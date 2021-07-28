Danilo Diazgranados: “Fulfill your promises”

Fulfill your promises. This may sound like an oversimplification but, at the end of the day, a company cannot survive if it doesn’t follow through. And the internet and social media have made it easier than ever for people to find “receipts” — that is, proof of inconsistent behavior. So, if you say that you operate with complete transparency, for example, make sure that you are actually providing full visibility.

Thank you for having me. I was born in Venezuela and I always knew that I wanted to be an entrepreneur. I started my first business — a travel agency — while I was an undergrad studying finance at the University of Miami. Being a student and running my own business certainly provided its own education, and it taught me lessons that I would use for the rest of my career.

After graduation, I began my work in finance. And, while working at Banco Unión, I also started making personal investments, acquiring shares in insurance companies and public debt. These transactions ultimately provided me the seed capital for future ventures.

Today, my focus is on businesses and industries that I have a personal interest or passion for, such as gastronomy, hospitality, sports teams, real estate, and, of course, finance. I currently live in the Caribbean and invest in companies in the Americas and Europe.

I have had the opportunity to work with all sorts of companies — some great, some good, and others that are not worth dwelling on. But, over time, it became clear to me that there are common traits shared by each group. And I am looking forward to sharing them with your readers.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I have encountered many difficulties along the way. I have had investments that didn’t work out the way I had hoped. I have invested through several economic downturns, including the collapse of the dot com bubble in 2001, the recession of 2008, and the COVID financial meltdown.

But I am very mindful that patient investors are rewarded. When you invest with a long term mentality, you are better able to steel yourself for the downturns. But I have a tremendous passion for investing, and I believe in the companies I invest in, so I have never considered going into another line of business.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Early in my investing career, there were a few times that I relied too much on the recommendations of others. When you are a venture investor with capital to put to work, everyone wants to tell you about “the next big thing.” While people are usually well intended, it almost never works out. In fact, you will likely get better returns with the blindfolded monkey throwing darts at the financial pages.

I quickly — and somewhat painfully — learned to do my own independent research and only pursue opportunities that meet my own investment criteria. That’s not to say that when people come to me with an idea that catches my interest that I won’t pursue it. I may. But I don’t take anyone’s word for it.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

It all starts with culture. If a company has a culture that inspires entrepreneurship and creativity, prizes fairness and equity, and is built on integrity, then the sky’s the limit. Companies that are built on one forceful person or product, or have unclear values, will not endure. It’s that simple.

This is why I choose the leaders of my companies so carefully. They set the tone.

In every instance where I had the right leadership with a strong culture — and a properly capitalized company, of course — we had success.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Burnout is currently impacting employees at every level, and in every industry. COVID, certainly, exacerbated this. And, unfortunately, as more companies move toward long-term remote work, I don’t foresee the threat of burnout dissipating any time soon.

There are several things that can be done outside of the office that can help combat burnout — like exercise, establishing a regular routine, and eating well. But, within the workplace, there are two strategies that I believe have the most impact: Asking for help and delegating when it is appropriate.

Too often, people think that in order to be seen as a success they have to do everything themselves. Not only is that not true, but it can be detrimental to one’s work product — and therefore undermine them. Furthermore, I believe that knowing one’s own capacity is critical to them being able to succeed. Just like teamwork and time management.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There were many people that taught and supported me along the way. But, if I had to pick one, it would likely be my father. He was a physician in Venezuela with a tremendous entrepreneurial drive. He started Policlinica Metropolitana, a private hospital in Caracas in the 1970s. Today, it is one of the most advanced healthcare provider organizations in Latin America.

I learned countless lessons from him. The first is that investing is not just about financial returns for shareholders and owners. It can also be a powerful tool for social good and a way to make a difference in people’s lives.

Now, with every investment I make, I ask “if this works out, who, beyond myself, will benefit?” When others benefit more than I do, that’s the holy grail.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

A good company is one that is profitable and is consistently setting and meeting goals for evolution. It doesn’t coast, and won’t settle for being stagnant. From an outside perspective they are doing everything “right.”

A great company is one that looks at metrics beyond dollars and cents. It cultivates a unique and engaging culture, and invests in promoting a healthy workplace environment. This shows that a company is committed to its identity, as well as the employees who are making it successful. A great company is also committed to working ethically, and making a positive impact on a community, or the world at large.

In short, a great company knows that how it operates is just as important as how well it’s doing — if not more so.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

Culture is key. Creating a meaningful corporate identity and culture takes a significant amount of work — but the returns are so worth it. A company culture plays an important role in employee recruitment and retention, but it also serves as a first impression in the market. That’s why it must be unique to an organization — rather than buzzwords that are common in an industry. For example, if you and your biggest competitor both describe your organizations as transparent, hardworking, and collaborative — what would compel me to select you? I might as well just flip a coin. To be great, you must do good. I believe that companies should be accountable to their communities, and have a responsibility to improve them. Corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs are no longer a differentiator, they are an expectation. However, they should not be entered into as a PR stunt, they need to be ingrained in a company’s culture and aligned with its mission. For example, a company that produces consumer products for women could get involved with women’s health organizations, providing volunteer opportunities for team members, opportunities for fundraising, etc. The bottom line isn’t the only metric that matters. Profitability is certainly important, but it is not the only way to determine a company’s success. What are your employee and customer satisfaction rates? Are people speaking positively about your brand? Do people want to spend money with you, or are you just the least bad option? These are just a few of the other factors that need to be considered in order for a company to become great. Fulfill your promises. This may sound like an oversimplification but, at the end of the day, a company cannot survive if it doesn’t follow through. And the internet and social media have made it easier than ever for people to find “receipts” — that is, proof of inconsistent behavior. So, if you say that you operate with complete transparency, for example, make sure that you are actually providing full visibility. At the end of the day, it’s all about people. Whether it is employees, clients, customers, or executives, businesses are created by and for people. Each message that is sent out or product that is launched must be created for a specific audience. Their experience is key in determining your success. For example, if you add new features to your product that aren’t intuitive for end users, they will likely abandon your product in search of something more user-friendly.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

There are so many reasons that I am grateful to have grown up in Venezuela. It is a beautiful country, but one that is plagued with tragic poverty. I have also seen so many talented, intelligent people who didn’t have the resources necessary to build a successful business due to their socioeconomic status, their sex or ethnicity. So now, I try to use my good fortune to improve the lives of others.

This purpose propels me to try new things, take risks, and create opportunities, and I believe it has played a major role in my success. Because I always know that what I am doing is about more than just myself.

For companies, I believe it works in very much the same way.

Additionally, purpose-driven businesses are often more connected to their mission, and are able to attract passionate employees that will stay engaged for the long-term. It also helps to serve as a differentiator in the market — whether you work in B2B or B2C. Without sounding too crass, it can pay to do the right thing.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

It is important to recognize that few businesses are able to consistently maintain successive year-over-year growth over the long term. Rather, the life of most businesses typically resembles that of most individuals, with assorted peaks and valleys. So I would not counsel any entrepreneur or executive to expect that they can develop a product or service, no matter how unique, that will ensure perpetual financial growth.

Rather, what business leaders must try to do in times of plenty is to anticipate and be proactive before the standstill occurs. No one should wait until there’s a need to “restart your engines”. Instead, maintain continual focus on how you can innovate and develop your business.

For example, today you may be well-positioned in your market but where do you see the market trending in the future? What are the ways in which your current market position can be disrupted? What changes do you need to make now to better weather the storms ahead?

It is also important to consider who the people are who can help propel your forward, should it need a boost.

And, don’t fear rethinking the strategies that have helped your company succeed in the past. Remember one of the ABCs of the modern business environment is: Always Be Creating

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

Difficult economies are rarely difficult for every business. Even during the toughest periods, there are almost always organizations that manage to prosper relative to others. One way to forge ahead during a down period is to consider acquiring businesses that offer access to new customers or complementary products or services.

Similarly, all country markets do not suffer uniformly in a downturn. A strategy that calls for international expansion during a local recession may seem counterintuitive, but the new country markets may afford exactly the opportunities that are missing in one’s current markets. Simply put, if you can’t grow here, you may be able to grow there.

Another way to achieve growth in a downturn is to (re)consider the benefits afforded by technology. We all saw this firsthand during the pandemic when sales could no longer depend on in-person meetings and deal-making. Suddenly, everyone was using online video platforms to connect and grow — while incurring costs that were negligible compared to business trips. For factories or warehouses, robot use or expansion may help to maintain growth and reduce overhead costs.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

I would say purposeful growth is often underestimated. For example, if a company is experiencing a surge in demand, it can often be hard to resist taking immediate action to satisfy the short term needs (like hiring a bunch of staff members) — even if it is not the best strategy for the future.

Hiring is difficult in general. But, doing so under time constraints can be dangerous. And when a company needs to grow rapidly it is very easy to lose sight of what needs to be done to engage new hires in the company culture. When that happens, the corporate identity gets diluted, and the quality of an organization’s brand can begin to slip.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

Candidly, the strategies I’ve used to increase conversion rates over the decades may no longer be as effective as they once were. Or perhaps it is more correct to say that there are newer ways of converting sales that are more effective and cost-efficient. Social media is a prime example. Intelligent, data-driven use of social media can be employed to identify and engage potential customers for a fraction of the cost of older methods.

Algorithm-based marketing allows companies to target potential customers most likely to make purchases. By starting the sales funnel with those already inclined to make a purchase based on expressed preferences or prior purchases, the conversion cycle moves faster and with a higher rate of success.

But I want to emphasize that social media should not be a stand-alone process. It needs to be one of a number of impressions on a target. So, it should be leveraged in conjunction with emails and other marketing tactics that drive traffic and increase conversion rates.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

It almost feels trite to say “deliver on what you promise” — but not everyone subscribes to that way of doing business. The truer you are to your word, the better received you will be.

Similarly, it is critical to do things with intentionality — especially when it comes to wading into social justice issues. Consumer consciousness is at an all-time high, and performative participation is no longer enough. For example, you may have seen during Pride month that companies were called on to go beyond making rainbow versions of their logos and instead implement more LGBTQ+ friendly hiring practices, support certain legislation, and, essentially, put their money where their mouth is.

But of course, nobody’s perfect. So when mistakes inevitably happen, own them. Learn from them and do better next time. How you respond can often be more important than the initial stumble.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

Great customer service cannot exist at a company that does not understand its customer. Too often, I have seen organizations get wrapped up in serving their ideal customer, rather than the real people who use its products or services.

It is also important to learn from the feedback that is being given from customers, and adapt as appropriate. For example, if you’re getting inbound calls from dozens of people who are all experiencing the same issue, that should be an indication that something may need to be fixed. Not only does this help prevent future dissatisfaction from other consumers, but it helps customers to feel that they are being heard. That their voice matters.

What are your thoughts about how a company should be engaged on Social Media? For example, the advisory firm EisnerAmper conducted 6 yearly surveys of United States corporate boards, and directors reported that one of their most pressing concerns was reputational risk as a result of social media. Do you share this concern? We’d love to hear your thoughts about this.

Social media is an amazing and powerful tool for companies. But, as with anything, it needs to be entered into purposefully. For example, not every platform is good for every company.

For most companies, I think it is detrimental to shy away from using social media solely because of the reputational risks. Your reputation could be damaged on the internet even if you’re not online. Some companies and individuals find themselves attacked by competitors and people with their own agenda. So why deny yourself the potential benefits, including the opportunity to respond and shape your own online brand?

That being said, social media should not be entered into without a clear strategy — and without the right people at the helm. There are also safeguards that can be put into place, particularly around employee behavior on social media. For example, including in company policies that an employee needs to put into their Twitter bio that their opinions are expressly their own, not those of their employer.

At the end of the day, there is no better way to engage with customers, prospects, and partners than on social media. And, if done properly, I think those benefits greatly outweigh any potential risks.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

There are many common mistakes I have seen CEOs and founders make in the early stages of their businesses. First, you need to have a good business plan, but you also need to be prepared to deviate from that plan when circumstances change. And circumstances always change. So maintaining flexibility when challenges arise is critical.

Second, the team you employ to launch a new business may not be the team you need to survive and grow. Too often, founders and CEOs build an initial team of managers and employees that may be right at the launch stage, but don’t necessarily have the skills or chemistry necessary to build out the business. So, business leaders need to make hard choices to ensure that their team is facilitating growth, rather than hindering it.

Third, the DNA of a CEO or founder usually is not the same DNA as a CFO or financial manager. No CEO or founder can do it all — and having someone on your team who can understand and oversee company finances is crucial to growth. Many promising companies have been unable to achieve meaningful success because they neglect sound financial management. As the CEO or founder, you may have the brilliant vision that inspires investors and employees, but you must find someone who can handle cash flow.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think too often when we discuss millennials or generation Z in business it is often done critically, or even sarcastically. Of course, they do operate differently than say baby boomers — and we may not always understand their methods. However, we need to remember that they are the future of finance, hospitality, sports, media, everything. And if we want our industries to survive, we need to be nurturing any talent, passion, or curiosity they exhibit.

For example, in 2019 I was able to help support a gastronomy program at a school in Dominican Republic. At the end of the program, one student earned a scholarship to continue his or her studies at the Basque Culinary Center in Spain. The winner is a 25 year old named Elvis, who had never left the country. And while his travels were delayed due to COVID, he was recently able to start his courses.

As an avid food lover, and investor in the restaurant industry, I am thrilled to be able to give a member of the next generation the opportunity to learn more about his chosen field and broaden his horizons. Imagine what the future would look like if more young people had that same opportunity?

