo

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!