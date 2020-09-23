Danna Pratte: “Being Better”

Drink lemon water first thing in the morning. I squeeze a fresh lemon into a glass of room temperature water everyday and it does wonders. Something so simple, yet it can have a huge impact on digestion, liver enzymes, and hydration. I like to give my body time to wake up naturally rather than loading up on caffeine right away. I wait on the coffee until about an hour later.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Danna Pratte.

Danna Pratte is the founder, owner, and CEO of NB Pure (Nutritional Brands), a manufacturing, distribution, and sales company that provides nutrition and natural wellness solutions to customers across the country. As an entrepreneur, wellness enthusiast, activist, and educator, Danna has over 25 years of experience in the industry and is a regular contributor to local and national media outlets on entrepreneurship and health-related topics.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I was born and raised in small town Texas. Our town was about 500 people, but being in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, we still had access and exposure to more of the city life. You might assume that I grew up in a household focused on health, but I did not. Neither of my parents were educated on how nutrition plays such a key role in health and living well. And we didn’t have a wealth of nutrition information at our fingertips as we do now. I grew up eating a mostly unhealthy diet. We ate things like Spam or Hamburger Helper for dinners when I was a kid. As I got older, I drank Diet Coke like it was going out of style and visited the Taco Bell quite often in high school. This is what we knew at the time. It wasn’t until I was a sophomore in high school and had the opportunity to study abroad in Switzerland that I saw another way of life. Traveling at such a young age opened my eyes to a different culture, food, and eating habits. This was the beginning of my wellness journey. I had really struggled with my weight as a kid and when I went to college, I was determined not to gain the dreaded freshman 15. We are truly products of our environment and it’s hard to break old habits! In the first two years of college, I often felt rundown and had brain fog….I just felt really unhealthy. So I took it upon myself to learn more about health and nutrition and began to shift my diet. Once I started eating better, I saw improvement in everything from brain function, physical health, and energy levels.

Fast forward to years after college and I’m living in Arizona with my husband. It was here that I was first introduced to the wellness industry while I was in graduate school. This is when I learned about the true benefits of supplements and alternative medicines as an addition to a healthy lifestyle. I was never intending on building a company around it, but sometimes life knows what you should be doing and puts opportunities in front of you. Knowing it, living it and seeing how it could better mine and other’s lives, it became my passion project and my life’s work so far.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

What’s been interesting to me has been the ways that we’ve accidentally discovered how our products have helped people. Our products have popped up in books and articles that we didn’t even know about! Early on, our digestive health products were highlighted in The Prescription for Nutritional Healing book, which back in the day was considered the Bible of the nutrition industry. A few years ago, one of our sales team was starting a cleanse, using the book 10-Day Green Smoothie Cleanse as a guide and found our MagO7 product recommended in the book! The author, JJ Smith, developed the cleanse while on her own wellness journey and shared that our MagO7 truly helped save her life. A mention of our MagO7 was also caught in Chelsea Handler’s book, Life Will be the Death of Me! What I take away from these discoveries is knowing that we are doing something that has such a positive impact on people’s lives. And that is encouraging and empowering every single day.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I make mistakes every day! I view it as an important part of learning and growing. Impatience is probably what I am most guilty of and it can lead to rushing things at times. A more recent mistake was about two years ago, we made the decision to rebrand our best selling MagO7 product. I felt like the packaging was outdated and really wanted a new look. We worked with a design company on the rebranding and the end result is what you see on the packaging today. Even though I like how it turned out, now we’ve decided to do a complete brand redesign under the NB Pure label. Which means another rebranding for MagO7! In hindsight, I should’ve waited on the initial rebranding of MagO7, which would’ve saved us a lot of money and customer confusion. I was so eager to get that done that I didn’t think about the long-term goal of bringing all the products under the larger NB Pure brand. As an entrepreneur, I often try to move things along quite quickly and then the likelihood of mistakes increases.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

So many people have been influential to me, but my mother has been one of the biggest influences in my life. She taught me integrity and pushed me to get out of my comfort zone and take risks. She inspired that entrepreneurial spirit that has gotten me to where I am now. A steadfast supporter of whatever I’m doing, she’s always been there for me.

When I was younger, she really helped me understand how to take advantage of opportunities. Starting with my travels abroad when I was in high school. There aren’t many parents that would send their teenage daughters to travel across the world by themselves for a year. Mind you, this was before cell phones and the internet. I remember hearing about the opportunity at school and coming home to tell her about it. To my surprise, she responded with “Let’s look into it!” The next thing I know, I’m on a plane to Europe. If it wasn’t for her support and encouragement, I would have been less likely to go. The experience opened my eyes to the world and made me realize that there’s so much to learn outside of our little small town bubble.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

NB Pure exists to help others better themselves and the world around them. I want people to understand how supplements can contribute to feeling better physically and mentally. Supplements are not meant to be in place of a healthy diet. They work in tandem. When used correctly together, a nutritious diet and appropriate supplementation can change an individual’s life. We work so people can feel good on a daily basis. Our goal is to offer products that really help people in their wellness journeys.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Drink lemon water first thing in the morning. I squeeze a fresh lemon into a glass of room temperature water everyday and it does wonders. Something so simple, yet it can have a huge impact on digestion, liver enzymes, and hydration. I like to give my body time to wake up naturally rather than loading up on caffeine right away. I wait on the coffee until about an hour later. Have supplement prep Sundays. We only hear about meal prep days, so if you are doing that, consider also prepping your supplements for the week. This is something I’ve started doing to set up my full wellness plan for the week. Understand the importance of prevention. By taking preventative measures to address your diet, exercise, and mental health, you are significantly decreasing the likelihood that you will end up with a serious health problem later on. Tweak your mindset and don’t wait until you are sick to get well. Pay attention to your gut health. Gut health is so important. I like to periodically do a cleanse with MagO7 to make sure my gut is healthy and things are moving as they should be. We are learning more and more about the importance of gut health and how connected it is with our brain, weight, and overall health. Being Better. It’s a personal mantra and a company mantra. Remind yourself it’s not about perfection. It’s about doing little things everyday because little steps lead to big changes. Make sure you are moving throughout the day. Whether you are working from home or in an office, the time can go by so quickly. Each day, make a conscious effort to do something active. If you want to clear your mind, walk around the block when you are on a call. Movement ties into both mental and physical performance, and long-term health.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My movement would focus on providing access to healthy food and preventative healthcare for all. I feel strongly that we aren’t going to get healthier as a country until we are providing more access and education on how to take care of our minds and bodies. Our healthcare system concentrates on reactive care rather than proactive and so many people don’t have the knowledge on what to do to prevent disease. If people had access to nutritious food and health information, I think they would be more likely to make healthier choices.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Be patient. Don’t rush. Success will come when you focus on your passion. We all have goals and a vision, but goals shift and curveballs happen. You have to be fluid with how you move through life. If you have that mindset, then you can’t get in your own way. It’s okay to ask for help. When we first started the company, I had a newborn and a toddler. It was really tough! We try to be superhuman, especially women. Ask for help without the guilt. Don’t feel guilty about having a passion of your own outside of motherhood and go after it. I think this is a struggle for a lot of us who are moms. Have advisors and listen to advice, but listen to yourself more. Only you will know the true path for yourself and your company.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

They are all really important, but the topic that is dearest to me is mental health. It’s so much more than just a diagnosis. Everyone struggles with different things, whether it be emotions, feelings, depression, or hyperactivity. Social media and technology have a dramatic impact on mental health for all people, young and old. It’s important to be conscious of your personal mindset and aware of your triggers. It affects your daily decisions, mood, performance and overall wellness. Being self-aware is the best form of self-care.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Readers can follow the brand at Nutritional Brands on Facebook and @NBPure on Instagram.