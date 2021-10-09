Danielle Hollembaek of Money Ripples: “Know Your Worth”

Know Your Worth — One of the greatest lessons I’ve learned in the corporate world is to know how much your time and efforts are worth. Every company is willing to have you go above and beyond for them without proper compensation or benefits. The main reason I have pursued new jobs in my career was pay and growth. If I don’t see that I am going to be compensated for my work or if I’m going to be stuck in the same position for years, I know that it’s time to have an exit plan. Don’t be afraid of those exit plans, we all have to reach them at some point in life if we want to progress as a person and in our careers. You are valuable and you need to know this.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Danielle Hollembaek.

Danielle Hollembaek is a young entrepreneur, a mother of two boys, and a proven marketing expert helping businesses succeed. Her passion for creating and establishing the branding for start-up companies is what inspires her work as CMO of Money Ripples. Money Ripples is a financial consulting service that helps people find alternative investments to gain financial freedom and prosperity today so they can create a “Ripple Effect” in the lives of others. To learn more about Money Ripples, check out www.moneyripples.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

Hello, my name is Danielle Hollembaek and I am the CMO of a budding start-up called Money Ripples, while also working as VP of Marketing for a company called Minute Suites. On top of these two jobs, my husband and I have a marketing agency called Foothill Consultants that helps small businesses establish their branding and digital marketing presence. We do this while both working remotely and raising our two beautiful boys under two.

I grew up in Davenport, Iowa — one of the five cities that makes up the “Quad” Cities (yes, it has five cities even though quad means four). I grew up in a tight-knit family of 6 children, four boys and two girls. My father owned a small business and my mother was able to help him out with work while also raising the kids. I had a wonderful childhood and parents that laid a foundation for me to succeed. We didn’t have much money, but we had each other.

Being the youngest child, I had the chance to watch my older siblings and the paths they took. I learned from their experiences. We are all different and have varied interests and focuses in life, and I feel that I have a little piece of all my siblings in me from the observing I did. I got exposure on what going to college, having a real job, and being an adult was like before I even was out of middle school.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

While in college, I found a passion for radio. I was able to express myself through my shows; one was focused on rock music and the other was a kid’s show with different characters and a storytime. This creative outlet not only was fun for me, but it made me have to learn practical marketing skills like how to advertise my shows on social media or how to write a blog post. I didn’t realize it at the time, but these silly shows shaped my interest in my career.

Fast forward to post-undergrad, I started working in radio and television and realized if I wanted to “launch” my career, I needed to go back to school but I didn’t want to after being out a year. My then-fiancee (now husband) was the one who pushed me to pursue my education, he saw something in me that I didn’t see myself — he knew I could do more than I believed I could.

I started pursuing my master’s degree in Communications from Syracuse University and was propelled forward in the digital marketing world. I immersed myself in my courses and soaked up all the knowledge I could. Shortly after I graduated, I switched jobs to start content marketing for the #1 gun auction company in the world (which is ironic because to this day I have never shot a firearm), and from there I just kept moving up!

So to make a long story short, I have always had a creative mind and interest in promoting ideas and concepts to people, but I needed my partner to push me to pursue my passion.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most insane thing that has happened to me in my career happened recently. Before and during the pandemic, I worked for an airport concessionaire as their VP of Marketing. In April, I had my second baby boy and even though I thoroughly enjoyed my job, I decided that I needed to start looking for new opportunities for growth.

I only applied for one job that fit my interests and skills. After a fairly long interview process, I got the job as Chief Marketing Officer at Money Ripples and had to break the news to my current employer. I was thinking that this was goodbye, but I was wrong. In a twist good enough for a Hallmark film, my then employer wanted to keep me on as part-time VP of Marketing. I was overjoyed and accepted the offer. I knew it would be tough to do both, but since my husband and I run a small marketing company, I knew he and our team could help divide the work for me.

Needless to say, if you would have told me even a year ago that I would be working two high-level marketing jobs while running my own company with my husband and raising our two boys, I would have said I don’t believe you, but that makes sense. I’ve been known to take on a lot at one time.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Work Ethic (My V12 Engine)

My husband often tells me that I operate off of a V12 engine, and I have to agree with that. My whole life, I have taken on more tasks at once than the average person. A prime example of this need for progress and staying busy is my education and career pace.

By the time I was a senior in high school, I was more than ready to start pursuing my career. I graduated a semester early and started at my local college, St. Ambrose University, immediately. I graduated in 2 ½ years with a double major in Radio/TV Communications and Journalism and a minor in Theology. A year after undergraduate graduation, I got my master’s degree from Syracuse in 16 months whiles working three jobs, planning my wedding, and fixing up a house. I have an inner need to always be working on something.

This accelerated path is also how my career has gone. Just two years ago I was an underpaid social media specialist working too darn hard for too little. Now, I am the CMO of a rapidly growing financial consulting company while also expanding my own small business and investments. Hard work is a huge contributor to my success.

Strategic Planner

If you were to ask anyone who really knows me, they will tell you I am the queen of taking calculated risks. I like to go after the opportunities that others think are “unpredictable” or “too challenging” to take on, hence my passion for start-ups. I see beyond what the current situation of a business is and I visualize what it can become. This has worked for me personally and professionally — sometimes my “vision” overlaps in both aspects of my life.

A perfect example of this is how I started working remotely after I had my first son. Throughout pregnancy, I searched and searched for remote positions that were actual jobs, not scams. I had no luck finding a good fit the entire time I was pregnant, but in an unexpected turn of events, one week after I had my son, a remote job working for an airport business popped up in my LinkedIn job feed. The company was one I had never heard of and from the looks of their social pages, they were small and needed some major direction for marketing. I knew it was going to be a tough job, but I was ready for the challenge and it fit the criteria I’d been looking for. One week later, I accepted the job. When I told some of my friends and family about the new position, they warned me about leaving a stable job for a company that may not exist next year. I graciously ignored them and I am very glad I did because that risk propelled my career forward. The work I was able to do for the company, the connections I made, and the overall experience I gained are invaluable. The strategic risk was well worth it.

Humble Confidence

I grew up with parents that were down-to-earth, hardworking, and good-natured people. They never cared about who they had to impress, they only cared about raising nice and intelligent kids in a good home. To this day, they never brag about themselves or their impressive parenting (even though they should since they have 6 well-educated and successful children). Having them as examples in my life let me see what it actually meant to be confident in yourself. You shouldn’t care about who in the world knows about what you’ve accomplished because that doesn’t matter. Do things to improve your life and the lives of those you care about.

I use my talents and confidence to provide my family with a comfortable life. I don’t care if my neighbors, friends, or strangers know how much effort I’ve put in to get where I am. Humble confidence means that you are comfortable with impressing yourself and no one else.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

For centuries, leaders have been men and as a result, this outdated notion is ingrained as a social norm. Seeing a strong woman leader is intimidating, unusual, and unlikeable to both men and women. When you think of positive traits often associated with being female, things like pretty, nice, and friendly are typical. Positive male traits include being strong, assertive, and ambitious. When a woman tries to be strong or assertive, she is written off as being bossy and aggressive. We have conditioned ourselves to be scared of strong women since it doesn’t fit our regular schema.

A shift in gender roles is a lot for a society to adapt to. The majority of men don’t want to give up their control over women. So when a female steps in to challenge that assumed power position, men get defensive. Women are “supposed” to care about appearances and rocking the boat will cause everyone to judge them. Women have just been viewed as accessories to men for so long that breaking the cycle is an extensive process that will make people uncomfortable.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

In my early career, I worked very briefly for a marketing agency that was blatantly taking advantage of women too afraid to stand up for themselves. I should have seen the red flag in my interview when the boss clearly referred to an employee disrespectfully as the “ social media marketing girl.” Within the first week, I experienced how the male workers were much more relaxed and took their jobs pretty easy while the women worked endless hours. The second week I was there, I was informed about the severe pay gap between men and women working the same job for the company and although it was well known, no one had the guts to speak up for themselves. I asked my female coworkers why they stayed and they had similar answers like, “This job is building my resume” or “I have nowhere else to go.”

These women were very talented and any company would have been blessed to have them, but they were too scared to be strong women. Society told them to put their head down and go through the motions. They were uncomfortable themselves to be strong women.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Being powerful as a woman comes with criticism. Forget about judgment and be the leader you know you are. If we cared less about being uncomfortable and more about doing what needs to be done, the world would be a much better place to live in. Once you conquer one uneasy situation, the next uncomfortable event will be much easier to tackle.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

This probably is a no-brainer kind of answer, but education and empowerment are the only way to ease this issue. Showing children examples of women leaders and educating them about how to become strong women is crucial to changing this norm. Empowering girls at a young age to be courageous and confident even when you don’t think you can be will help them be the next great women leaders.

Women are outpacing men significantly when it comes to higher education. This means more women in leadership positions for the foreseeable future. Hopefully, this will be another push in the right direction.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

In every company I have worked for, I have been the token woman on the executive team. I have had several experiences that I was invited to outings or events to basically “show-off” that the company does in fact have a pretty young woman working for them. With that said, I always took these opportunities to make connections and show my worth to the people in attendance, but I just know that the first intention in inviting to these outings was to show that a woman is a part of the team.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

In my opinion, the overarching challenge that women leaders face is with gaining respect. It seems that men automatically get bonus points for just showing up to work on time and going through the motions of the day. Women need to perform much higher than that to show they are “real” leaders through actions.

Your team may need to adjust to having a woman lead and some people may be so uncomfortable they don’t adjust. This makes for a stressful work environment.

Women leaders still get the “she only has this job because she did this” excuse. Whether the insinuation has to do with her dad got her the job or she’s sleeping with the boss, there could never be a way that a woman made it to a power position off of hard work alone, there’s always something else. This toxic mindset is a huge challenge.

The last big challenge and this may be an unpopular opinion but, men typically support men, women don’t always support women. Girls are always competing with each other over personal and professional matters while a lot of men just get along. Winning over women is sometimes harder than winning over men as a female leader.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

I am only in the position I am today because my family life pushed me to alter my professional life. I started working remotely so I could be at home with my kids. My husband and I founded our marketing company so we both could be home with our children and split parental responsibilities. We honestly are blessed to have been able to plan out our careers to work cohesively with our family. Things aren’t always ideal, sometimes a baby doesn’t nap and I’ll have crying in the background of phone calls, but that’s life and I wouldn’t change a thing!

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

My tipping point for finding my equilibrium came when my oldest son was about 6 months old. I had been working my full-time remote marketing job while also starting our family marketing company. Our biggest client at the time was draining me of all my free time and I wasn’t even getting to spend time with my husband or son. I had to tell the client they either had to pay me more which would have allowed me to hire someone to work for me or I had to let them go. They declined to pay more for my marketing services so I said see you later. I was upset at first, the income was good and I liked the company, but within hours of the decision, I felt like a weight had been lifted. I was finally able to have time with my family.

Since this event, my husband and I have become better at balancing the parenting and working roles at the home. I am grateful to have a husband that takes care of the children for hours a day while I work. We have found a balance for who needs to watch the kids when according to work schedules and also discovered how much we can take on and stay sane.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

A common stereotype of pretty women is they are given everything in life or they are brainless and depend on their looks to get by. I despise people who think this way because I know a lot of women who care about their appearance, and are highly intelligent and hardworking.

I will admit, I am a woman who likes to look good. I invest time and money into my appearance and a part of me does think it helped me establish myself as a female leader. The time I put into my looks goes beyond my beauty and make-up routine, it includes the hours of long-running I do a week and the decisions to eat healthy so I function better throughout the day. I personally feel more confident in myself and my decisions when I am put together. I can sense how others see this confidence in me and respect it.

Feeling good about your appearance doesn’t have to lessen your power as a woman, society wants us to think that so we don’t try to become powerful. How you represent yourself in public is highly scrutinized, whether you put time into your appearance or not as a woman people are going to be commenting about how you look. From my point of view, I’d rather walk into a leadership role with a full face of makeup and a pretty dress on so I feel confident in myself to do the role, and what other people think is just an afterthought.

How is this similar or different for men?

Growing up with four brothers opened my eyes to the difference between how women and men are supposed to visually appear to society. While my sister and I had a full closet of clothes, my brothers had a select few items that they rotated each week. No one ever commented on their clothes, but us girls were always under a microscope with what we were wearing. The general rules of appearance are very different for men and women, especially in a leadership role.

I have had male bosses that come to work in jeans and the same polo shirt every day and people respect them. I have had female bosses that got no respect but dressed immaculately with nice pants suits and well-groomed haircuts. Men get away with appearing much plainer and even disheveled in leadership roles than women.

With that said, if you think about many modern leaders such as Ronald Reagan or Barack Obama, these were attractive men who, to a certain extent, capitalized on their attractiveness to help them gain power. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that, but I believe it is easier for men to gain power without being focused on their appearance.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Know Your Worth

One of the greatest lessons I’ve learned in the corporate world is to know how much your time and efforts are worth. Every company is willing to have you go above and beyond for them without proper compensation or benefits. The main reason I have pursued new jobs in my career was pay and growth. If I don’t see that I am going to be compensated for my work or if I’m going to be stuck in the same position for years, I know that it’s time to have an exit plan. Don’t be afraid of those exit plans, we all have to reach them at some point in life if we want to progress as a person and in our careers. You are valuable and you need to know this.

Don’t Be Afraid to Go Against the Grain

Girls are much more often told to be cooperative and go with the flow. Ask anyone that knew me as a kid, I was not an easy child and I challenged things. This “going against the grain” that I’ve had in me since I was young has given me the confidence to be myself no matter who’s watching or judging. If I have a passion for something, I’m going to pursue it even if others think I’m crazy. Be yourself and be unapologetic about it.

Invest in Yourself

You are not an afterthought. As a mom, I have experienced being put on the back burner since my kids and my work are my main priorities. But, there reaches a point where if you don’t invest in self-care, you won’t be performing at your best. I’m a big believer that you need to put 100% of yourself into whatever you’re passionate about but that’s not always possible if you aren’t taking care of yourself. Investing in yourself can mean going back to school, buying a new dress, or going on a walk to clear your head so you feel better about the day.

One way to keep yourself in mind even when things get busy is to establish your morning routine. In my company, we refer to this as your “Power Hour.” It’s that thing you do in the morning that really sets the stage for your day. This routine focuses on self-care whether that means exercise, reading a book, meditating, or whatever you like to do to set your day up for success.

Find A Mentor or Support System

Like many women, the first person I looked up to was my mother. I wanted to and still strive to be like my mom. She was my first mentor and support system. Throughout life, I’ve found people that I needed to latch on to and learn as much as possible from to become a better leader. These people are my mentors.

One of the most important people who pushed me to become the leader I am is my husband. I found a partner who didn’t care if he was the “star of the show.” He supported me so I could have my dreams and if I would have never met him, I would not have reached the spot I am in today. His selfless nature and willingness to always be there allowed me to pursue the jobs and the career I am in. I found that support system and I am thankful for it every day.

Be Assertive

As a woman, I know the fear that is associated with being assertive. When we take control, it scares people. There’s a lot of judgment around women who stand up for themselves and what they know is right. Don’t be afraid to be called bossy, name-calling is the lowest form of intellectual discourse. I’m sure the people calling you names wish they were you.

I’ve had to conquer this fear since I have worked in companies that were male-dominated, and not everyone appreciated a young woman taking control. I remember the first time I had to fire someone, he was a man twice my age that wasn’t performing well or delivering results. I was scared that I would be called every vulgar name that you could associate with a woman, but to my surprise, I was not. In fact, he was so shocked that I let him go that he became speechless. This was a great surprise to me and assured me that taking control doesn’t always have to be scary. You never know how people will react to you taking charge, so just do it.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

This is a hard question since there are so many talented and inspirational people in the world, but I have to say Lady Gaga. I have been a mega fan since her first single, “Just Dance.” The way she stood out from the crowd with her opinions, outfits, and music fascinated me as teenager. When she did her performance with Elton John at the Grammys in 2010, I fell in love even more (I am also a huge fan of Elton John).

Lady Gaga is more than just a music icon, she is a woman that makes her own rules and takes pride in her beliefs. Her work with the LBGTQIA community and her standing as a powerful woman in entertainment is simply inspirational. Her ability to sing multiple types of music and act in several different genres of entertainment while establishing herself as an activist and humanitarian is amazing. Her talents astound me and I would love the opportunity to have some time to speak to about her journey.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.

About The Interviewer: Ming Zhao is an immigrant, third-generation entrepreneur, and mother whose daughter, Ember, is the same age as her company, PROVEN Skincare. PROVEN applies Artificial Intelligence and data to create personalized skincare products. The Stanford scientist team at PROVEN create customized skincare systems for individuals based on more than 47 factors about them, including their gene expression, external lifestyle, environment and skin concerns. PROVEN is the winner of MIT’s AI Technology of the Year award. Check out PROVEN at www.provenskincare.com